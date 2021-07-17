Cute accessories can add a whole lot of pizazz to your child’s wardrobe, but the best baby hats are functional, too. They provide coverage to keep your little one’s head, face, and ears protected from the sun in warmer months and the cold in cooler weather. As you shop, choose one that’s appropriate for the weather, and also look for adjustable or stretchy design features to help keep your baby’s hat comfortably snug on their head.

The first thing to consider when shopping for a hat for your baby is the type of coverage they’ll need. Baby hats are meant to prevent your baby from getting too hot or cold. If you’re looking for a summer hat, ones designed with brims and/or neck flaps can provide coverage around the face and neck. Additionally, UPF 50+ fabrics are ideal for protection against the sun’s rays. Need a hat that blocks out the cold? Choose a style made with warm materials like wool and acrylic that covers your baby’s head, ears, and/or neck. Fall and spring weather often call for more temperate climates, which means light beanies or baseball caps might be the most appropriate.

Another factor to consider is sizing, especially since babies are constantly growing. Opt for a hat that is adjustable or offers a bit of stretch for a comfortable yet secure fit. Some baby hats have chin straps that stick together, while others have adjustable bands to expand or tighten the hat around your baby’s head. When in doubt, check the manufacturer’s sizing guide and note any washing instructions from the manufacturer or reviewers to avoid unexpected fabric shrinkage.

1. An Adjustable Baby Sun Hat That Shields The Neck

This adjustable sun hat has more than 18,000 ratings on Amazon and a standout 4.8-star overall rating. It is great for sun protection, thanks to the UPF 50+ materials and includes a brim in the front with a long neck flap in the back for extra coverage. Another cool feature is the drawstring toggle that sits around the circumference of the hat, allowing parents to tighten or loosen it for a better fit. There are also chin straps you can tie together to keep it from flying off. Plus, you can machine-wash, and reviewers have reported it washes well.

Promising Amazon review: “Still using it a year later, and it still fits my daughter perfectly due to the adjustable pull in the back! Keeps the sun off her face and neck, lightweight, and easy to wash. Love. Love. Love.”

Available sizes: 0-6 Months to 2-4 T

Available colors: 10

2. This Breathable Bucket Hat With Mesh Panels

This breathable bucket hat is made with a denim blend that offers UPF 50+ protection and offers a wide brim with 360-degree coverage to shades your baby’s face and neck. The brim can also snap into the upper sides of the hat for a different look, and the hat is machine-washable for easy maintenance.

There’s a drawstring chin strap to help keep the hat secure on your baby’s head, plus breathable mesh around the sides for extra ventilation. According to one reviewer, “The best part is definitely the mesh sides which helps them stay cool while still protecting from the sun.” If your baby is in need of a bucket hat for extra-hot days, this one is a solid contender.

Promising Amazon review: “This is a great hat! My son (13 months) always pulls hats off, but this one is very light weight and he forgets it’s on. The clips on the side are great to pull the brim up, I’ve bought two of these now for summer and plan to buy more. Love them!”

Available sizes: 6-12 Months to 4-8 Years

Available colors: 5

3. An Adorable Baby Cap With An Adjustable Bill

This animal-inspired baby cap comes in only one size, but it’s designed with an adjustable closure in the back that can last your baby from about six months to two years. While not UPF rated, it has a bill to keep the sun off your baby’s face — and you can also flip the bill up and out as needed. It’s made with breathable cotton and incorporates mesh to keep your baby’s head cool in warmer weather. One reviewer described, “I love that [it] has mesh in the back so her head doesn’t sweat but still covers good so she doesn’t get burnt by the sun.” However, the manufacturer suggests hand-washing when needed. Not a fan of the bear ears? The hat is available in a variety of animal designs, including ones with fun shark fins.

Promising Amazon review: “We love this hat! Looks super cute on our baby and goes with everything. The Velcro strap makes it adjustable and the brim can flip up and down depending on how strong the sun is. It’s lightweight and baby doesn’t rip it off her face like she does most sun glasses.”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

4. A Set Of Stretchy Beanies In Classic Colors

This casual beanie hat set features a versatile, stretchy design that covers your baby’s head and can grow with them, all at a great price. The hats are made with a cotton and polyester blend that’s “very soft,” according to a reviewer. Although they don’t come with chin straps or flaps to keep the hat in place, you do get four hats in each pack, which means you’ll have plenty of backups if one accidentally goes missing. Reviewers have observed that they are soft, durable, and easy to wash. And while the manufacturer recommends hand-washing the hats to maximize their lifespan, one reviewer wrote, “I've washed and dried and the material is holding up.” Some packs also feature hats with little bear ears for extra cuteness.

Promising Amazon review: “These hats are so soft and stretchy, they fit my son perfectly and definitely have more stretch to be able to grow with him through the winter. So necessary as he's growing and changing weekly! The colors were vibrant and true to the images displayed.”

Available sizes: 0-3 Months to 2-6 Years

Available colors: 10 color and style combinations

5. A Knit Baby Hat With Soft Fleece Lining

Looking for a warm, comfortable knit baby hat? The relaxed fit and soft fleece lining makes this one a good fit for babies who aren’t used to wearing something on their head. One fan reported: “My 21 month old boy hates hats, but loves this one! It is the only one I can get him to keep on his head.” The ear flaps help to keep ears warm, and the chin straps can be tied together to hold the hat snug. Made with a blend of acrylic and polyester, it’s warm and cozy — and reviewers have noted the hat has some stretch, too. The manufacturer claims it’s best to hand-wash it without chemical detergents, but some reviewers have successfully machine-washed it on a delicate cycle.

Promising Amazon review: “Loooove this! I was looking for something warm, that would also cover her ears and that I could secure under her neck. This is the only thing she will let me put on her head. Super cozy and super cute! Will definitely buy more.”

Available sizes: 6-12 Months to 3-6 Years

Available colors: 9

6. A Warm Winter Hat With A Built-In Scarf

When cold weather hits, this hooded hat with a scarf is an adorable way to keep your baby warm. It’s constructed from an acrylic-cotton knit that offers plenty of stretch — which the manufacturer specifies can fit kids ranging from 1 to 5 years old — and the pullover design helps prevent the hat from falling off (or getting pulled off). Reviewers have attested that the fabric holds up well when washed in the machine, too. One reviewer wrote, “Been in the wash a few times and it doesnt shrink nor has the fur come off [... It] doesnt fade either!” It comes in a dozen different colors — plus, those lamb-like ear flaps are super cute.

Promising Amazon review: “I had a hard time keeping my son warm in the snow storms. This was perfect for him and protected his face from the wind. It is super soft and kid approved.”