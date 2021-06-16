Your Dad Needs To See These Hilarious Father's Day Memes

Who says Father’s Day has to be super serious? For those with a more jokey father-child relationship, these memes about Father’s Day (as well as classic dad jokes) are sure to make your dad crack up a little. Most of these jokes are of the so-bad-it’s-good variety, so laugh along shamelessly with your own father at the silly puns and situations.
While there are plenty of inspiring Father’s Day quotes and musings to share with your dad as well, there’s nothing quite like the gift of laughter. And if your dad’s meme game is strong, even better. Some of the internet in-jokes will be even funnier with a little context. In any case, the memes reflect on daily life as a dad (even as a dad of adult kids), and all the occasional hilarity that results. Fair warning: the number of dad jokes in this piece only increases as the list continues. It’s about to get cheesier than a nacho stand. The whole parenting thing takes a lot of work, after all, and sometimes all you can do is laugh. So text, email, or post these Happy Father’s Day memes on social to share you and your dad’s comedic genius with the world.
Whatever else you do for the holiday this year, some silly Father’s Day memes are the perfect complement.