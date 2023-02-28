The Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here & Fellas, It'll Give You Goosebumps

We are mere weeks away from the premiere of Season 3 of Ted Lasso, and perhaps as a reward for all of our patience, Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to whet our appetites. And while it was very satisfying to see all of our pals from AFC Richmond, the song choice for the new season does not bode all that well.

Note: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+ dropped Season 3’s new trailer ahead of the March 15 premiere of the Emmy-winning series, and right out of the gate it feels quite emotional. Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) walks into an empty locker room to the tune of Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” although he is smiling so perhaps that means good things are coming? Club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is also seen smiling as she enters the building, followed by Coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), his girlfriend Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), AFC Richmond star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and the rest of the team.

One glaring omission, sadly, is Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed), who turned to the dark side at the end of Season 2 and left the club high and dry. The trailer does offer a glimpse of Nate sitting alone and drinking wine at a restaurant, although he did finally manage to get a seat in the window like he always wanted. So maybe it worked out for him after all since he appears to be coaching West Ham and wearing nice suits later in the trailer, although he does look pretty depressed about it.

While Nate’s fate is undecided, the rest of the coaching team, including Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) is seen hitting the field with the players just like the old days. And Coach Lasso is back to holding press conferences that are more like comedy routines, although Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent is no longer part of the press pool after quitting over some underhanded dealings last season.

Fans have been waiting for the feel good hit to come back to their screens for some time, so this trailer is a perfect amuse bouche ahead of the Season 3 premiere on March 15 on Apple TV+. Just try not to think about the fact that this season could be the last for Ted Lasso and enjoy the ride. Like the song says, you can’t always get what you want.