When new grandparents meet their very first grandchild, you can expect lots of smiles, happy tears, and cuddles galore. And when that first encounter is captured on camera, it creates a priceless memory that the whole family will treasure for years to come. So yes, you should definitely post it to Instagram with a sweet caption for the whole world to see. More important than the likes, these photos of brand new grandparents meeting their grandbabies show the start of a special new bond.
Ask any grandparent and they’ll say some variation of the same thing: they love and adore their grandchild, and have ever since they learned they’d be having one. Of course, not all grandparents are perfect — there may be times you have to set some boundaries, or ask them to show up for your family more and get more involved in the ways that matter. But one thing’s for sure, your little one will always have they can lean on, run to for hugs, and ask for sweet snacks when their parents aren’t home.
There will be many years full of happy memories to capture of your parents with your baby, but of all of them, you’ll definitely want to have your camera ready at their first meeting. These photos will show you why.
There’s so much to love about sweet photos like these, and so much love in all of these grandparents’ eyes as they look at their new grandbabies.