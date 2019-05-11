These Funny Mother's Day Memes Are Just What You Need This Year

Want a low-key way to show your mom some love this May? There’s no shortage of funny Mother’s Day memes from all corners of the internet, many of which are just a little *too* true. If your mom’s meme game is strong, she’ll appreciate these jokes about #momlife that are true no matter your kid’s age.
Plus, they’re beyond easy to share with just about anybody. Post a funny Mother’s Day meme to your Mom’s social media, or send it through a text or email. Thankfully, this selection of memes is also pretty heartfelt and sometimes even wholesome.
And if swapping memes isn’t all you want to do, then consider snail mailing a Mother’s Day card to your mom. Honestly, a lot of the free printable options are beautifully designed, so all you have to do is hit control-P and sign your name. For a little extra treat, consider sending a Mother’s Day gift from Amazon, which has everything from bath bombs to personalized jewelry. Whatever your plans for this Mother’s Day, give your mom a laugh by sharing some sweet memes. After all, nothing says “I love you” quite like showing your mom something you found funny on the internet.