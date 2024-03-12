Call me old-fashioned, but the annual hunt for my family’s Easter Sunday attire is one of my favorite pastimes. Give me all of the smocks, frocks, and frills. Just cover the kids in pastel plaid bunnies and call it a day, I say. Shopping for the perfect Easter outfit sparks joy for me in a way that not many other activities do. This list of Easter 2024 dresses for women is filled with options that are honestly perfect for wearing all spring and summer long.

The Easter dress I pick this year will definitely wind up smeared with deviled egg filling and have pockets jam-packed with plastic egg halves and candy wrappers. It will be comfortable above all else, but it will also be beautiful — something cheery and pretty that I’ll look back on in photos of family picnics and brunch snapshots years from now and smile about.

On trend for 2024, there are plenty of puff sleeves, shirt dresses, swingy styles, and splashy colors to adore. Of course, there are also a few traditional picks that are light and floaty with plenty of ruffles and more floral prints than you’ll know what to do with. (But honestly, isn’t that part of what makes spring dress shopping so much fun?) Go ahead and get carried away!

1 Flower Power Fit & Flare Dress Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress in Blue Multi Floral Old Navy Available in sizes XS-4X regular, XS-XXL tall, and XS-XXL petite $44.99 see on old navy Doesn’t this dress make you want to go frolic in a field? It would look adorable paired with heels for church on Easter Sunday, but is just easy to dress down with sandals or flats as well. Naturally, the pockets are exactly what you need to stash the candy your kids drop on the ground while they’re hunting eggs.

2 A Flirty Floral Frock A New Day Women's Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Midi Dress in Red Floral Target Available in sizes XS-4X $35 see on target If you’re looking for a break from ruffles and skirts-for-spinning-in this Easter, this pretty number from Target is a fantastic choice. The lightweight crepe material is just fitted enough without being tight, and the deep pink and red hues of the floral pattern really pop against a white background.

4 Smocking For Grown Ups ZESICA Women's Casual Smocked Midi Dress in Peacock Amazon Available in sizes XS-XXL $26.99 $58.99 see on Amazon If you want to look egg-stra cute for Easter, a smocked dress is where it’s at. This midi-length dress has a slightly stretchy smocked top with flutter sleeves and a comfortable tiered skirt. It’s available in a variety of colors, but this bright teal is super trendy and easy to accessorize for both spring and summer.

5 A Colorful Midi Dress Savannah Midi Dress in Dahlia Briton Court Available in sizes XS-XL $224 see on Briton Court Easter chic is where comfort meets style — which is exactly what you get with this beautiful Briton Court dress. The fit is flowy and soft, but the print is bright and will really pop against a spring green lawn dotted with colorful eggs. Best of all, there’s an adorable coordinating dress for girls available in youth sizes 2 to 12 if you’re planning matching family outfits.

6 Cute, Cotton, & Keyhole Details Universal Thread Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress in White Target Available in sizes XS-4X $38 see on Target Ready to finally wear white again? The keyhole opening in the front of this Target dress is the kind of feminine detail that’s just flirty enough without being too revealing to wear in front of your grandparents at an Easter lunch with your family. Plus, it’s made from a 99% cotton 1% spandex material with a 100% cotton liner, so it’s lightweight enough to wear all summer long.

7 Mad About Magenta Magenta Floral Collared Tiered Maternity Midi Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S-L $78 see on pink blush This midi dress has a trendy silhouette that’s great for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum wear. Made from 100% cotton, it’s breezy and comfy, so you’ll stay cool while looking absolutely gorgeous during all of your family’s Easter events.

8 Spring In Bloom Watercolor Bloom Dress Splendid Available in sizes XS-XL $198 See on Splendid I just love how soft and pretty this maxi dress is. The ruffle detail around the knees and single ruffle tier adds just the right amount of frill without going overboard. With a removable waist tie, you can customize the fit, so this could potentially be worn when you’re pregnant, but is also a great option for postpartum moms this Easter. As part of Splendid’s Mommy & Me line, there are also matching toddler and infant sets available for your littles.

9 A Delightfuly Denim-Adjacent Dress Fit & Flare Linen-Blend Mini Dress in Blue Stripe Old Navy Available in sizes XS-4X regular, XS-XXL petite, XS-XXL tall $24 $34.99 see on Old Navy The laid-back look of this breezy and cool linen blend dress is perfect for a casual brunch with your girlfriends, an Easter picnic, or any number of outdoor spring activities. If you prefer a bit more coverage, pair it with a white denim jacket or even a cute cardigan and heels to dress it up some.

10 Spring Green, But Make It Floral Prettygarden Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress in Green Amazon Available in sizes XS-XXL $47.99 see on Amazon In this dress, you’ll look floral and fancy for all of your Easter activities. The wrap design gives you a comfortable fit, but the ruffle makes it just snazzy enough to impress your mother-in-law. Basically, you’ll look like you’re headed to a garden party in the best way.

11 Peachy Keen With Puffy Sleeves Tiered Smocked-Waist Maxi Dress Vineyard Vines Available in sizes XXS-3X $248 See on Vineyeard Vines A super on-trend silhouette that’s also ridiculously comfortable and easy to wear? Yes, please! Not to mention, this flowy smocked-waist number is pretty much the same shade as the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year — peach fuzz. You’re going to want to wear this for every single event on your calendar from Easter to Labor Day.

12 Lovely In Lavender Linen-Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Shirtdress in Purple Lavender Gap Available in sizes XXS-XXL $44 $69.95 see on Gap It’s really hard not to make a “Lavender Haze” reference here, but I just wanna stay... in this dress because it’s so gorgeous. With the button-down design, you could easily breastfeed if you need to, plus the belt is removable. So you can wear it beltless for a more relaxed look that’s cooler than a spring breeze, but also ideal for summer.

13 Pockets For Days Pauline Linen Midi Dress in Vanilla Custard Banana Republic Available in sizes XXS-XXL regular, S-XL tall, XXS-L petite $160 see on Banana republic Is it just me, or is this not the chicest thing one could possibly wear while hunting eggs and not look out of place in a yard full of toddler toys? This dress looks like I want to spin around in it and pretend I’m floating on a cloud as it falls around me… or that I could stuff 1,000 eggs into the pockets. Either way, it’s what you’ll find me in all spring and summer long for the next 20 years because it really is that dreamy.

14 Nice For Nursing MAMA Chiffon Nursing Dress H&M Available in sizes XS-XXL $49.99 see on H&M Designed specifically for nursing moms, this chiffon dress from H&M is ideal for every single Easter activity on your list, from egg-hunting to church services and everything in between. It has such a beautiful pastel floral print and the ruffle detailing around the neckline paired with butterfly sleeves gives it a really soft look.

15 Spring Puff Sleeves To Sing About Women's Floral Sundrenched Maxi Dress in Magenta Free People Available in sizes XS-L $168 see on Macy's This spring, it’s all about smocking, puff sleeves, and tiered skirts — and this majestic magenta dress checks every single box. It’s bright and bold, but not so fussy that you can’t chase your kids around in it.

16 Light & Airy Ruffles Women's Floral-Print Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress Guess Available in sizes XS-XL $218 see on Macy's This light and airy maxi dress looks like it was made for twirling. It strikes exactly the right balance between frills and florals for picturesque family Easter photos. The off-the-shoulder design is also perfectly summery, so you’re sure to get plenty of mileage out of this dress.

17 Maximum Gingham Bardot Maxi Dress Mud Pie Available in sizes S-L $66 see on Mud Pie Did you think you would get through this whole list without seeing at least one gingham print dress? Well, then you thought wrong because here it is. The most classic blue gingham maxi dress with ruffles — an Easter dream.

18 Precious In Poppy Print Carrie Midi Dress in Linen White Field Poppy Draper James Available in sizes XS-3X $188 see on draper james It’s hard to find a Draper James dress that doesn’t look like it belongs on the front cover of a magazine called “Perfect Spring Dresses,” but this one is truly precious. The tiered skirt, the ruffle sleeves, and the bright blue poppies against a light yellow background with green details come together like spring personified.

19 A Bow That’s *Just* Big Enough Amanda Cotton Midi Shirt Dress In Festival Pink Geometric Swirl Boden Available in sizes 2-16/18 regular, 1-12 petite, 4-20/22 long $180 see on Boden I like big bows and I cannot lie — but a gigantic bow front and center on a grown-up Easter dress isn’t exactly the vibe. However, the appropriately-sized bow on this fashion-forward geometric print shirt dress is actually a really chic look. Because it buttons all the way down the front, you could also potentially breastfeed in it if you need to.

20 A Bright Tunic Dress With Sun Coverage UPF 50+ Pilar Tunic Dress in Briny Blue A Bit Salty Lilly Pulitzer Available in sizes XXS-XL $228 see on Lilly Pulitzer This dress is so fun and eye-catching. I want to wear it while my kids argue over jellybeans and pretend I’m at a seaside resort instead of in my backyard. The price tag means it’s an investment, but the UPF 50 fabric means it’s perfect for wearing outside all spring and summer long.

21 Geometric Glamour Sleeveless 2-in-1 Maternity-To-Nursing Dress Seraphine Available in sizes 2-16 $135 see on seraphine Not only is this 2-in-1 style great for moms who are expecting or nursing this Easter season, but it would also make a gorgeous choice for a baby shower, giving you a bit more bang for your buck. The geometric print gives this dress a fashion-forward feel, but the ultra-soft knit top and pleated swing skirt will keep you and your bump nice and comfy while you hunt for eggs.

No matter which style you choose, these pretty Easter dresses will take you from spring to summer effortlessly. Wearing one of these comfortable silhouettes in fun florals with flirty details, you’re going to love looking back at yourself in photos from this season.