Mel Has A High-Risk Pregnancy & Virgin River Is On Fire In Season 5’s Intense Trailer

Virgin River is in trouble. Not the usual kind of trouble where Hope and Doc have a squabble or Charmaine gets irritated about still being pregnant (who could blame her?) or Mel and Jack can’t figure out what to do for date night. No, no. They’re in wildfire kind of trouble, according to the Virgin River Season 5 trailer that just dropped. And high-risk pregnancy kind of trouble. So lots of drama in the small town we’ve all come to know and love.

As fans get ready to settle in and watch the Season 5 premiere of Virgin River on Netflix this September, a new trailer has dropped that should get everyone talking. It starts out innocently enough with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) on a camping trip with Jack (Martin Henderson) discussing what a great dad he’s going to be. Not a better parent than her, obviously, but still. Then we cut to Mel saying she has to prioritize her high-risk pregnancy over her job, much to Doc’s (Tim Matheson) consternation as he doesn’t want to replace her. Then we move on to Preacher (Colin Lawrence) maybe meeting the love of his life, which is a positive. Mel then spots a mass of smoke coming from Virgin River, which is definitely a negative. It looks pretty serious as Hope (Annette O’Toole) gives a speech about rising from the ashes, but then Jack and Mel are riding on a ferris wheel? Which seems like a bad idea for a high-risk pregnancy?

Sadly, the trailer does not give us an update on Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) record-breaking pregnancy. Surely she must have given birth by now. But oof, there’s a lot going on.

Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Entertainment Weekly that he knows the show has a lot of work to do in its fifth season with all of those Season 4 cliffhangers. “There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up on all of them,” he said. “I didn't want anything to feel a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting. It was more how I wanted to pick it up.”

We shouldn’t be terribly surprised that the fifth season of Virgin River is so action-packed after Alexandra Breckenridge told New Beauty earlier this year, “I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done.”

Virgin River Season 5 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 7.