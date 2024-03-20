Travis Kelce Could Be The Next Host Of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Travis Kelce is coming off an amazing year, both personally and professionally. He took home his second Super Bowl ring in a row for the Kansas City Chiefs, no small feat of its own, and of course he and Taylor Swift’s new romance has taken the world by storm. Is this guy taking a break and relaxing? No way. Instead, Kelce is reportedly in talks to take over as the next host of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Deadline recently reported that Kelce is currently in talks to become the new host of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Sources told the news outlet “that there are conversations but a deal is not yet closed.” The game show, which was first launched by Survivor creator Mark Burnett in 2007 on FOX, was hosted for four seasons by comedian Jeff Foxworthy. The series was revived for another season in 2019 on Nickelodeon with wrestler/actor John Cena as host.

The entire concept of the original Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? was to bring regular adults out to compete in a general trivia contest against fifth grade students. The next iteration of the game show, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, is expected to pit celebrity guests against the students. Maybe even a celebrity like... Taylor Swift? We can dream, can’t we?

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

While Kelce has not confirmed or addressed whether or not he plans to host the newest version of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, people are already weighing in on the possibility on X, formerly Twitter. “Travis Kelce hosting a reboot of ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader’ for Amazon Prime sounds like an interesting twist! It could be entertaining to see him in that role,” one person tweeted, while another noted that Kelce could well be preparing for his post-NFL career. “Travis Kelce hosting a game show. The man continues to prep for life after the NFL. Good for him!”

It would certainly make sense if Travis Kelce was thinking about his post-NFL career, particularly as his brother Jason Kelce recently announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an emotional decision that left both brothers in tears, of course, but certainly opens doors for the future.

And a game show interacting with kids could prove to be a real sweet spot for Travis Kelce, who has a close relationship with his three nieces. We’re certainly ready to watch.