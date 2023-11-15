Travis Kelce might need to become some kind of smooth talker to get back in the good graces of Taylor Swift’s dad. Because he did something so shocking in such a public place, a diss of such monumental proportions, that he issued a formal apology to “Mr. Swift” instead of just calling him Scott. Travis Kelce, new boyfriend of Taylor Swift and renowned football player for the Kansas City Chiefs, left Scott Swift hanging when he went in for a high five. I know, we’re shocked too.

Kelce joined Swift’s dad Scott in Argentina to catch the singer’s Buenos Aires concert, showing his support for his new girlfriend by hanging out with her dad in a VIP tent in the audience. Just as she has shown support for him by attending his NFL games, sometimes with mom Donna Kelce by her side. An experience Donna Kelce coolly referred to as “okay” when asked about it, although we think she was just doing her best to let their relationship unfold without her input.

That relationship continues to unfold, to the point where Kelce and Scott Swift were standing side-by-side as the singer performed. She even added a little surprise for Kelce when she changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to give him a shoutout, singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” which left him grinning from ear-to-ear. And left poor Scott Swift standing there with his hand in the air, excitedly trying to give Kelce a high five.

A high five he never received.

Perhaps understanding the level of his faux pas, Kelce publicly apologized to Scott Swift on his New Heights podcast after his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, admonished him for leaving his girlfriend’s 71-year-old father hanging when all he wanted was a good old high five. Jason Kelce noted that Travis was “so shocked” by the change in the “Karma” lyrics that he “left Scott hanging.”

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” Kelce said by way of apology. “Aw, man. I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. Big high five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event and so — sorry Mr. Swift.”

The Swifts and the Kelces are expected to meet for the first time at the next Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday. We’ll just have to see if Scott has forgiven the guy on the Chiefs for his faux pas. We’re not sure if we have.