Gift Guide
What Do You Get The Kid Who has Everything?
From babies to tweens and everyone in between, this gift guide is full of fun, educational, and unique options.
Friends: I'm a woman on a mission. I have spent the last several weeks of my life immersed in online shopping. There are so many kids in my life — my son, my daughter, nephews, nieces, "nephews," "nieces" – and all of them in different "stages." And it's not like I haven't already spent years buying them things! So, lately, I've been a hot mess of what to gift the kid who has everything. Fortunately, I've come up with some ideas which, hopefully, can save you some time and effort.
Normally I'm not so obsessive. Gift-giving isn't necessarily my thing — either giving or getting. More often than not I'm a last minute shopper. This year? I made my lists, checked them twice, and placed all my orders within days of Thanksgiving. I tried to figure out what was prompting the manic Wish List building over the past couple of weeks and finally realized: the normal ways I show people I care, like spending time with them, just aren't possible this year. So presents — for me, anyway — are doing a lot of heavy lifting in 2020.
Generally, I like to buy gifts that fall into one or more of the following categories:
- educational
- grows with the child
- original
- useful
- fun (because we all remember that one aunt who always got us sweaters and socks every year, and not the way she probably wanted to be remembered)
So whether you're trying to make a baby coo or breathe through a tween's salty, apathetic exterior: we've got you covered. And, I'm not going to lie: I think we've found some winners in here. You're welcome.
Baby
Toddler
Whomst among us doesn't love a good blanket fort? This clever contraption keeps your kids' play space from falling down using fan power. Don't worry: there's a clever mesh divider that keeps little fingers away from the box fan and a viewing window to ensure proper supervision.
Almost Big Kid
Now that your kid has finally reached an age where they're no longer trying to eat their art supplies (mostly...), the time has come for their very own big kid supplies. This pretty, portable case contains crayons, markers, colored markers, and texture plates for their masterpieces.
Big Kid
This subscription box arrives monthly and contains 3 kid-friendly recipe guides, a quality kitchen tool, a creative kitchen project, culinary skill lessons, and fun collectibles like table talk cards and apron patches. You also get access to Raddish's online community and bonus recipes.
Tweens
Have fun building and playing with this cool graveyard set and then download the free app to bring your build to life... with hidden ghosts! The augmented reality game allows you to find and capture these not-so-scary specters.The app also consists of a digital game that kids can play independent of the building set. It's like three toys in one!
These wireless headphones feature a 25-hour battery and colorful LED lights that pulse along to the beat that kids will love. (Let's be honest: we will too because OMG are we tired of hearing all their virtual school meetings. This is as much a gift to parents and caregivers as it is for the kids.)