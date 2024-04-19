Travis Barker Shares Sweet Picture Of Wife Kourtney Kardashian & Son Rocky

Life is just a bit bigger when you’re a Kardashian. People famously want/need to “keep up” with you, after all. But when every day is full of glamor and extravagance, how do you make a birthday special? Well, somehow, Travis Barker managed to make wife Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday special, and posted sweet pictures of Kourtney and their son Rocky.

Kardashian’s birthday is April 18, and both she and Barker posted pictures from the celebrations, which included boating on azure waters and lots and lots of cakes. (I counted seven on Kardashian’s Instagram post...) But it was Barker’s adorable assortment of pictures, both in a post and on his Stories, that truly took the cake (see what we did there?), including a sweet, quiet moment of Kourtney snuggling up with Rocky in bed.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” Barker wrote on Instagram. “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

Barker’s photos include a variety of sweet and silly moments, including Kourtney and Rocky, Kourtney passed out with a crossword puzzle half-done, and — as seems to be the trend among celebrities lately — Kourtney on the toilet.

Rocky Thirteen, 5 months, is the couple’s first and only child together. The little guy entered the world somewhat chaotically. Mere months before his birth, Kardashian had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery,” prompting Barker’s band Blink-182 to postpone several shows on the European leg of their tour.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God.”

Fortunately, Rocky has plenty of big brothers and sisters to lean on in addition to his parents. Kardashian shares Mason, 14, Penelope, and Reign, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker is father to Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and Atiana, 25 with ex-wife Shanna Maokler. (Atiana is Moakler’s child from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, but she considers Barker to be her father and calls him Dad.) Several of the couples older children were also on hand to celebrate Kardashian’s big day as well. As the famous couple has always said “the more kids the merrier!”