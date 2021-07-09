These Are The Cutest Baby Name Signs For Every Kind Of Nursery

A lot of time, thought, and consideration most likely went into the process of picking out your child’s name. And as such, you probably are so proud of it that it makes sense that you would want to display it. So if you’re still considering décor options for your little one’s room, baby name signs for a nursery allow you to show off their name beautifully.

But where would you place said sign? Well, the options are endless, really. It can go above Baby’s crib or bassinet, obviously, but it can also go over a fireplace, or even in a family room. If you have more than one child, you might want to group their names into a chic art installation in your home.

As for the signs, well, there are plenty of styles and materials to choose from. You might opt for a metal sign, a wooden one, or (swoon), shiplap. But no matter what you choose, the important thing is to celebrate baby’s beautiful name with a sign for their nursery.

1 A Script Wooden Sign Custom Personalized Wooden Name Sign 12-55" WIDE Amazon $14.99 see on amazon This custom name sign is made from ½ inch thick 9 ply birch wood. It comes unpainted and sanded — it’s up to you to choose your color. It measures 12-55 inches wide, depending on how long your baby’s name is.

2 A Baby Nursery Sign With A Capital Letter Custom Personalized Wooden Name Sign Amazon $39.99 see on amazon The baby name sign from Amazon is slightly different from the others in that it shines a spotlight on the first letter of the baby’s name. It’s made from Baltic birch plywood and measures about ¼ inch thick. You can choose the size of the sign, along with your preferred painted colors. And if you’re not sure of color combos, you can get a digital preview to ensure that purple and periwinkle, for example, go together.

3 A Modern Script Font Baby Name Sign Hannah Font - Wooden Monogram Sign 48 Hour Monogram $29.99 $99.97 see on Forty Eight Hour Monogram With sizes ranging from 16” – 55” wide, the custom wooden sign from Forty Eight Hour Monogram comes in a modern script font. The sign is painted on the front and on the sides, but the back will be unpainted. You’ll need to come up with your own hanging hardware.

4 An Anchor-Oriented Baby Name Sign Anchor Last Name Wooden Monogram Sign Forty Eight Hour Monogram $29.99 $99.97 If you’ve got a water sign baby (like Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces), you might want to set sail with this sweet anchor-inspired wooden monogram sign. It features a classic serif font, and the sign comes in 11 different colors, which are painted on the front and sides, not the back.

5 A Small Baby Name Plaque Personalized Name Wooden Sign for Home or Nursery Zazzle $31.61 see on zazzle When you’re short on wall space, this sweet little baby name sign from Zazzle can fit just fine. It comes in three sizes, and can be made in either a flat or slate style. It’s an adorable accent piece that can be placed alongside a crib, and is made from painted birch wood.

6 A Sloth Baby Name Sign Personalize Baby Name Date Sloth Nursery Decor Wooden Box Sign Zazzle $31.61 see on zazzle Your sweet little sloth might get some inspo for better dreams with this adorable sign from Zazzle. The rustic wooden sign can be customized with your baby’s name and date of birth. You’ll relax as you rock your baby to sleep and watch the baby sloth hanging from green watercolor jungle leaves.

7 A Sophisticated Baby Name Sign Monique Lhuillier Ribbon Letters Pottery Barn Kids $6 $8 see on pottery barn kids Let’s say that you don’t like the look of attached letters. So skip the script with the Monique Lhuillier Ribbon Letters from Pottery Barn Kids. You can customize your own sign by selecting the letters in your baby’s name. They’re made from medium-density fiberboard and is finished in a champagne foil to give them a vintage look. You can hang the letters with the already-included ribbon.

8 Rainbow Baby Name Sign Personalized Rainbow Wooden Plaque Pottery Barn Kids $69 see on pottery barn kids It’ll be all rainbows and sunshine with this simple rainbow wooden name plaque from Pottery Barn Kids. The artwork is hand-painted on MDF with water-based on low-VOC paint. It’s a great name plate for a rainbow baby or if you have a rainbow-themed nursery.

9 A Shiplap Baby Nursery Sign Shiplap Round Nursery Name Sign Etsy $23.40 see on etsy If you’re a fan of all things Fixer Upper and shiplap, then you’re going to love this fun farmhouse baby nursery sign from Etsy seller AdorenStudioRounds. You can customize the name on the plaque as well as the color changes.

10 A Rustic Baby Nursery Sign Wooden Personalized Baby Name Announcement Etsy $13.90 see on etsy Made from finished maple hardwood, the wooden baby name plaque from Etsy seller ItsBakerMade is a chic accessory for any nursery. It can also be used as a prop for pregnancy pics, too. It comes in various sizes (i.e. 4-18 inches), and is available for rush order, too.

11 A Natural Baby Name Sign Nursery Name Sign Etsy $66 see on etsy This one-of-a-kind nursery sign is available in 18” and 24”. It features your baby’s name along with your choice of either greenery, flowers, or mountains. The sign already comes with an attached sawtooth hanger to easily hang it in Baby’s room.

12 An Ombre Rainbow Baby Nursery Sign Rainbow Name Sign Etsy $22 see on etsy To celebrate your rainbow baby, this name sign from Etsy seller ModWoodCo is a clean, classic choice. But instead of seeing ROYGBIV, you can select choose colors such as monochrome, pink/gold, or even a brown stained ombre design. You can even opt to have your baby’s name in all lowercase, or all caps to fit the style you’re searching for.

13 A Dinosaur Baby Name Nursery Sign Adilynn Personalized Monogram Wayfair $96.99 see on wayfair Your little baby brontosaurus is going to let out a rawr when you hang the Adilynn Personalized Monogram baby name sign. It’s made from wood and features a T-rex roaring with your child’s name in the middle.

14 An Artsy Baby Nursery Name Sign Personalized Hibiscus Wood Sign Wayfair $101.99 see on wayfair There are baby name signs, and then there’s baby name art. This one from Wayfair is made from natural word that you can paint to match Baby’s nursery. It’s handmade in the USA, and features a floral motif.

15 A Baby Nursery Sign With Frames, Too Wallverbs™ Baby Love Personalized Hanging Picture Frame Set Personalization Mall $79.99 see on personalization mall Looking for your name plaque to do double duty? This one from Personalization Mall works as a name plaque as well as a arrangement of framed pictures, too. It features 4 – 4 x 6 frames, 3 5 x 7 frames, and two 6x8 frames matted to 4x6 photo. The frames have a barnwood whitewash finish with a white matting. You can choose from 12 different design colors for the name to allow you to put up photos along with the baby’s name.

Once you decide on your baby’s name, what better way to celebrate it than by putting it on your nursery wall? That way, you can always look at not just your beautiful baby, but the name you so lovingly chose for them.