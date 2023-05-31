Tan and Rob France are now officially parents of two! The Queer Eye star announced on Instagram that the couple had welcomed their second baby boy together via surrogate, making their son Ismail a big brother and the entire family “complete.”

France first told the world that he and his husband were expecting their second baby back in April on Bobbie’s Milk Drunk podcast. “We’re expecting our second baby. We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple, and so yeah, we are due not so long from now,” he said at the time. France went on to explain that the couple had wanted to give their 22-month-old son Ismail, who was born in August 2021, “someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to. I’m really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

Now just over a month later, the fashion expert announced that Ismail is indeed a big brother. “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the family of four. “He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Naturally the news of a second sweet baby boy was met with cheers from France’s Queer Eye co-stars. “My babies havin babies,” wrote Bobby Berk, while Karamo Brown added, “So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!” Other celebrities also offered their congratulations, like Padma Lakshmi who wrote, “Wow!! Congrats my love!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️happy for all of you!” As for fellow new parent Rob France, he simply commented “My three angels,” which really says it all.

Whether or not Isaac really does complete the France family is anyone’s guess at this point. The new dad wrote about wanting “four or six, preferably six” children in a 2021 Father’s Day essay for Romper, but that was before he had two children under two at the same time. Perhaps little Ismail and Isaac will be his only two children, or perhaps there are more in the future. Either way, the France family looks awfully happy.