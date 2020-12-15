Friends: I'm a woman on a mission. I have spent the last several weeks of my life immersed in online shopping. There are so many kids in my life — my son, my daughter, nephews, nieces, "nephews," "nieces" – and all of them in different "stages." And it's not like I haven't already spent years buying them things! So, lately, I've been a hot mess of what to gift the kid who has everything. Fortunately, I've come up with some ideas which, hopefully, can save you some time and effort.

Normally I'm not so obsessive. Gift-giving isn't necessarily my thing — either giving or getting. More often than not I'm a last minute shopper. This year? I made my lists, checked them twice, and placed all my orders within days of Thanksgiving. I tried to figure out what was prompting the manic Wish List building over the past couple of weeks and finally realized: the normal ways I show people I care, like spending time with them, just aren't possible this year. So presents — for me, anyway — are doing a lot of heavy lifting in 2020.

Generally, I like to buy gifts that fall into one or more of the following categories:

educational

grows with the child

original

useful

fun (because we all remember that one aunt who always got us sweaters and socks every year, and not the way she probably wanted to be remembered)

So whether you're trying to make a baby coo or breathe through a tween's salty, apathetic exterior: we've got you covered. And, I'm not going to lie: I think we've found some winners in here. You're welcome.

