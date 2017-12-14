These 14 Space Heaters Are Perfect For Keeping Your Baby's Nursery Warm & Safe

If you live in an old house like I do, you may realize that your heating system isn't as efficient as you had hoped, and you need a safe space heater for your nursery. Having a comfortable temperature in your home is especially important for your little one's room since babies can't really pull blankets on if they get cold, but do safe space heaters actually exist?

I'm sure everyone's heard a horror stories of a heater getting knocked over somehow and starting a fire. And there's also a photo going around Facebook right now of a melted power strip with a space heater plugged into it. Yikes. Of course you want the top-of-the-line in safety for your brand new baby, and it seems like there are a million options out there. They all talk about watts, voltage, and other things that it seems like an engineer would be best at deciphering. But if you're looking for down and dirty space heaters that are made with your child's safety in mind, then look no further.

As always, do your own research when deciding which space heater would work best for your space, your family, and your needs. May of these have a cool-touch exterior for any older children and pets, as well as an automatic shut-off function and are tip-proof for safety to ensure the chances of you burning your house down are slim. This is by no means an all-inclusive list, so do your research and good luck.

1 Dyson Hot + Cold Jet Focus Fan Heater Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus HSN $299.99 see on hsn If you’re looking for a machine that’ll warm you up in the winter (and cool you down come summer), this heater/fan from Dyson will do the job. The bladeless fan heater offers 10 speed settings, including a mode that can heat the entire room. The motor allows the fan to move the air at a max speed of 6.6. feet per second — and at temperatures ranging from 33 degrees in the summer to a toasty 99 degrees during the harsh winter months.

2 Honeywell HZ-7300 Deluxe Energysmart, Cool-Touch Heater Honeywell EnergySmart Cool Touch Heater, HZ-7300, Black Walmart $54.70 $72.99 SEE ON WALMART This cool-touch heater is optimal for homes with children and pets, as there is tip-over safety protection, it has a "cool-touch safety grille," and there's a really sturdy, wide base. For the energy-conscious parents, it tells you how much energy you're using and there are LED lights that tell you what the room temperature is, as well as the temperature you want it to be. There are three different heat settings, and it self-regulates the amount of electricity used based on the temperature settings. Though it can be used for "personal warmth," there's even an oscillating feature where it will warm an entire room.

3 Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater with Humidifier, 1500-Watt Amazon $132.30 $149.99 SEE ON AMAZON With a built-in thermostat to keep the plug from melting or catching fire, this portable space heater is definitely safe for families. It doesn't get hot to the touch, and it even has a humidifier included in the device, which will help with your baby's dry skin and will help keep everyone from drying out from the forced heat. It can heat up large spaces, so if your nursery is on the larger side, this space heater may be for you.

4 Comfort Zone Compact Personal Space Heater Comfort Zone CZ410WT Fan-Forced Personal Ceramic Desktop Heater Amazon $27.64 $27.99 SEE ON AMAZON This compact space heater would work for small nurseries, as it's only 200 watts. It's cool to the touch, quiet, and it has an automatic overheat protection system. There's an adjustable thermostat, and a fan-only option. It's tiny size makes for easy storage in those small nurseries.

5 Lasko 32-Inch Digital Ceramic Tower Heater Lasko CT32960 32" Ultra Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control Walmart $94.65 $122.73 SEE ON WALMART The Lasko 32-Inch Digital Ceramic Tower heater has an eight-hour automatic shutoff system, which is awesome for maintaining room temperature so you don't feel like you have to go and constantly check if your baby's too hot every few hours. Because of its ceramic exterior, it doesn't get hot, making it safe for pets and children. There's automatic overheat protection, and it can be controlled with a remote — perfect for breastfeeding or when you're rocking a baby to sleep and can't move. As an added bonus, it comes with hand warmers for you. And because of its height, it heats the full room easily.

6 GreenTech Environmental pureHeat Wave Oscillating Space Heater & Fan With Adjustable Temperature Control GreenTech Environmental pureHeat Wave - Oscillating Space Heater & Air Circulating Fan Amazon $69.99 SEE ON walmart This bowling ball-sized space heater has a bladeless system, so it's safe for little fingers. The design is also "cooling" so it will remain cool to the touch at all times, also safe for little fingers and hands. There's also an auto shut-off timer that will allow the fan to operate for up to nine hours before turning off, ensuring your baby doesn't get too hot and also decreases the chances of there being any overheating or fires. And because of its shape, it can "cycle air more quickly than traditional fans, keeping your room temperature consistent and comfortable," according to the product description. It's super energy efficient, as it only uses 2 watts, while still providing powerful speed and coverage. There are 12 fan speeds, making it easier to find your perfect temperature for the nursery.

7 Vornado 1500-Watt Fan Utility Electric Space Heater Vornado 1500-Watt Fan Utility Electric Space Heater Amazon $149.99 SEE ON AMAZON Who says that a portable heater can’t be pretty? The Vornado 1500-Watt Fan Utility Electric Space Heater sports a vintage style all while making a medium-sized room nice and warm. It has two heat settings (Low/750W, High/1500W), and with its sturdy metal construction, is tough to tip over. It even has a safety shut-off system in case you forget to turn it off before you leave the house.

8 Black & Decker Personal Ceramic Heater Black+Decker Personal Ceramic Heater Amazon $32.97 $34.99 See on Amazon For heat you can carry with you, the Black+Decker Personal Ceramic Heater has a safety overheat protection and an auto shut-off function should the unit accidentally fall over. You can place it in a quiet corner of your baby’s room so that it’s out of the way, and you won’t run the risk of tripping over at during a 3:00 a.m. diaper change.

9 Vornado VMH300 Whole Room Metal Heater Dark Gray Vornado - VMH300 Whole Room Metal Heater Target $89.99 see on Target Create a swirling vortex of heat with the Vornado VMH300 Whole Room Metal Heater. It offers two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat so you don’t create a desert-like effect in your baby’s room. After all, you want to keep some moisture in the nursery so that your baby’s skin doesn’t become dry and irritated. The unit also comes with an automatic safety shut-off and an added tip over protection in case your equally-exhausted partner almost knocks it over.

10 Duraflame 1500-Watt Infrared Quartz Cabinet Electric Space Heater Duraflame 1500-Watt Infrared Quartz Cabinet Electric Space Heater Lowes $109 See on Lowes There’s something sublime about having a fireplace in your bedroom. The Duraflame 1500-Watt Infrared Quartz Cabinet Electric Space Heater gives you the best of both worlds. The heater offers 5,200 BTU of warmth, which allows you to heat up a space up to 1,000 square feet — that should be more than enough coverage to keep Baby snug in her cradle. The digital thermostat allows you to set the ideal temperature of the nursery, which should be at a comfortable 72 degrees, per Sleep Advisor.

11 Hunter 24 inc 1500 watt Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control Honeywell Home – Ceramic Tower Heater – Slate Gray Best Buy $67.99 See on Home Depot With almost 1,000 reviews on Best Buy, this portable Honeywell Home heater is a hot pick (ha).. It has a motion sensor that allows it to shut off for safety, and the unit will also shut down in case it’s bumped into or knocked over. It can be set for 1, 3, 4 or 8 hours of heating, and makes sure that there aren’t any cold areas in your room. Add to the fact that it comes with a remote control, and you and baby can stay comfortably warm without ever having to get up from your little one’s rocking chair.

12 Lifesmart Slimline Wall Huggable Infrared Heater 6-Element SlimLine Heater Unit with Smart Boost Technology Home Depot $99 See on Home Depot Sure, you want a heater that can keep your kiddo’s nursery nice and cozy, but that won’t run the risk of accidentally causing any injuries. The Lifesmart Slimline Wall Huggable Infrared Heater stays cool to the touch while keeping the room heated to your liking. Best part: the heater doesn’t deplete the room of its natural humidity, and it can be placed directly up against a wall safely.

13 ChimneyFree Rolling Mantel Fireplace Space Heater ChimneyFree Rolling Mantel, Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Space Heater Walmart $148.66 $199 See on Walmart Since you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the nursery anyway, you might as well make it cozy. The ChimneyFree Rolling Mantel Fireplace Space Heater gives you all the ambiance of a fireplace — and a warm room, too. The unit comes on wheels so you can roll it around to whatever spot in the nursery you’d like. You can spend hours gazing at the soft glow of the burning logs while you feed your baby, and imagine reading books together in front of the fireplace for years to come.