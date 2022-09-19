Royals

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin featured a wreath with a flower from her wedding bouquet.
GARETH CATTERMOLE/AFP/Getty Images

The Wreath On Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Features A Romantic Tribute To Prince Philip

The foliage was included per King Charles III’s request.

by Sydni Ellis

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin honored her long marriage with Prince Philip, who died last year, in a touching, subtle way. It was adorned with colorful wreath containing foliage from Myrtle, which was cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. It’s a sweet gesture befitting a woman who was so romantic in life.

