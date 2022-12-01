Imagine a world where you could walk into Bath & Body Works, smell all the candles, and buy every single one you like (which is, you know, basically all of them). Well, dreams do come true, because this week marks the start of the Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale of 2022.

What are the Bath & Body Works Candle Day sales?

From Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, all 3-wick candles are only $9.95. If you missed out on Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday deals, now’s your chance to stock up on holiday gifts.

The Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale prices apply both in stores and online, and are the chain’s lowest price on their signature 3-wicks since before the pandemic. If you happen to be a loyalty member, you’ll get exclusive access to the candle sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, online only, from 8 p.m. until midnight EST. Whether you’re a loyalty member or an occasional shopper, just know the sale is limited to 18 candles per person.

While that sounds like plenty, you’ll be able to choose from 150 candles and 40 limited-edition scents dropping exclusively for the candle sale. Just like the staple scents, these 3-wick beauties are made with soy wax, natural essential oils, and lead-free wicks. So, for scents that completely fill up your home, you won’t want to miss these candle deals.

Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.50 see on bath & body works If you like Christmas candles, you know that Fresh Balsam is the queen of the category. It can fill an entire house with the scent of fresh cut pine (specifically fir, balsam, and cedarwood notes), and bring the feeling of the holidays indoors without the mess of all those dead pine needles in your floor.

A classic cologne scent Mahogany Teakwood Intense Bath & Body Works $26.50 see on bath & body works Mahogany Teakwood Intense is perfect for those who love a “man candle,” one that smells like a super gorgeous gentleman just breezed through the room in expensive cologne, on his way to do something incredibly romantic for you. The black jar goes with any interior. It’s a classic for a reason. Now’s the time to try it.

New designs on old favorites Black Cherry Merlot 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.50 see on bath & body works You know it, you love it, you will repurchase it forever. Black Cherry Merlot just smells so irresistible, whether you like it best in foaming hand soap, body lotion, or 3-wick candle format. For this year’s Candle Day sale, Bath & Body Works is bringing the beloved fragrance out in a new jar, with deep purple colors and an astrological scene on the outside.

White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $25.50 see on bath & body works If you like to create a spa-like ambiance in your home, you need the White Tea & Sage 3-Wick Candle. It’s based on notes of sparkling bergamot, white tea and fresh sage, and the calming color and beautifully illustrated jar make it a lovely addition to any kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom.

Now that you’ve decided what to buy, you just need to figure out where you’re going to stash all your candle bounty.