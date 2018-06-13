Sure, a lot of dads deserve the praise they receive on Father’s Day. But chances are, there's at least one uncle in your family who has made a tremendously positive impact on your life as well. Why not give him a shout-out, too? These sweet Instagram Captions for your uncle on Father’s Day will make saying thanks even easier. (Well, some of the captions are kind of silly, but that's OK, too. So are many uncles.)

For some families, the uncle is the dude you happen to see every Thanksgiving, and that's totally cool. But for other families, the uncle is pretty much another parent, someone who does a lot of the work of childcare for their niece or nephew. It's time these awesome and hard-working family members got the recognition they deserve.

So because there isn't an official Uncle's Day (yet), it's smart to use Father's Day as an occasion to reach out to these awesome dudes. They deserve a quick note on Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, at least. For many families, the uncle is just as crucial and loving as any other family member, so he should get a mention, too. Read on to find the perfect sweet (and perhaps slightly silly) Instagram caption for your uncle this Father’s Day.

1 “No family is complete without an embarrassing uncle.” — Peter Morgan 10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images This Instagram caption for your uncle on father’s day isn’t malicious, but endearing (and quite true). You know you’d be lost without your uncle’s sense of humor, style, and wit.

2 “You can tell your uncle stuff that you could not tell your dad. That is kind of the role of an uncle. I feel very much like a father sometimes but sometimes I feel like a teammate.” — Dusty Baker When you need a grownup in your corner that’s not your parents, but they know you almost as well as your parents, that’s where the uncle comes in. Need to be bailed out of jail? Call your uncle. Need 20 bucks to buy your date some flowers? Call your uncle. They’ll be there.

3 “Everyone had an uncle who tried to steal their nose.” — Peter Kay And we love them for it. I don’t know of a single uncle who hasn’t done this old party trick. It’s the equivalent of a “dad joke” in the uncle realm of the universe. It just has to be done. And if you use this as your Instagram caption for your uncle on Father’s Day, I’m sure you can add to this to say how you’ve never been happier to lose your nose to someone like him.

4 Funcle: Like a dad, only cooler. Facts. Dads have to discipline and live with the kids and their parenting consequences. Uncles? They get to give the kids back after feeding them 90 pounds of candy and two liters of soda. I bet he also snuck you into your first R rated movie, too.

5 My uncle fits in the role of my dad, my brother, my grandpa, and sometimes, also my friend. He is all in one package for me. For some of us, all we had was our uncle growing up. And they selflessly and bravely stepped up into the role of not only a parent, but a grandpa, brother, and friend. We salute you, uncles, and you deserve a shoutout on Father’s Day.

6 “An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.” — Irene Banks This sweet quote is so true. An uncle truly is forever and a built-in confidante, best friend, role model, and sometimes even a built-in father figure.

7 Uncles teach you all the fun stuff. Seriously, uncles are the best at teaching you random pranks and shenanigans. Maybe your uncle taught you how to whistle super loudly, or suggested you mix Mentos and soda for the first time. Reach out and tag him with a memory of these lessons.

8 "You don't have to give birth to someone to have a family." — Sandra Bullock Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images Even if your uncle isn't a biological parent, he's still family. That's seriously important. Chances are, he still helped you learn life some crucial life skills (or at least told you some hilarious stories about your parents).

9 Uncles are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet. Hey, uncles are kind of like the designated fun adult in a family. He's responsible enough to watch the niece or nephew, but he will definitely help the kid master some cool pranks in the meantime.

10 Family is everything. It's such a simple thought, but it's so true. When things get tough, your family is what saves you. And when you have a major milestone to celebrate, such as a graduation or the birth of a baby, your uncle is probably there to cheer you on.

11 "I think my uncle was probably the biggest influence in my life. We grew up in the same house, and he was just a really great, hard-working, honest, ethical person." — Catherine Bell If you're lucky, then your uncle was another positive adult influence in your life. And it's not like a kid can have too many of those, so that's a good thing.

12 Being family is determined more by behavior than blood. Does you have a close family friend whom you call uncle, even if there isn't a real blood relation? Awesome. Sometimes those bonus family members are the best, and just as legit as your blood relations.

13 Family memories are forever. Sure, this can refer to the fond memories you have of family gatherings at holidays or vacations. But remember: you uncle has some dirt on your mom or dad that no one else knows. Ask about those stories some day.

14 "You know, my uncle wore a lot of jewelry, a lot of gold chains." — Two Chainz Mom jeans and dad bods may be a thing, but so is uncle style. Did your uncle have a big influence on your career choice, hobbies, or even sense of fashion? Consider yourself super lucky.

15 "My uncle was a second father to me. I spent most of my childhood with him." — Rey Mysterio For some people, their uncle is pretty much another parent. That relationship can be just as close and caring as the one you share with your parents or grandparents. It's crucial.

16 "Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.” — John C. Maxwell Thomas Barwick/Stone/Getty Images It's such a simple sentiment, but such a true one. Those relationships really are everything. Your uncle is probably there to give you a ride from the airport, a place to crash, or some serious life advice when you need it. That's priceless.

17 "I've been truly protected by my uncles." — will.i.am At the end of the day, your uncles are still important family members who would do just about anything to help you. They also deserve a shout-out this Father's Day, so post away.

18 Even more Instagram captions for uncles on Father’s Day To the uncle who's always been like a second father to me. Happy Father's Day!

Uncle by blood, father by heart. Wishing you a wonderful Father's Day!

Having an amazing uncle like you is a blessing. Happy Father's Day!

To the coolest uncle and an incredible father figure. Happy Father's Day!

Not all superheroes wear capes; some are called uncles. Happy Father's Day to the best one!

Uncles like you make the world a better place. Happy Father's Day!

Thank you, Uncle, for your love, support, and guidance. Happy Father's Day!

To the uncle who's always there to give advice, Happy Father's Day!

You've been an inspiration to me, Uncle. Wishing you a fantastic Father's Day!

Celebrating Father's Day with my amazing uncle. Love you to the moon and back!

Happy Father's Day to an uncle who's the epitome of strength and love!

Uncle, you've been a role model to me. Happy Father's Day to a remarkable man!

Having you as my uncle and father figure is the best gift I could ask for. Happy Father's Day!

Uncle, your love and support have shaped my life in countless ways. Happy Father’s Day!

On Father’s Day, I celebrate you, Uncle, for being a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration.

