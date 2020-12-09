The 17 Best Toys For Imaginative Play (No Screens Involved)

My favorite game when I was little went like this: I'd pack up a tote bag with random items around the house, grab a doll, go sit outside on a lawn chair, and pretend that I was a “mom at the pool.” So, I truly get the kids who’d rather play with their imaginary friends or pretend they’re a doctor or a teacher or even a horse than play board games or do a puzzle. On this list, you’ll find 17 of the best toys for imaginative play, and whether your child likes to build, play with vehicles or dolls, dress-up, or pretend to be a grown-up, there’s something they’ll love.

More than just fun, imaginative play is important for kids’ social and emotional development. Research suggests that, “that make-believe games are forerunners of the important capacity for forms of self-regulation including reduced aggression, delay of gratification, civility, and empathy….Taking on different roles allows children the unique opportunity to learn social skills such as communication, problem-solving, and empathy,” per an article from Psychology Today which summarized multiple studies on the benefits of pretend play. And when your kids have toys and costumes to help their scene come alive, it makes it that much easier and more fun for your kid or toddler to get into imaginative play.

1 A Doctor's Kit Janod Doctor's Suitcase Maisonette $33 see on maisonette Whether your child loves or loathes the doctor's office, this bag of pretend medical tools will get them familiar with what to expect during their next appointment. There are nine wooden accessories (like a thermometer and a stethoscope) and a prescription pad. Plus if your child wants to pretend that they're the doctor or the nurse and you're the patient, you may get a few minutes to lie down on the couch with your eyes closed for the sake of make believe.

2 Puppet Theatre Melissa & Doug Puppet Theater Amazon $80.76 $89.99 see on amazon Melissa & Doug are known for their toys that help cultivate a world of make believe, and this puppet theatre is no exception. You can buy a few puppets to go along with the theatre, or if you and your child are feeling crafty, you could try making the stars of the show. They'll love making up all sorts of silly scenarios.

3 DIY Puppet Paperplayandwonder Articulated Paper Doll/Puppet Coloring Page Etsy $4 see on etsy You need puppets for your theatre, and this print out from Etsy makes it super easy to make on your own at home (as long as you have a printer). The body moves if you use brass fasteners, and your kid will have fun coloring in the puppet before dreaming up their own show. You can also glue this to cardboard or cardstock so it's a little sturdier.

4 A Sparkly Superhero Superhero Cape Dress Up Costume Meri Meri $40 see on meri meri I love that this superhero costume is pink and glittery, not your typical black or red. It comes with the tulle cape embroidered with sparkly decals, plus silver leatherette wrist cuffs and a matching eye mask. They'll be saving the world in no time.

5 For The Little Chefs Duktig Play Kitchen Ikea $89 see on ikea This play kitchen won't break the bank but it still has fun bells and whistles like pot hooks and light-up burners (though the four Double A batteries that make this possible are not included). They can make soups, bake cookies, and wash-up, all in a safe, not-too-messy way. Just be ready to "taste" all their creations.

6 Groceries For The Kitchen Grocery Set & Scanner Le Toy Van $49.95 see on le toy van You can't have a play kitchen without play food. Your child can pretend they're shopping at the grocery store (and I guarantee they'll love the wooden scanner.) After they do their shopping, they can whip up a meal for the whole family. Wouldn't it be nice if this game was real?

7 A Firehouse Fire Station Playhouse Crate & Kids $139 $199 see on Crate & Kids If your child can't go more than a few hours without running through your home screeching siren noises, then they'll love this fire station tent. Firefighters need a place to rest, afterall, and this one has all sorts of fun details like a hydrant, hose, alarm, and pretend garage door. It's made of 100% cotton canvas with study metal support poles.

8 Play Diaper Bag TheWildflowerPatch Doll Diaper Bag Etsy $32.99 see on etsy Every doll lover needs a diaper bag so they can take their baby on a make-believe outing. This bag comes stocked up with essentials every (real and pretend) parent or caregiver would need, like wipes, two diapers, a changing pad, and a bib. If you' prefer to pack the bag yourself (maybe with real diapers and hand-me-downs) for $32.99 you can buy just the sweet bag.

9 For The Vehicle Lovers Arizona RV Kido $16 see on kido Now your kid can get in on that sweet RV life right from home. This fits right in with any toy car collection, and it inspires just the right amount of wanderlust to get your little one dreaming up all the places they'll go.

10 Blast Off Rocket Toy Set Anthropologie $70 see on anthropologie They can blast off into another realm (well, in their imaginations at least) with this rocket ship toy. It's made of rubber wood, comes with a crew of eager astronauts, and is recommended for ages 3 and up. This will get them asking big questions about outer space, so get your answers ready.

11 A Major Dollhouse KidKraft Wooden My Dreamy Dollhouse with 14 Accessories Walmart $129.99 see on walmart This dollhouse is so cool I kind of want it for myself. It has three floors, a gliding elevator, plus all the furniture is included and has lights and sounds (the toilet flushes, for example, and the piano plays music). This one is made of wood and fits 12 inch dolls best, plus it will get them imagining what it would be like to be all sorts of different people all under the same roof.

12 For The Budding Scientist Elover Kids Science Experiments Kit Amazon $23.39 see on amazon This set comes with a washable lab coat, googles, test tubes, a name badge, and all the things a kid needs to feel like a real scientist. The kit contains a manual, but none of the supplies you'll need for actual experiments (though if you have some old cabbage and food coloring at home, you're already on your way to discovery).

13 All The Makings For A Fort 16-Panel Cabin Build-A-Fort Kit Hearth Song $44.98 see on hearth song Now your kids can build a fort that doesn't require ripping all the pillows off the couch. The cardboard pieces look like wood, and there are even extras so they can build a storage container for the pieces when they're not in use. This will help hone problem-solving and spatial awareness skills, and when it's assembled, the fort sets the stage for so many imaginative games and scenarios.

14 A Work Bench Small Foot Compact Nordic Workbench The Tot $65.99 see on the tot The child who always wants to "help" with home projects will love having their very own workbench. They can imagine what they'd like to build, and how'd they do it. This is made from sustainably farmed wood and is designed to last.

15 S'mores Set ‎ Melissa & Doug Let's Explore S'mores & More Campfire Play Set Target $24.99 see on target This sweet set has everything they'll need for a fun afternoon of pretend s'mores. The marshmallows are double-sided, so as they rotate the stick to reveal the bottom, it will really look like it's toasted. You could even set up and sleeping bag or a small tent and have them pretend they're on a camping trip.

16 A Realistic Doll Dark Brown Skin Tone Doll Ikuzi Dolls $79.99 see on ikuzi dolls Every child who likes to pretend they're a parent or a babysitter needs a good doll. This one has a cloth body, vinyl limbs that can easily be wiped clean, and stylable hair. It's a popular 18- inch size, too, so you should have no problem finding more outfits for her.

17 A Vet Kit Battat Dalmatian Vet Kit Amazon $23 see on amazon Any animal lovers or aspiring veterinarians will love this set that comes with an animal carrier, stethoscope, and even a plush puppy. Kids will love to take on a caretaker role and practice empathy for their furry friend, plus it may make their own fears of the doctor a little less pronounced.

From vet to astronaut, scientists or camper, there are so many things your kid can pretend to be, especially when they have toys and accessories to bring their world alive.