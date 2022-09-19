Royals
GARETH CATTERMOLE/AFP/Getty Images
The Wreath On Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Features A Romantic Tribute To Prince Philip
The foliage was included per King Charles III’s request.
by Sydni Ellis
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin honored her long marriage with Prince Philip, who died last year, in a touching, subtle way. It was adorned with colorful wreath containing foliage from Myrtle, which was cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. It’s a sweet gesture befitting a woman who was so romantic in life.
More to come…