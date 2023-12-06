Taylor Swift Isn't Worried About “Pissing Off A Few Dads” By Cheering For Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been named TIME’s Person of the Year for 2023, and it probably doesn’t come as a huge surprise to many people since she has been everywhere this year. Traveling the world for her sold-out Eras tour, becoming the first living artist to have five albums in the U.S. Top 10 simultaneously, with 1989, Midnights, Folklore, Lover, and Speak Now. And, of course, standing in a VIP box at Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Much to the consternation of some football fans, although the singer isn’t too concerned. She told TIME that she had no idea if she’s “pissing off a few dads” by going to Kelce’s football games, and this is why we love her.

The “Cruel Summer” singer first started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after he first gave her a shout-out on his New Heights podcast, saying that he wanted to give her his number. “We started hanging out right after that,” she told TIME. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

She has, rather famously, been showing up to his games on a fairly frequent basis, even bringing some of her friends like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, which naturally caused a media frenzy. Something Swift shrugged off, explaining to TIME, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift is having a great time going to Kansas City Chiefs games. David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It’s not as though being supportive is a one-way street in this relationship either. Kelce traveled to Argentina to attend Swift’s Eras concert there alongside her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, in November. Swift was clearly pleased to have him there, so much so that she changed the lyrics of “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me,” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

Swift told TIME that she and Kelce are simply doing their best to “show up for each other,” a sentiment Kelce also expressed on his New Heights podcast to his brother Jason Kelce. “I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” he said after going to watch Swift in concert. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Something tells me Travis Kelce’s not worried about pissing off the dads, Brads, and Chads either.