Moms get a lot of well-deserved shout-outs for working hard and keeping it all together. Dads get... a lot of jokes and memes. My dad is my hero, and he deserves the world. I can’t give him that, but I can fill a card with these Father's Day quotes to make him smile (or cry his eyes out).

Father’s Day isn’t just about celebrating the biological dads out there, but the grandfathers, stepfather, adopted dads, uncles, and every other inspiring father figure that makes a positive impact on a child’s life. From sentimental to funny and inspiring, these Father’s Day quotes celebrate them all.

Sentimental Father’s Day Quotes

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” — Justin Ricklefs

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” — Unknown

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.” — Unknown

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine François Prévost

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” — Anne Geddes

Funny Father’s Day Quotes

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

“A father is a banker provided by nature.” — French Proverb

“Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.” — Al Unser

“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham

“Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children.” — Hillary Lytle

“You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadworth

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” — Dave Attell

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Inspiring Father’s Day Quotes

“The greatest thing a father can do for his children is love their mother.” —Anjaneth Garcia Untalan

“Nothing has brought me more peace and content in life than simply being a good husband and father.” — Frank Abagnale

“What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity.” — Jean Paul

“A man never stands as tall as when he kneels to help a child.” — Knights of Pythagoras

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

“My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” — Clarence Budington Kelland

“Fatherhood is a marathon, not a sprint.” — Paul L. Lewis

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

“A child looks up at the stars and wonders. Great fathers put a child on his shoulders and helps them to grab a star.” — Reed Markham

Father’s Day Quotes About & From Famous Dads