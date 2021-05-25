These Are The Best Snacks At Costco For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is nearly here, and that means one thing: you need to plan your menu for the holiday weekend. Depending on when you start celebrating (some people begin the festivities come Friday), it might be a three or even four-day festivus of food and celebration. But if you’d rather spend more time enjoying friends and fam than being inside slaving over mains and sides, these are the 18 best foods and snacks from Costco for Memorial Day weekend.

Since Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, it makes sense that it’s time to get your grill on. But if you accidentally burn your burgers or just aren’t in the mood for cooking over an open flame, almost all of these yummy snacks and food items can be served as is or reheated (although there are some ingredients that would be glorious if grilled). There’s the traditional Memorial Day fare (think potato salad and cole slaw), but there are other items too, like pulled pork and buffalo cauliflower. And since it wouldn’t be delish without dessert, there are also some sweet options, such as a traditional apple pie, and fancier fare, like macarons and even a cherry-topped layer cake.

So get ready to enjoy the warmer weather with friends and family you might not have been able to see up until now, and as you gather together, remember the true meaning of Memorial Day, which might make you hug your loved ones even tighter — and don’t forget the buns.

1 Apple Pie It’s probably not a BBQ unless there’s some apple pie served. But skip the time you’d spend coring and cutting up the fruit, and serve your guests this Double Crust Apple Pie ($9.99) instead. At almost five pounds, you can certainly get a lot of slices from this pie, which would be decadent heated up and served a la mode.

2 Watermelon Watermelon is totally the rock star fruit of summer. It’s packed with all those good-for-you nutrients, like vitamins A and C, and since it’s 92% water, it’s hydrating, too. Grab one for just $6.99, and woot, this watermelon is seedless, so you can skip the spitting out of seeds.

3 Cheese Variety Pack If guests show up early, you can always serve a tray of crackers and this Cello Variety Pack of cheeses ($11.49). Snack on aged cheddar, Jarlsberg, creamy Havarti, or Dutch Gouda. Add some olives, fruits, and nuts, and you’ve got yourself a cute charcuterie.

4 Sliced Roast Beef Looking for an alternative to burgers and dogs? The Kirkland Signature Seasoned Roast Beef ($7.69/lb) can keep guests satisfied. It’s made from premium roast beef and can be served up in a sammie or with other sides.

5 Tuscan Bean Salad The Summer Fresh Tuscan Bean Salad ($6.69) is an alternative to traditional potato salad. It’s made with healthy ingredients like barley, chickpeas, beans, as well as red and green bell peppers. It makes a cool (and healthy) side on a hot day.

6 Chicken Sausage Sure, you could serve hot dogs in a bun — or you could grill up these Premio Chicken Sausage Savory Grillers ($9.99). They’re gluten-free, and have 60% less fat than traditional pork or beef sausage. They can be served in a bun, or even sliced up in a salad.

7 Mac & Cheese For the picky eaters at your picnic, they won’t be able to resist the Mac & Cheese from Panera ($9.99). It comes in four single-serve cups — all you have to do is heat and serve. And on the off chance that you have leftovers, it’s freezable for future meals.

8 Buffalo Cauliflower Your taste buds will get a big kick in flavor with Kevin’s Buffalo Cauliflower ($9.99). The sous-vide florets are truly tasty with a Buffalo sauce that’s enhanced with garlic, ghee, and chilies. The dish, which can be ready in five minutes flat, is also paleo and keto-friendly.

9 Cherry Layer Cake For a festive dessert, try serving Junior’s Michigan Cherry Layer Cake ($13.79). It’s made with three layers of vanilla cake, and in between, a fab filling of Michigan cherry and vanilla buttercream. A vanilla cookie crunch outside along with cherries and a whipped cream topping means that you probably won’t see any leftovers.

10 Pulled Pork The Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork ($10.99) can be served in so many ways. You can use the shredded meat in sandwiches or salads, or simply as another main dish. The hand-pulled pork is pit smoked, and doesn’t have any antibiotics.

11 Macarons Sure, it’s not July 4th yet, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t deck out the red, white, and blue for your Memorial Day weekend. So get patriotic by putting out some of these Tipiak Macarons. For $14.79, you get 36 macarons in flavors like lemon, white chocolate, blood orange, but it’s the raspberry and blueberry macarons that will be festive for your party.

12 Potato Salad Potato salad is a staple at any Memorial Day gathering, but it’s definitely time consuming to prepare. That’s why you’ll want to whip out the Dee Amore Loaded Baked Potato Salad, which is made with ingredients like green onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, and sour cream, just like a baked potato. You’ll get three pounds of potato salad for $6.99.

13 Cole Slaw Your potato salad’s BFF is cole slaw, and this one from Golden Taste will feed a crowd. The family size container (at almost three pounds) costs $6.49, and will save you a ton of time shredding cabbage and other ingredients.

14 Salsa What’s a party without some chips and dip? Feel good about serving your guests something organic with the Sunbelt Organic Fresh Salsa ($7.99). While it’s definitely meant for dipping, some swear that this can be used as a bruschetta for sliced Italian bread, too. Either way, it’s a crowd pleaser.

15 Tortilla Chips Your guests can scoop to their hearts’ content with the Tostitos Scoops! chips from Frito Lay. The chips, which look like little cups, can hold any condiment, from salsa to other dips, with ease. The 22 oz. bag costs $4.49, and is an excellent option for those who like to munch before the big meal.

16 Heinz Condiments Whether it’s your Uncle Bob who likes to put mustard on his burger, or your Aunt Irene who eats everything with relish, this 4-pack of condiments from Heinz will ensure that your guests will have everything they need to dip, dunk, or slather their food in. Costing $4.99, it comes with two containers of ketchup, and one bottle each of mustard and relish, for a meal that everyone will, well, relish.

17 Beef Burgers Let’s say that you want to serve some burgers — but you just don’t want to have to actually make them. The Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger is everything you’ll need to make guests think you’ve been grilling all day. The flame-broiled Angus beef steak burger with American cheese in a sesame seed bun comes frozen, but just four minutes in the microwave is all it takes to have a delicious meal. You’ll get eight frozen burgers for $14.99.

18 Lemonade A good source of vitamin C, Country Time Lemonade mix has no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It costs $7.89, and makes up to 34 quarts of the good stuff. It’s a refreshing drink to serve for your Memorial Day party — or just sip while you enjoy the warmer days that mean summer is coming.

So if you don’t feel like turning on the stove, or just want to host a stress-free soiree, these mains, sides, apps, and desserts from Costco can make your Memorial Day gathering delicious — and memorable by being full of food, fun, and family.