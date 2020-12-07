With holiday shopping in full swing, it's time to seriously consider exactly which gift will cause your little one to lose their mind when they jump out of bed on Christmas morning. To give your tiny tot eyes all aglow, park a Baby Shark Plush Ride-On right under the tree. The moment they realize they can sit on and ride Baby Shark while he sings their favorite tune, your toddler's heart is bound to grow three sizes.

Available at Walmart, the 6-volt plush ride-on toy by Dynacraft is sure to be a huge hit this holiday season. The bright yellow plush shark that appears to be riding on an ocean wave not only really moves, but it also plays the iconic song and retails at $149.

I kind of thought that after all that has come to pass in 2020, the Baby Shark craze would be long-gone by now. After all, who really wants to listen to that song play one more time? Well, toddlers and preschoolers everywhere, apparently “doo-doo-do-do-doo.” Despite a bevy of TV specials, bath toys, and even toothbrushes blaring Baby Shark beats on repeat for literal years now, the character is still as popular as ever. Hence the need for a battery powered ride-on toy like this one to exist.

The three-wheeled Baby Shark ride-on toy is controlled by an easy-to-operate foot pedal so that it accelerates when your child’s foot pushes down, and slows when they let off the pedal. A maximum speed of 2.5 miles per hour means that it’s safe for kids as young as 2 years old to operate.

When I was a kid, my grandparents bought my sister and I matching Power Wheels ride-on toys for Christmas. At barely 3 years old, my sister could absolutely not get the hang of steering hers. Although my memory is hazy at best more than 20-something years later, I remember my mom promptly lamenting the difficulty level of something marketed toward young kids. Luckily, my mom doesn’t have to worry about such struggles with her grandkids, since modern tech means that the battery-powered toys of today like this Baby Shark plush ride-on are actually designed to be steered by toddlers.

The handle grips on either side of Baby Shark’s head can be easily grasped by little hands to make pretending to navigate the deep blue sea on the back of a speedy shark a breeze. With a red button to blast the Baby Shark tune right at their fingertips, your kiddo can rock out without their hands ever leaving the handlebars.

If you’re wondering where you might possibly store this essential piece of Baby Shark memorabilia, please cast your worries aside. When your kid has had their fill of exploring the ocean with Baby Shark (or, you just can’t stand to listen to another solitary beat of that darn song), he can rest easy and re-charge in a specially-designed crate and stay safely put away until the next time your little one is ready to go for a “swim.”