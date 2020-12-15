Gift Guide

What Do You Get The Kid Who has Everything?

From babies to tweens and everyone in between, this gift guide is full of fun, educational, and unique options.

by Jamie Kenney

Friends: I'm a woman on a mission. I have spent the last several weeks of my life immersed in online shopping. There are so many kids in my life — my son, my daughter, nephews, nieces, "nephews," "nieces" – and all of them in different "stages." And it's not like I haven't already spent years buying them things! So, lately, I've been a hot mess of what to gift the kid who has everything. Fortunately, I've come up with some ideas which, hopefully, can save you some time and effort.

Normally I'm not so obsessive. Gift-giving isn't necessarily my thing — either giving or getting. More often than not I'm a last minute shopper. This year? I made my lists, checked them twice, and placed all my orders within days of Thanksgiving. I tried to figure out what was prompting the manic Wish List building over the past couple of weeks and finally realized: the normal ways I show people I care, like spending time with them, just aren't possible this year. So presents — for me, anyway — are doing a lot of heavy lifting in 2020.

Generally, I like to buy gifts that fall into one or more of the following categories:

  • educational
  • grows with the child
  • original
  • useful
  • fun (because we all remember that one aunt who always got us sweaters and socks every year, and not the way she probably wanted to be remembered)

So whether you're trying to make a baby coo or breathe through a tween's salty, apathetic exterior: we've got you covered. And, I'm not going to lie: I think we've found some winners in here. You're welcome.

Baby

Musical Lili Llama
Manhattan Toy Company

What's better than an adorable llama? An adorable musical llama! The various tactile and instrumental elements of this brightly colored, sturdy wooden toy will keep your little one engaged and groovin'.

Fisher-Price Calming Vibes Hedgehog Soother
Target

This adorable hedgehog plays a series of soothing lullabies to help your baby fall, and stay, asleep.

Pull-Back Vehicles Baby and Toddler Toy
Melissa & Doug

Pull back on these plush cars and watch them zoom across the room. Perfect for the little one who loves anything with wheels, but can't be trusted not to put smaller toy cars in their mouths just yet!

Baby Starters Plush Snuggle Buddy Baby Doll
Amazon

This super soft plush is a perfect first doll and just the right size for tiny hands to grab and cuddle.

Lovevery Play Kits Subscription (0m+)
Lovevery

These kits arrive every two months with developmentally appropriate toys to help your baby learn and grow.

Indestructibles Set: Kaaren Pixton Collection
Indestructibles

'Indestructibles' are books designed for the way infants and toddlers read... which is to say by chewing, ripping, and otherwise trying to destroy the written word. But it's OK! These books cannot be destroyed! (But they can be washed!)

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Smart Learning Home
Target

Babies will love the crawl-through door and all the cheerful songs, buttons, and educational activities.

Waddle Bobbers Bath Toy
Fat Brain Toys

These stackable, slideable, floatable little penguins will make bath time a blast!

Skip Hop Treetop Friends Activity Mat
Amazon

Whimsical woodland friends will help make your infant's tummy time more fun with this activity mat from Skip Hop.

Playskool Poppin’ Pals
Amazon

Your baby seems to know how to push your buttons already, but when they push these buttons and their favorite jungle friends pop up to greet them, it helps them learn cause and effect.

Toddler

Fantastical Fairies Matching Game
Bookshop.org

Children will love searching for matching fairies in this whimsical twist on an old classic. With a beautiful illustrations and sturdy cardboard cards, this will be a favorite for years to come.

Stomp Rocket
Amazon

This toy ticks all the boxes for things that make kids and toddlers happy. Fun? Check. Encourages outdoor play and stomping around but in a safe way? Check. No noise or batteries? Check.

All Seasons Kids Wooden Dollhouse
Amazon

This vibrant, sturdy dollhouse is perfect for any kid ready to dive into imaginative play.

Magnet Pretend Play Set: Occupations
Melissa & Doug

These sturdy wooden dolls allow kids to mix and match magnetized outfits and encourage fine motor and sorting skills, as well as imaginative play and learning about different professions.

Junior Ramp Racer Deluxe
Montessori Services

These cars, just the right size for little hands, race down the series of ramps in a fun, repetitive, almost hypnotic motion. Perfect for the kiddo who loves to watch anything with wheels.

Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike
Amazon

These small, adjustable, pedal-free bikes are great for encouraging children to learn balance (and feel like a big kid). Since they're low to the ground, toddlers can propel themselves with their feet and, eventually, learn to glide along on two wheels.

My First Railway
Brio

This simple wooden track features reversible magnet connections to ensure that the trains always come together easily for frustration-free play! It's also compatible with other Brio sets.

Koala Crate
Kiwi Crate

This monthly subscription box seeks to expose toddlers to new (but developmentally appropriate) materials, tools, and concepts to encourage a love of STEAM... and, of course, lots of fun. Choose from a number of different lines!

Hey Duck
Hickory Stick Bookshop

This adorable rhyming board book follows the adventures of a chipper baby duck who wants to befriend another "duck" (aka a grumpy cat). Toddlers will love the beautiful illustrations and the sweet message about friendship.

AirFort Beach Ball Indoor Tent (3-14)
HappyMango

Whomst among us doesn't love a good blanket fort? This clever contraption keeps your kids' play space from falling down using fan power. Don't worry: there's a clever mesh divider that keeps little fingers away from the box fan and a viewing window to ensure proper supervision.

Almost Big Kid

Melissa & Doug Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter
Melissa & Doug

This toy comes with everything you need to have your very own make-believe ice cream shop. And the items are magnetized to keep everything perfectly balanced and together!

LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle
Amazon

The best part about LEGO is that you get the fun of building it and the fun of playing with it. (Incidentally, when a LEGO build is fun to play with, it's referred to as "swishable; this space shuttle is super swishable!)

Deluxe Wooden Easel
KidKraft

This sturdy, attractive wooden easel encourages your little artist's imagination and includes space to put all their art supplies, a chalk board, a white board, and a paper-roll mount on the top.

LeapFrog Mr. Pencil's ABC Backpack
Amazon

Kids will learn letter identification and formation with this interactive toy backpack through games, songs, and even simple animations.

Creatable World Deluxe Character Kit Customizable Doll

This doll is here to show that fun is for everyone! Choose from a variety of fun outfits and hairstyles for hours of play.

The Book with No Pictures
Amazon

There may not be pictures in this classic from B.J. Novak, but there's page after page of fun that will make your kiddo laugh every time.

Farm Cube Puzzle
Melissa & Doug

This six-in-one block puzzle features lots of friendly farm animals and promotes visual and manipulative skills.

Top Tie Role Play Costumes
Amazon

This great collection of dress up costumes will encourage imaginative play and appreciation for community workers.

Melissa & Doug Learn To Play Xylophone
Amazon

Encourage a love of music (and some basic music-reading skills) with this cute xylophone from Melissa & Doug. The drawer is full of simple tunes that children can play by hitting the corresponding colored key.

Imagination Art Set
Crayola

Now that your kid has finally reached an age where they're no longer trying to eat their art supplies (mostly...), the time has come for their very own big kid supplies. This pretty, portable case contains crayons, markers, colored markers, and texture plates for their masterpieces.

Big Kid

Ticket To Ride
Amazon

Collect and play matching train cards to build connecting routes through North America. This is a favorite of the board game geek crowd and while 8-year-olds will love it, so will the adults in their lives.

Fashion Plates
Play Monster

Yes: the same ones we had when we were kids! Unsurprisingly, they're just as fun today! In addition to the classic styles we know and love, a variety of extra plates – from glamour to sports – are sold separately.

Captain Underpants 12 Book Set Collection
Amazon

The perfect blend of wit and potty humor, author Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants has become a beloved classic for late-grade school readers. Adults will love that the kid in their life is devouring book after book. Kids will love the fart jokes.

Klutz Lego Gadgets Science & Activity Kit
LEGO

With 11 machines to build, this book/toy combo is a great way to encourage STEM learning and creativity, because, really, an instruction book is more about guidelines than actual rules, am I right?

AmScope 40X-1000X Dual LED Light Student Microscope Package with Optical Glass Lens
AmScope

A great way to explore the world around us in a whole new way! With a five-year warranty and five levels of magnification, this is the perfect gift for a future scientist.

Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library Kit
Amazon

Never run out of arts and crafts supplies again! This extensive library of colorful supplies will allow young artists to let their imaginations run wild for unlimited crafty play.

Raddish Cooking Club Subscription
RaddishKids

This subscription box arrives monthly and contains 3 kid-friendly recipe guides, a quality kitchen tool, a creative kitchen project, culinary skill lessons, and fun collectibles like table talk cards and apron patches. You also get access to Raddish's online community and bonus recipes.

That Is Not A Good Idea
Amazon

From best-selling author Mo Willems, That is Not a Good Idea follows the misadventures of a wily (and hungry) fox "befriending" a trusting goose. The unexpected (dark, but still kid-friendly) ending will be sure to delight young readers.

Dog Crimes: Who's To Blame Logic Game
ThinkFun

Dog Crimes is a deductive reasoning game that follows a canine cast of characters through 40 mysteries to solve. Follow the clues on each crime card to figure out which of the six pups is guilty. Can be played solo or with friends!

Kala Learn To Play Ukulele Starter Kit
Kala

Rated the best overall ukulele for kids by UkuleleWorld.com, this set comes with everything kids need to learn how to play a new instrument, including free online lessons!

Tweens

Nintendo Switch Lite Console
Walmart

Coming in at a lower price point than the Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite gives gamers access to an incredible (and only getting better) library of Nintendo games. It's especially great for gamers who play mostly on-the-go.

Polaroid Now i‑Type Instant Camera
Polaroid

Make your kid feel cool and yourself feel old by giving them this "vintage" style camera. (Though, not gonna lie: Polaroids always have been and always will be pretty cool.)

LED String Lights, 100LED 30V Plug in Fairy String Lights
Amazon

We've asked around and LED lights are topping so many tweens' lists this year! These will bring a touch of whimsy to your kids' personal space.

Lego Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery
Lego

Have fun building and playing with this cool graveyard set and then download the free app to bring your build to life... with hidden ghosts! The augmented reality game allows you to find and capture these not-so-scary specters.The app also consists of a digital game that kids can play independent of the building set. It's like three toys in one!

Yogibo Bubble
Yogibo

This super-comfy bean bag chair is perfect for your tween to read, relax, and pretend they can't hear your while their headphones are on.

Amulet Box Set (Books 1-8)
Scholastic

Written and illustrated by Kazu Kibuishi, this graphic novel series follows the adventures of Emily, who discovers a life-changing magical amulet in her great grandfather's house.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
Amazon

Pretty and fragrant, these bath bombs are perfect for the kid who is too old to play in the tub anymore... but still kind of wants bath time to be relaxing and fun.

iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon

These wireless headphones feature a 25-hour battery and colorful LED lights that pulse along to the beat that kids will love. (Let's be honest: we will too because OMG are we tired of hearing all their virtual school meetings. This is as much a gift to parents and caregivers as it is for the kids.)

Clue
Amazon

Sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason, and Clue is for sure a classic. (Bonus: playing this game is a great introduction to watching the movie version of Clue, which your tween is finally just about old enough to appreciate.)

Hover-1 Rebel Kids Hoverboard w/ LED Headlight

Honestly: get it for them because you know how much you wanted one as a kid...