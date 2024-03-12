Call me old-fashioned, but the annual hunt for my
family’s Easter Sunday attire is one of my favorite pastimes. Give me all of the smocks, frocks, and frills. Just cover the kids in pastel plaid bunnies and call it a day, I say. Shopping for the perfect Easter outfit sparks joy for me in a way that not many other activities do. This list of Easter 2024 dresses for women is filled with options that are honestly perfect for wearing all spring and summer long.
The Easter dress I pick this year will definitely wind up smeared with deviled egg filling and have pockets jam-packed with plastic egg halves and candy wrappers. It will be comfortable above all else, but it will also be beautiful — something cheery and pretty that I’ll look back on in photos of family picnics and brunch snapshots years from now and smile about.
On trend for 2024, there are plenty of puff sleeves, shirt dresses, swingy styles, and splashy colors to adore. Of course, there are also a few traditional picks that are light and floaty with plenty of ruffles and more floral prints than you’ll know what to do with. (But honestly, isn’t that part of what makes spring dress shopping so much fun?) Go ahead and get carried away!
1 Flower Power Fit & Flare Dress
Doesn’t
this dress make you want to go frolic in a field? It would look adorable paired with heels for church on Easter Sunday, but is just easy to dress down with sandals or flats as well. Naturally, the pockets are exactly what you need to stash the candy your kids drop on the ground while they’re hunting eggs. 2 A Flirty Floral Frock
If you’re looking for a break from ruffles and skirts-for-spinning-in this Easter, this
pretty number from Target is a fantastic choice. The lightweight crepe material is just fitted enough without being tight, and the deep pink and red hues of the floral pattern really pop against a white background. 3 Super Sweet In Sage
Looking for the sweetest possible mommy and me dresses for Easter? Look no further. Whether you’re pregnant, nursing, or just a mom who wants to match with her mini,
this floral maxi dress is such a cute and comfortable option. Coordinating pieces for your little are available in a bubble romper for babies and a ruffle-sleeved dress for sizes 2T to 5T. 4 Smocking For Grown Ups
If you want to look egg-stra cute for Easter, a
smocked dress is where it’s at. This midi-length dress has a slightly stretchy smocked top with flutter sleeves and a comfortable tiered skirt. It’s available in a variety of colors, but this bright teal is super trendy and easy to accessorize for both spring and summer. 5 A Colorful Midi Dress
Easter chic is where comfort meets style — which is exactly what you get with this beautiful
Briton Court dress. The fit is flowy and soft, but the print is bright and will really pop against a spring green lawn dotted with colorful eggs. Best of all, there’s an adorable coordinating dress for girls available in youth sizes 2 to 12 if you’re planning matching family outfits. 6 Cute, Cotton, & Keyhole Details
Ready to
finally wear white again? The keyhole opening in the front of this Target dress is the kind of feminine detail that’s just flirty enough without being too revealing to wear in front of your grandparents at an Easter lunch with your family. Plus, it’s made from a 99% cotton 1% spandex material with a 100% cotton liner, so it’s lightweight enough to wear all summer long. 7 Mad About Magenta This midi dress has a trendy silhouette that’s great for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum wear. Made from 100% cotton, it’s breezy and comfy, so you’ll stay cool while looking absolutely gorgeous during all of your family’s Easter events. 8 Spring In Bloom
I just love how soft and pretty
this maxi dress is. The ruffle detail around the knees and single ruffle tier adds just the right amount of frill without going overboard. With a removable waist tie, you can customize the fit, so this could potentially be worn when you’re pregnant, but is also a great option for postpartum moms this Easter. As part of Splendid’s Mommy & Me line, there are also matching toddler and infant sets available for your littles. 9 A Delightfuly Denim-Adjacent Dress
The laid-back look of this breezy and cool
linen blend dress is perfect for a casual brunch with your girlfriends, an Easter picnic, or any number of outdoor spring activities. If you prefer a bit more coverage, pair it with a white denim jacket or even a cute cardigan and heels to dress it up some. 10 Spring Green, But Make It Floral
In
this dress, you’ll look floral and fancy for all of your Easter activities. The wrap design gives you a comfortable fit, but the ruffle makes it just snazzy enough to impress your mother-in-law. Basically, you’ll look like you’re headed to a garden party in the best way. 11 Peachy Keen With Puffy Sleeves
A super on-trend silhouette that’s also ridiculously comfortable and easy to wear? Yes, please! Not to mention, this
flowy smocked-waist number is pretty much the same shade as the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year — peach fuzz. You’re going to want to wear this for every single event on your calendar from Easter to Labor Day. 12 Lovely In Lavender
It’s really hard not to make a “Lavender Haze” reference here, but I just wanna stay... in
this dress because it’s so gorgeous. With the button-down design, you could easily breastfeed if you need to, plus the belt is removable. So you can wear it beltless for a more relaxed look that’s cooler than a spring breeze, but also ideal for summer. 13 Pockets For Days
Is it just me, or is this not the chicest thing one could possibly wear while hunting eggs
and not look out of place in a yard full of toddler toys? This dress looks like I want to spin around in it and pretend I’m floating on a cloud as it falls around me… or that I could stuff 1,000 eggs into the pockets. Either way, it’s what you’ll find me in all spring and summer long for the next 20 years because it really is that dreamy. 14 Nice For Nursing
Designed specifically for nursing moms, this
chiffon dress from H&M is ideal for every single Easter activity on your list, from egg-hunting to church services and everything in between. It has such a beautiful pastel floral print and the ruffle detailing around the neckline paired with butterfly sleeves gives it a really soft look. 15 Spring Puff Sleeves To Sing About
This spring, it’s all about smocking, puff sleeves, and tiered skirts — and this majestic
magenta dress checks every single box. It’s bright and bold, but not so fussy that you can’t chase your kids around in it. 16 Light & Airy Ruffles
This light and airy
maxi dress looks like it was made for twirling. It strikes exactly the right balance between frills and florals for picturesque family Easter photos. The off-the-shoulder design is also perfectly summery, so you’re sure to get plenty of mileage out of this dress. 17 Maximum Gingham
Did you think you would get through this whole list without seeing at least one
gingham print dress? Well, then you thought wrong because here it is. The most classic blue gingham maxi dress with ruffles — an Easter dream. 18 Precious In Poppy Print
It’s hard to find a
Draper James dress that doesn’t look like it belongs on the front cover of a magazine called “Perfect Spring Dresses,” but this one is truly precious. The tiered skirt, the ruffle sleeves, and the bright blue poppies against a light yellow background with green details come together like spring personified. 19 A Bow That’s *Just* Big Enough
I like big bows and I cannot lie — but a gigantic bow front and center on a grown-up
Easter dress isn’t exactly the vibe. However, the appropriately-sized bow on this fashion-forward geometric print shirt dress is actually a really chic look. Because it buttons all the way down the front, you could also potentially breastfeed in it if you need to. 20 A Bright Tunic Dress With Sun Coverage This dress is so fun and eye-catching. I want to wear it while my kids argue over jellybeans and pretend I’m at a seaside resort instead of in my backyard. The price tag means it’s an investment, but the UPF 50 fabric means it’s perfect for wearing outside all spring and summer long. 21 Geometric Glamour
Not only is this
2-in-1 style great for moms who are expecting or nursing this Easter season, but it would also make a gorgeous choice for a baby shower, giving you a bit more bang for your buck. The geometric print gives this dress a fashion-forward feel, but the ultra-soft knit top and pleated swing skirt will keep you and your bump nice and comfy while you hunt for eggs.
No matter which style you choose, these pretty Easter dresses will take you from spring to summer effortlessly. Wearing one of these comfortable silhouettes in fun florals with flirty details, you’re going to love looking back at yourself in photos from this season.