Travis & Jason Kelce Were Both Kicked Out Of Preschool For Being Absolutely Wild

Jason and Travis Kelce became famous for being big-time football players who competed against each other in this year’s Super Bowl, but they were probably already famous for something quite different in their hometown many years ago. They were apparently absolute little mischief makers at their preschool. So much so that not one but both of them were officially kicked out of preschool as children. Let’s all pause to consider how far a kid has to go to get kicked out of preschool. I can tell you that there was at least one thrown chair involved.

The two brothers opened up about their spotty preschool history on the Season 2 premiere of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. They invited Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce for a chat on the podcast and let her in on a little pertinent family history. Perhaps very pertinent, considering Kylie and Jason Kelce share 3-year-old daughter Wyatt, 2-year-old daughter Elliotte, and 6-month-old daughter Bennett. Travis asked his older brother if he had already taught his daughters how to fight “the Kelce way” they had learned from their dad Ed.

“I have not taught them any fighting techniques,” the dad of three said, before explaining that he is “trying to keep them from getting kicked out of preschool the way I was.”

Travis proudly announced that the brothers had both been kicked out of preschool as children, and Jason admitted there was a spork issue with another friend behind his removal. “For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead. I just remember the next day his dad had him under his arm and he had four little spork dots,” he explained.

You have to wonder what Kylie is thinking about this turn of events.

Travis, ever unrepentant, proceeded to explain what he did to get removed from preschool. It seems he was incredibly passionate about playing checkers because, as he put it, “I don’t f*cking lose at checkers,” and disagreed with the teacher’s suggestion that he give another kid a turn. When she tried to remove him from his chair, he took action. “I threw the chair I was sitting in at her.”

Charming.

It’s difficult to imagine poor Donna Kelce, football’s most egalitarian and supportive mom, trying to deal with both of her sons getting kicked out of preschool. I mean, she obviously forgave them because she’s out there bringing them homemade cookies and wearing both of their team numbers on game days. But still. Not ideal.