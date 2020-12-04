These 10 Holiday Movies Are Already Huge This Year

If you weren't in the Christmas groove right after Thanksgiving dinner, then all the various holiday shows and movies on TV afterwards should have definitely put you in the spirit by December. The streaming service ReelGood is sharing the top 10 holiday movies people watched on Dec. 1st. , and you might be surprised to see which flicks made the list.

Why surprised? Because it wasn't any holiday family favorite at the top of the list like The Polar Express or The Santa Clause with Tim Allen. But Bruce Willis's action-thriller Die Hard made the list at #8. Hulu's Happiest Season, Elf and Mel Gibson's Fatman rounded out the top three.

Below is the full list:

Happiest Season (2020) Elf (2003) Fatman (2020) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Love Actually (2003) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Home Alone (1990) Die Hard (1988) Scrooged (1988) The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Mel Gibson's "Fatman" received mix reviews when it was released in November. One NBC movie critic called it an "awful Christmas movie in which Mel Gibson is great", but his performance didn't make it better. Meanwhile, ReelGood said Will Ferrell's comedy would normally by number one, but the buzz around Happiest Season has been so successful, it's officially the most-watched original debut on Hulu.

The holiday comedy/romance stars Twilight actress, Kristen Stewart, who plays Abby, a lesbian who plans on proposing to her girlfriend, Harper. Unbeknownst to Abby, Harper has not told her family she is gay. You can watch Happiest Season on Hulu with subscriptions starting at $5.99 a month.

Of course, there are other holiday movies to tune into this month. Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas and Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas program has officially kicked off. And don't forget the Peanuts crew. A Charlie Brown Christmas is streaming on AppleTV+ and PBS will air the special ad-free on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.