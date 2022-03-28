Stories have been circulating for a bit that actress Sophie Turner and musician husband Joe Jonas are expecting their second child, but no official confirmation from the couple had really happened until the 2022 Oscars Party when the Game of Thrones actress displayed the cutest pregnancy bump.

Showing up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, Turner walked the carpet with Jonas in an absolutely stunning red empire waist dress with a high neckline. Her hair pulled back in a chic ponytail, she looked absolutely glam, and you couldn’t help but stare at her gorgeous baby bump.

While Turner and Jonas have yet to verbally confirm that they are expecting baby number two — they welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 — this look pretty much makes it certain that another sweet babe will join their family soon.

Sources have shared with many outlets that the couple has always wanted to expand their family, so knowing that they’ll be making Willa a big sister around the time she turns 2 years old is pretty perfect.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether it’s another little girl or a boy, Jonas and Turner will surely enjoy every moment. The two of them are fairly private, but many sources have shared how over-the-moon they are with their first daughter, and how even the last couple of years of lockdowns and staying home have been a blessing for their family. Hopefully this next baby blesses all of us with more gorgeous maternity looks for Tuner.