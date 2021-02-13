Ow! Ow! Ow! Ow! Get excited! You may have heard some chatter recently about a possible remake featuring everyone's favorite TV twins Tia and Tamera. And while that news hasn't been confirmed or come to fruition just yet, you can help pass the time and relive your TV teenage years by streaming Sister, Sister.

The family-comedy series, starring Tia Mowry-Hardict and Tamara Mowry-Housley, follows two twin sisters who were separated at birth and reunited as teens. Together with their adoptive parents, Tia's mother Lisa (Jackée Harry) and Tamer's father Ray (Tim Reid), the girls navigate the ins and outs of life. (Spoiler alert: Lisa and Ray finally make it official as a couple in Season 4, but we all saw the signs of love as early as Season 2!) And, of course, we can't forget Roger, their hopelessly annoying neighbor played by R&B singer, Marques Houston.

It's been over two decades since this beloved sitcom debuted in 1994, but thankfully there are plenty of ways to stream Sister, Sister in 2021.

Stream It On Hulu

Sister, Sister recently became available to stream on Hulu, as Harry announced on Instagram on Feb. 9. "It's a thrill that this show continues to remain popular and loved by audiences even after all these years," Harry wrote. "It was a joy to be part of such a special show where we really were like a family and consider each other the same… so wonderful to see future generations loving it! Who knew!?"

You can find Sister, Sister under Hulu's Black Stories hub. Other Black '90s television shows on Hulu include Moesha featuring Brandy, Family Matters, The Bernie Mac Show, and the '70s family classic that paved the way for all of them, Good Times.

Stream It On Netflix

Seasons 1 through 6 is currently available to stream under Netflix's Representation Matters Collection, which also includes titles such as Jingle Jangle and Mowry-Hardict's sitcom Family Reunion.

Netflix acquired the show last July as part of the Strong Black Lead launch, which also features Moesha, Girlfriends, Half & Half, and One on One with Kyla Pratt.

Will There Be A Sister, Sister Revival?

Maybe! News of a possible revival was first announced in January 2018 by Harry on the Steve Harvey Show. On Feb. 4, 2021 Mowry-Housley provided a brief update about it during an interview with PopSugar, sharing that it's all about the right "timing" and the "right materials."

"It's crazy because my sister and I have developed these individual careers, but at the same time, people want to see us together and we want to do it. It just depends on the timing," she told PopSugar. "She has two young kids, I have two young kids, she is working like crazy, and I'm working like crazy. Sister, Sister was such a classic, and I'm just so grateful. I want to make sure that when we come out, it's not anything that is truly rushed, but that it's really thought out and it's something that people are going to love just as much as the original."

In the meantime, we can relive our nostalgic '90s years by streaming this iconic show.