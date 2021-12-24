Aquarius, 2022 Is The Year To Push Yourself

The past couple of years have really gotten you to thinking, Aquarius. That’s nothing new for you, since deep thoughts and social justice issues are at the core of who you are. Still, the world has been a bit much lately, even for someone like you who loves to right the wrongs and ensure that there is equality for all. And that’s why, if we’re being honest here, you’d like a little look-see into your Aquarius 2022 horoscope, just so you can reassure yourself that balance will once again be restored sometime soon.

But if someone says that 2022 is the age of Aquarius, they actually kind of right. You have all the cosmic components to make the new year something very special and meaningful to you. “This year will see continuous exploration of self-growth and will help you push the boundaries, in true Aquarius style,” Jordane Maree, an astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon tells Romper. It’s at once a time for self-reflection, and “get out there and get it done”-ness. It will ultimately be up to you, Water Bearer, as to how much you’re willing to, well, bear, before you yield to the Universe and make your dreams a reality.

There is so much room for growth, Aquarius, capitalizing on all the work you’ve previously put into all aspects of your life. Read on to find out how your Aquarius 2022 horoscope will help keep things flowing like water.

Love

Step aside, superficial flirtations. For you, Aquarius, it’s all about deep and meaningful love in 2022. “Venus Retrograde is in your 12th house of the subconscious,” explains Maree. “Venus is our goddess of love and beauty, and here within the very depths of who you are in a retrograde motion, it is asking you to dive deep into the beliefs you hold around love, partnership, and connection.” Although it might mean that you’ll fall head over heels in love, the retrograde is really asking you to give yourself the grace and time for some deep healing. As for when the retrogrades will occur, Maree says that Mercury will retrograde in your 5th house of romance in May, and in your 8th house of soulmate love in September. Use this time to heal your heart, cleanse previous patterns in relationships, and glean new insight into what you want, from a partner as well as yourself.

Finances

“This is going to be a great year for you both personally and professionally,” Wanica Dunn, an astrologer tells Romper. “Things will finally start moving in the right direction after some time spent on self-reflection last year.” Money is flowing your way, Water Bearer, but only if you’re willing to accept it for what it represents. Jupiter enters your 2nd house of value, worth and money over May – October and again in December, which is when you can expect a financial shift. “Jupiter magnifies and expands whatever it looks at, quite literally like a magnifying glass,” explains Maree. “It opens doors, clears pathways, brings joy and freedom. This is happening to your money life, but also to the way you value yourself, which often come hand in hand.” So it’s not so much that you’re going to win the lotto, but also to understand that you are worthy enough to receive wealth.

Family

Thomas Barwick, Getty images

This evolution isn’t only for you, Aquarius; it’s for how you relate to your relatives and family, too. Be prepared for lots of love to come your way. “You'll also have plenty of love in your life, both from friends and family,” says Dunn. “This will be a time of happiness and joy for you so enjoy it!” When can you expect this flood of emotion? “Late April/Early May brings new beginnings in your family,” says Maree. “It brings a spark of new energy, and November brings a deeply healing and personal healing energy in the family space.” According to Maree, there are two eclipses pouring energy into your 4th house of family, home, and lineage during these months. Seize these moments to cleanse your home in all ways, and let go of old patterns.

Career

“Four months of 2021 you felt the limiting, yet success driven and long-term driven energy of Saturn in your sign, Aquarius,” says Maree. “Stepping into 2022, Saturn has returned to Aquarius, where it will remain into 2023.” But it’s not just about getting any ol’ job; it’s about looking at long-term options, and finding a job that will become a career that will last. If you invest in the foundation of your work, you’ll have a career that will last a long time. “There are two eclipses that will occur in your 10th house of career and purpose this year, in both May and October,” adds Maree. “The Solar Eclipse in May can spark a brand new, life changing idea or chapter in your career life, whereas the Lunar Eclipse in October will ask you to go deeper within yourself to let go of limiting beliefs that you have around your success in your work.”

There’s no doubt about it, Aquarius. The cosmos is by your side, helping you succeed. Proceed cautiously, but never stop moving forward. Focus on growth and discipline, and you’ll discover that you can create some major manifestations that will all be a result of your hard work.