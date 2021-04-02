This 4-Year-Old Deserves Serious Fashion Kudos After Recreating Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

Beyoncé needs to forward this fashion-forward little girl a few outfits from her collection! Ryleigh Madison Hampton, the little girl who’s gone viral for recreating the looks of influential African Americans, returns for another slay. This time around, Ryleigh created her own rendition of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park line.

The 4-year-old, who went viral earlier this year for recreating the Inauguration Day looks of Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris in January, shared her recreation of Beyoncé's Icy Park line on her Instagram page on March 29. Her mother, Zoe Hampton, captioned the post, “They didn’t have these IVY PARK x ICY PARK looks in my size, so we had to make our own.” She addressed the Ivy Park creator and added, “@beyonce We NEED these in a 4T!”

Hampton tells Romper that each look was created by her grandmother, who is also a “huge reason” for how they’re able to pull these looks off. In fact, Hampton says the gloves and scarf from one look were “made out of a pair of leather pants.”

“Her leather shirt is handmade out of a pair of leather pants,” she says. “The hat, the designs on the skirt, and even the jacket in the last look are all made by her grandmother.”

Ryleigh’s grandmother is also responsible for creating her Obama and Harris looks. Like the inauguration looks, Hampton says Ryleigh was excited to recreate them and loves all of the singer’s fashions. “She loves singing along to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s parts,” she says.

Hampton also shared with Romper that Ryleigh has always been a music lover. But she instantly became part of the Beyhive once she heard the Grammy-winning Black Is King’s song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

“She walks around the house, singing it all the time,” the proud mom says, adding that Beyoncé hasn’t reached out yet, but hopefully, it’s only a matter of time! “We’re praying for it,” Hampton says. And who knows? Ryleigh may inspire Queen Bey to go for a kid's Ivy Park Ivy. Blue Ivy Carter, of course, could lead the campaign and Ryleigh could certainly model f or it. We’re just manifesting! Fingers crossed!