Will Ferrell's Son Shares Hilarious Story About His Dad Dressing Up As The Easter Bunny

There are scads of benefits to having Will Ferrell as a dad. He’s funny, that’s the obvious first one. He appears to be pretty dedicated to his three sons with wife Viveca Paulin, that’s another. He’s a rich and famous celebrity with lots of celebrity friends, that doesn’t sound so bad. But, according to his 19-year-old son Magnus, growing up with Will Ferrell as your dad does not come without a little embarrassment. Not terrible embarrassment that’s totally scarring or anything. Just the Anchorman actor dressing up as the Easter Bunny and hopping around the yard. When Magnus was fully a teenager. That kind of embarrassment.

Magnus Ferrell, who is the Old School actor’s oldest son alongside 17-year-old brother Mattias and 13-year-old brother Axel, sat down for an interview on the Lightweights podcast recently when host Joe Vulpis asked him if he had ever been embarrassed by his parents. And the young USC student had no problem coming up with an answer.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “This was on Easter, during quarantine when we were all going kind of crazy. My mom woke me up, and said ‘you’ve got to come outside, I want to show you something.’”

The “something” his mom wanted to show him, when he would have been a teenage boy, was the Easter eggs he needed to find on the front lawn. “And I look outside, and there’s just this guy in this weird Easter Bunny costume. And he’s just trotting around, kind of bizarre, and he’s making this weird face.”

It was his dad, dressed as the Easter Bunny for his sons, singing an Easter song and prancing around the front yard. And it didn’t stop there. “He comes and tickles us,” Magnus explained. “And then runs away and says, ‘You’ve got to go find your eggs!’ Talking in a weird voice.” The young singer described his dad as “someone who has no shame,” which I guess could be taken as a compliment?

Certainly Magnus does not appear to be too traumatized by his dad dressed as the Easter Bunny, since he was more than happy enough to have Ferrell come to DJ at a recent tailgate party at his university during Parents’ Week. In fact, Magnus admitted during his podcast interview that he was the one who asked his dad to DJ in the first place. Because he’s just funny embarrassing as a dad, not terrible embarrassing.