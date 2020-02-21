When new grandparents meet their very first grandchild, you can expect lots of smiles, happy tears, and cuddles galore. And when that first encounter is captured on camera, it creates a priceless memory that the whole family will treasure for years to come. So yes, you should definitely post it to Instagram with a sweet caption for the whole world to see. More important than the likes, these photos of brand new grandparents meeting their grandbabies show the start of a special new bond.

Ask any grandparent and they’ll say some variation of the same thing: they love and adore their grandchild, and have ever since they learned they’d be having one. Of course, not all grandparents are perfect — there may be times you have to set some boundaries, or ask them to show up for your family more and get more involved in the ways that matter. But one thing’s for sure, your little one will always have they can lean on, run to for hugs, and ask for sweet snacks when their parents aren’t home.

There will be many years full of happy memories to capture of your parents with your baby, but of all of them, you’ll definitely want to have your camera ready at their first meeting. These photos will show you why.

1 A sweet meeting on a special day When a grandpa’s first time meeting his grandbaby falls on Father’s Day? Well that’s just a Father’s Day that can’t be beaten.

2 Opa & Oma are all smiles Baby Oliver was born in September 2019. Opa and Oma are Dutch for grandpa and grandma. As you can see, Opa and Oma van der Hoek are thrilled to meet this new little man.

3 This grandma looks lovingly at her grandson @flaxs89 Could little Ethan be any cuter? This April baby was born with the sweetest cheeks, and his grandma was understandably smitten.

4 A long-awaited photo op Photo courtesy of Megan Porter When little Elsie Rose was born, she didn't get her grandparent lovin' right away. She was rushed off to the NICU and wasn't stable enough to be held by her GiGi until about six weeks later. As Elsie's mom Megan says, the room was full of raw emotion. After IVF and a NICU stay, seeing this grandma hold her first grandchild was one of those moments they'd waited a very long time for.

5 Hearts: officially stolen When baby Keana was born, her grandparents traveled in from Kona, Hawaii to meet their first grandchild. Judging by their happy faces and phones out for pics, this moment was well worth the trip.

6 A loving new grandma meets her grandbaby Little Andre was born on Cinco de Mayo in 2019. Ever since, his grandma says she just can't get enough of him. They spend most mornings and evenings together, and based on Grandma's IG, it looks like Andre always has a smile ready for her.

7 Snuggles after a long trip When baby Akira was three months old, she and her mom, Nicole, traveled to meet her grandma, Koral. On their first meeting, little Akira snuggled right into her grandma's arms. They both look pretty happy about it.

8 Double the love for these new grandparents DarDar and Pops met their twin grandsons, Luke and Hayes, when they joined the world in January 2020. They went home happy and healthy, and with some help from their loving grandparents, practiced doing newborn things like eating and sleeping on somewhat of a schedule.

9 A first-time grandma at her happiest When baby Cooper was born in 2021, Covid restrictions meant there were no visitors allowed at the hospital. But as soon as he was home, his Gigi rushed over to hold hands and snuggle up.

10 Big smiles for their grandbaby Photo courtesy of Kimberly McAndrews-DeGal Baby boy Oliver was born in November 2019, and he was welcomed by his grandparents right there in the hospital. Since then, he has spent lots of time with his Mimi and Papa going to pumpkin patches, celebrating Christmas, and so much more.

11 Let's not forget great-grandparents Photo courtesy of Terry Brady When Peyton was born, she spent some time in the NICU before she could be held or discharged from the hospital. But when she got to go home on Thanksgiving Day, her great-grandfather Bill (a.k.a. Papa) was there to give her all the snuggles he'd saved up in the meantime.

There’s so much to love about sweet photos like these, and so much love in all of these grandparents’ eyes as they look at their new grandbabies.