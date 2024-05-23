You'll Recognize A Ton Of Celeb Voices In The Garfield Movie

Garfield is coming back to the big screen for the first time in nearly 20 years, and fans of the lasagna-loving cat all know that it’s all about the voice with this guy. Without that particular blend of sarcasm, sweetness, humor, and irritation, who would Garfield be other than just an orange cat? So naturally we need to get the inside scoop on The Garfield Movie’s cast of voice actors and all of the characters, and they truly do not disappoint.
The last time Garfield was on the big screen, he was voiced by none other than the legendary Bill Murray for both the 2004 film Garfield: The Movie and the 2006 sequel Garfield: Tale of Two Kitties (although this gem went straight to DVD). These were not exclusively animated features but instead live-action movies with a digital Garfield causing mayhem and eating all the lasagna.
This time around, The Garfield Movie sees our Monday-hating pal reunited with his long lost dad and following him out into the wild on a heist, with Odie hot on his heels. And poor sweet Jon wondering what in the world happened. Here’s a look at who’s voicing who on this new adventure.
Now obviously, we would never forget Odie here. He is a perpetual sweetheart and stalwart friend. But ultimately, Odie is kinda voiced by Harvey Guillan, as he just grunts and stuff as usual. Not that we are judging him ever, it’s just how things always go with Odie.
The Garfield Movie premieres in theaters across the country on Friday, May 24.