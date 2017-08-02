7 Sex Positions To Try If You Have A Bad Knee & Doggy Style Won't Work

If, like many people, you suffer from physical ailments such as bad knees, sex can sometimes be tricky. A stand-by like doggy style just isn't going to cut it if the thought of sitting like that for an extended period of time brings you discomfort. Still, even if you have common body aches and pains, having fun, enjoyable sex shouldn’t be off the table. Instead, get creative, try something new if you’re comfortable, and explore some of these expert-backed sex positions for bad knees.
You're not alone in this issue. One in four adults suffer from chronic knee pain, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to making day-to-day activities difficult, knee pain, stiffness, and discomfort can lead to problems in your sex life, but that doesn't mean that it has to be the end of it or that sex has to be boring. The truth is that there is no need to let pain ruin your sex life. In fact, you can have amazing sex with your partner while also saving yourself from excess suffering.
One big thing to keep in mind when it comes to intimacy is that oral and manual sex are just as valid as penetrative, and these are great options to keep in mind if one parter suffers from knee pain, sex educator and dominatrix Lola Jean tells Romper. In addition, she recommends seeing sex as a journey, one that can and should incorporate breaks as needed.
“We need to divorce ourselves from this really straight escalator, linear approach to sex that we often see in the movies,” Jean says. “Sex can be a really long thing that is not continuous right there and then — we should be able to build in breaks and move from one position to another, with the end goal being having fun and feeling good.”
There’s no one solution to the issue of knee pain and intimacy. Every person’s level of discomfort is unique and will call for different approaches, Kristin Sapienza, licensed physical therapist and founder of FemFirstHealth, tells Romper. “It all depends on the knee injury — you may feel pain with pressure on the knees, or you may have difficulty bending your knee,” she says. “If there's arthritis or even meniscus injuries, you’ll want to avoid extreme flexion in the knee, so extreme bending or sitting back on your knees may be very painful.”
If you're in search of ways to continue to have sex without excess pressure, here are seven sex positions for bad knees to help you maximize pleasure and minimize pain.
Though it might be awkward to bring up knee injuries and discomfort in the context of sex, you should be open about all body aches, pains, and stiffness relating to sex and intimacy. If you find that knee pain is affecting your sex life or giving you cause for concern, talk to your doctor — be it a general practitioner, orthopedist, or physical therapist. “This is 100% something to express to their doctor, because having intimacy is a quality of life factor,” says Sapienza. “And they should be totally honest and express this to their partner, too.”
When it comes to the bedroom, advocate for yourself and what feels good to you — speak up for pleasure as well as pain — and hopefully you’ll find some things to do that make you forget you have knee pain at all.