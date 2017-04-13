Let's face it, Easter really doesn't have the overwhelming and all-encompassing feel that's characteristic of Christmas. Spring’s biggest holiday doesn't take over TV channels with movie marathons or radio stations with seasonal tunes, or have Santa sightings and tree lightings. There are, however, Easter poems, stories, and images that you can share with family and friends to celebrate the season.

While the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts are a few of the more commercial aspects of Easter, it tends to be a more inherently religious holiday celebration than some of the others. After partaking in brunch or dinner, you may want to read a few Easter poems. In the Christian tradition, the story of the days leading up to Easter Sunday isn't necessarily as child-friendly as that of Christmas, and there aren't many movies that work well for family viewing. Poems can articulate the themes and capture the importance of the holiday in the same way that a movie such as The Passion of the Christ can, but are a good compromise if you're looking to avoid such vivid imagery. While not all deeply religious, one of these Easter poems may be just what you're looking for to cap off your springtime celebration.

1 "Easter Day" by Oscar Wilde "Easter Day" by Oscar Wilde tells the story of the moment of Jesus's resurrection, which Christians believe happened that Sunday morning, three days after his death. This is just an excerpt; read "Easter Day" in its entirety here. The silver trumpets rang across the Dome: The people knelt upon the ground with awe: And borne upon the necks of men I saw, Like some great God, the Holy Lord of Rome. Priest-like, he wore a robe more white than foam, And, king-like, swathed himself in royal red, Three crowns of gold rose high upon his head: In splendour and in light the Pope passed home.

2 "Easter" by Joyce Kilmer Joyce Kilmer's poem, "Easter," is quite brief, but perfectly describes the season of rebirth for which springtime and Easter are both known. The air is like a butterfly With frail blue wings. The happy earth looks at the sky And sings.

3 "Easter" by George Herbert Patrick Comerford, an online journal on Anglicanism (among other things), reported that "Easter," written by priest and theologian George Herbert, was published in 1633, not long after Herbert's death. It was originally written in two parts and later combined. It's a bit lengthy, but it's worth reading. You can read "Easter" in its entirety here. I got me flowers to straw thy way; I got me boughs off many a tree: But thou wast up by break of day, And brought'st thy sweets along with thee.

4 "I See His Blood Upon The Rose" by Joseph Mary Plunkett This poem, written after the Easter Rising in Ireland in 1916, is more about Easter and Plunkett's Christian faith than obvious revolutionary ideologies. Dr. Lucy Collins, a lecturer in English at University College Dublin who wrote an assessment of the poem (and others about the Easter Rising) for the Irish Independent noted, "At the centre of the poem lies the conviction that Christ's suffering will never be forgotten, as long as God's word remains the bedrock of existence." The perfect poem to read on Easter Sunday. Read "I See His Blood Upon The Rose" in its entirety here. I see his face in every flower; The thunder and the singing of the birds Are but his voice-and carven by his power Rocks are his written words.

5 "Patience" by Bobby Katz GMVozd/E+/Getty Images Everyone has that one favorite Easter candy that they try to save and savor since they won’t get it again for another year, and “Patience” by Bobbie Katz is a hilarious poem about just that. It’s a story about someone who is trying to savor their chocolate bunny but just can’t seem to stop themselves once they take that first delicious bite. Chocolate Easter bunny In a jelly bean nest, I’m saving you for very last Because I love you best. I’ll only take a nibble From the tip of your ear And one bite from the other side So that you won’t look queer. Yum, you’re so delicious! I didn’t mean to eat Your chocolate tail till Tuesday. Ooops! There go your feet!

6 "An Eastern Ballad" by Allen Ginsberg This short Allen Ginsberg poem isn't about Easter directly, but encapsulates many of the themes that Easter celebrates, like the dawning of a new day. You might have to explain how it's connected, but it's a good, unreligious read. I speak of love that comes to mind: The moon is faithful, although blind; She moves in thought she cannot speak. Perfect care has made her bleak. I never dreamed the sea so deep, The earth so dark; so long my sleep, I have become another child. I wake to see the world go wild.

7 "The Easter Bunny" by Josephine Todd "The Easter Bunny" by Josephine Todd was written in 1909 and tells the story of the Easter Bunny decorating the eggs she'll (that's right, in this poem, the Easter Bunny is a she) later bring to deserving kids. It's a cute poem and is probably especially good for the little ones. Read "The Easter Bunny" in its entirety here. There's a story quite funny, About a toy bunny, And the wonderful things she can do; Every bright Easter morning, Without warning, She colors eggs red, green, or blue.

8 "Some Things That Easter Brings" by Elsie Parrish "Some Things That Easter Brings" is a fun, cute little poem that's sure to get your little ones excited for Easter Sunday morning. Easter duck and Easter chick, Easter eggs with chocolate thick. Easter hats for one and all, Easter Bunny makes a call! Happy Easter always brings Such a lot of pleasant things.

9 "An Easter Carol" by Christina Rossetti Christina Rossetti's "An Easter Carol" is, of course, about Easter, but it's also about the changing seasons and the dawning of Spring. It's the perfect way to end the day on Easter Sunday. You can read all of "An Easter Carol" here. Flash forth, thou Sun, The rain is over and gone, its work is done. Winter is past, Sweet Spring is come at last, is come at last.

10 “Easter Chocolate Haiku” by Kaitlyn Guenther Who doesn’t like a haiku? They’re short, to the point, and fun. “Easter Chocolate Haiku” by Kaitlyn Guenther is no exception, and it’s meant especially for kids who love a good Easter egg hunt. Easter bunny hides Easter eggs are out of sight Kids look everywhere.

11 “Easter Joy” Lenore Hetrick Even if you’re a grown-up, there is something so magical and fun about Easter and springtime that’s hard to contain. That’s exactly what Lenore Hetrick encompassed in the poem “Easter Joy.” It’s a child’s account of Easter time, but adults can probably relate too. It’s Easter time again! It’s April! Time for play! I’m going to run and jump and laugh Each lovely springtime day!

12 “The Bunny Tale” by Del “Abe” Jone “The Bunny Tale” by Del “Abe” Jone may seem like a child’s poem from the title, but it’s one for adults who may feel a little disheartened. It’s the story of a man who found his way to where the Easter bunny lives and wanted to stay there because the world was happy and peaceful, not frantic like the real world. Read the entire poem here. He looked back at me And wiggled his nose Seems he wanted me to follow So, I quickly arose. I started down that trail Amongst the forest’s trees As that rabbit scurried off As quickly as you’d please.