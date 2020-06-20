Say Everything You've Always Wanted To Say With These 13 Father's Day Poems

If your Dad was your protector (maybe even to a fault) then you might appreciate poet Leslie Monsour’s verses about her dad striking fear into the hearts of her potential suitors. Certainly Dad will appreciate the humor as well.

The boys who fled my father's house in fear

Of what his wrath would cost them if he found

Them nibbling slowly at his daughter's ear,

Would vanish out the back without a sound,

And glide just like the shadow of a crow,

To wait beside the elm tree in the snow.

Something quite deadly rumbled in his voice.

He sniffed the air as if he knew the scent

Of teenage boys, and asked, "What was that noise?"

Then I'd pretend to not know what he meant,

Stand mutely by, my heart immense with dread,

As Father set the traps and went to bed.

Whether you want something heartfelt or hearty-laugh inducing, these poems should get your started on your search for the just the write words to tell Dad how much you love him.