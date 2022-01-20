Creating enough space on your countertops to dry your baby’s bottles and pacifiers can be a challenge — even more so if you also have breastfeeding equipment or sippy cups for older siblings. That’s why the best bottle drying racks are the ones that fit conveniently on your countertop and fit as many bottles and accessories as your family needs. Whether you prefer a plastic or bamboo drying rack, it should also be relatively easy to use and clean.

When shopping for a bottle drying rack, take a close look at its dimensions to make sure you’ll have the space for it on your countertop. Some racks are compact or can sit flush against a wall or backsplash, while others have larger footprints and are compatible with extra attachments for more drying capacity (which can be great for households with multiple kids). Still others have collapsible designs or come with covers so that you can easily take them with you.

Somewhat related to the size of a rack is its capacity. Make note of the racks’ manufacturer specifications as well as customer reviews to get a sense of how many bottles different models can hold. On this list, you’ll find options that can hold from six bottles to 16. On a related note, keep in mind the type of bottles you use, as some drying racks are best for plastic bottles, while others are sturdy enough to hold heavier bottles (like glass) without toppling over.

When you’re short on time and energy, an easy-to-clean bottle drying rack is a must-have. You should be able to wash any rack with soap and warm water, but some are conveniently dishwasher-friendly. Just don’t forget to promptly empty out your drying rack’s drip tray and regularly clean it to avoid mold or water buildup.

Keep reading to see six of the best bottle drying racks that Amazon has to offer.

1. The Fan-Favorite Bottle Drying Rack

This plastic drying rack is a top contender when it comes to efficiency. Reviewers appreciate that it’s “easy to clean” and “doesn’t take up too much room on countertops.” It fits up to eight bottles, and the removable tree stands can easily be reconfigured to fit your needs or removed entirely for storing it when it’s not in use. The bottom has a detachable drip tray with ventilation holes to help moisture escape and for easier cleaning. While plenty of reviewers who use glass bottles have given it high ratings, some have reported that this drying rack can tip over if it’s overloaded and not well balanced. So if you need a high-capacity rack, you might want to consider another option. However, boasting more than 18,000 ratings, it’s a popular option, and many reviewers preferred this option over “lawn”-style racks because of its space-efficient and dishwasher-safe design.

Dimensions: 13 x 8 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “I’ve been through a few bottle drying racks and this one is my fave. Recommend it to everyone. It is compact but holds a good amount by using the vertical space. Other ones keep your items spread out and take up counter space. This one keeps one bottle’s parts all together so you just have to grab one set and assemble. It comes apart easily for cleaning and is easy to install.”

2. This Cute Lawn-Style Bottle Drying Rack

Not only is this Boon drying rack aesthetically pleasing, it’s versatile and sturdy enough to fit all the feeding essentials, from nipples and pacifiers to glass bottles and sip cups. One reviewer wrote, “At one time, it [held] 4 pump flanges, 4 pump valves, 6 bottles, and countless bottle nipples, covers, and pacifiers!” Another reviewer noted it could hold “10 Dr. Browns original bottles with the parts.” This lawn-style drying rack comes with two detachable trees, and you can purchase additional accessories separately. Simply stick them in the grass blades and take advantage of the vertical space. Alternatively, you can opt for a model that just comes with the grass rack and no accessories.

The rack has a two-piece drip tray to empty out excess water — just make sure to empty it often to avoid bacteria or mold buildup. The manufacturer recommends hand washing the plastic rack in warm, soapy water and specifies that it isn’t dishwasher-safe. However, some reviewers have run it in the top rack of their dishwashers without issues.

Dimensions: 13.6 x 11 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “A friend gave us one lawn at our shower and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby’s needs.”

3. This High-Capacity Bottle Drying Rack

For households with multiple little ones, this high-capacity drying rack by Munchkin is a great choice. It holds up to 16 bottles with its multi-level design and even spins so you can access the items you need in a jiffy. You can adjust the height as needed, fold the pegs down or up, and even collapse it flat for storage. The removable drip tray underneath can be set to either catch water or let it drain into the sink. Reviewers have described it as a “space saver” and “easy to clean,” and some have used it to dry glass bottles (though, some have recommended keeping those heavier bottles on the bottom tier, just to be safe). This option is also dishwasher safe on the top rack, which is great if you prefer something you can sterilize with little effort.

Dimensions: 12 x 12 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “Love it. It rotates so I’m able to keep it in a corner and still access all the bottles. It’s double the capacity of my old one. I like that there are places to hang the bottle nipples so they actually dry off well.”

4. The Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bottle Drying Rack

With the ability to fold flat when needed, this bamboo drying rack is a total space-saver for smaller countertops and also a great option if you’re trying to cut down on plastics. In fact, the eco-friendly drying rack is even certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) as a responsibly sourced product. Speaking of cutting down on plastics, this rack is sturdy enough to hold glass bottles without tipping, and reviewers have claimed it can hold anywhere from six to nine bottles at a time.

The rack doesn’t come with a drip tray, but you could easily add a dish-drying mat underneath. As with many wood products, the bamboo rack will require more maintenance than a plastic one — the manufacturer recommends wiping down with warm soapy water to clean it and periodically applying a food-safe butcher block oil to preserve its natural finish and extend its lifespan. In general, it’s best to avoid running bamboo items through the dishwasher. But that’s potentially worth the tradeoff if you prefer the look of wood.

Dimensions: 14.2 x 6.7 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “Love this as a bottle rack. I can’t stand the ugly bulky plastic bottle racks so tried this as an alternative. It holds 9 bottles and all the parts really well and I can fold it flat to put away or reuse for regular dishes when done with bottles.”

5. A Compact Drying Rack For Small Countertops

If your countertops are limited on space, check out this bottle drying rack that rests neatly against your wall. It’s designed to take advantage of vertical space and can house up to nine bottles or sippy cups at a time. Some reviewers even note that it can handle heavier glass bottles without having to worry about it falling over. One shopper wrote, “I even use heavier glass bottles and it hasn’t even wobbled,” adding that it’s “very sturdy.”

The plastic rack also has two removable catch trays — one at the top and one at the bottom — to hold smaller accessories like nipples and pacifiers. Plus, the bottom tray serves double-duty as the drip tray for excess water. The best part is, this entire rack is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

Dimensions: 10.5 x 4.2 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “This has been the best space saving bottle rack I’ve ever used. I wish I would have bought it years ago! I can dry cups, lids and all even some bowls and miscellaneous items. The trays are removable and you can dump out any dripped water. It takes up 1/3 of my older one and even more than some others I’ve seen. It’s sturdy and looks great on the counter. I would buy again and again.”

6. A Portable Bottle Drying Rack With A Cover & Handle

With its cover and handle, this portable drying rack can easily be carried with you on extended vacations or can be used to keep bottle components organized and clean at home. It comes with an anti-dust cover to shield from things like bugs and sand when traveling outdoors. Plus, it has plenty of space to hold the essentials and adjustable bottle holders for the interior. One reviewer wrote, “My twins go through about 12-14 bottles a night and this can hold that many including my pumping parts.” Since everything is corralled within the rack, it should work for both plastic and glass bottles.

The manufacturer doesn’t indicate whether the plastic drying rack is dishwasher safe, so it’s probably best to wash this one by hand — but the drip tray and other parts are removable for easier access. It’s also a little pricier than the rest of the options, but it can also work as a kitchen organizer when you’re not using it for bottles. Choose between blue and pink versions.

Dimensions: 13.4 x 14.6 inches (length x width)

According to one shopper: “My countertop has no space for bottles and pump parts, it saves a lot space! And very easy to clean for preventing mold. It’s super useful hygienic item for travel and space saving. I can store something else too. Worth the money.”