Snoop Dogg Revealed The Adorable Nickname His Grandkids Call Him

Snoop Dogg was born as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr and over the years, we’ve known the rapper as Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Lion, DJ Snoopadelic, Snoopzilla, and even Tha Doggfather. These days, as a proud grandfather of 12, Snoop Dogg has another nickname and it’s by far the cutest one he’s ever had.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Jan. 26, Snoop Dogg revealed the adorable nickname his grandchildren call him and shared that his oldest grandchild, 9-year-old Zion Broadus, “was the first one to name” him years ago.

“He used to call me Papa Noop ‘cause he couldn’t say Snoop,” he shared with host Jennifer Hudson. “So he started calling me Papa Noop. And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I’m Papa Snoop.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper and his wife, Shante Broadus, have three children together: sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, and daughter Cori, 24. He also shares 25-year-old son Julian with Laurie Holmond.

“Actually I have a total of 12 grandkids, yes I do,” Papa Snoop told Hudson. “They’re different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way.”

Snoop often talks about how much he loves his grandchildren. “My grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they’re different,” he said in Audible’s Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites released last year.

From hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” to an animated children’s series called Doggyland, the legendary rapper, now 52, has truly embraced his grandfather role. In August of 2022, Snoop launched his own kids’ series on YouTube and YouTube Kids and he even voices one of the show’s animated dogs, Bow Wizzle, rapping nursery rhymes like “Wheels on the Bus” and “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes.” In a statement to Black Enterprise at the time of the show’s launch, Snoop said, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

Beyond creating an animated show with his grandchildren as his target audience, he’s also dressed up Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story for one of his granddaughter’s birthdays and even created a colorful breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. Papa Snoop, grandfather extraordinaire.