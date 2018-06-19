Whenever summer starts, my favorite thing to do is jump in the pool. I'm a proud dog mommy, so I love getting in the pool with my dog — but don't exactly love the hair that he leaves behind. Having a kiddie pool for dogs on hand when the warm weather hits means that both myself and my pup can enjoy some much-needed cooling down without his fur clogging up our pool filter.

Unfortunately, it turns out that most traditional, inflatable kiddie pools don't work for dogs. Their nails (even if they’re not all that sharp) can cut through the material pretty easily. When your kid’s wading pool suffers a paw puncture, both your kid and your pooch are out of a swimming spot in one fell swoop. Instead, what you need is a kiddie-style pool that works exclusively for dogs. These dog-specific pools are usually made of tough and durable material, like PVC rubber or sturdy plastic. And don't worry, you can still put both your human and fur babies into these pools.

From a paw-shaped doggie pool to an inflatable pool that will withstand your pup’s scratches, here are the best kiddie pools for dogs that you can enjoy all summer long.

1 Foldable & Portable FRISCO Outdoor Swimming Pool XL Chewy $59.74 see on chewy Available in three size choices so that you can pick which one is the best fit for your dog, the Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool is a foldable, portable puppy pool. It’s made from PVC, so it’s lightweight and easy to set up anywhere your dog needs a spot to cool off. Chewy’s website does note that this is not the best pool choice for chewers, so keep that in mind if your pup is prone to nibbling on everything.

2 Sprinkler Pad Peteast Splash Sprinkler Pad Amazon $32.99 see on amazon Sprinklers are situated around the edges of this combo pool and sprinkler pad for dogs, but according to the product reviews, there will still be plenty of water to splash in as it collects in the center of the mat. As an added bonus, your kids will absolutely love splashing in the sprinklers with their doggie BFF, and you can rest assured that they’ll be safe running over the slip-resistant surface.

3 Foldable & Easy To Store Petsfit Foldable Dog Bath Amazon $49.99 $59.99 see on amazon The Petsfit Foldable Pet Pool’s unique design makes it ideal for rowdy and rambunctious pups to romp and play in. Its construction features a wire frame that keeps the 18-gallon capacity pool upright and the water in place throughout use. Panels made from a puncture-resistant Oxford and nylon combo material can be folded in to release the water when your pup is done playing. Once dry, the pool can be folded into a small square and easily stored without taking up a ton of space.

4 Inflatable & Durable Mariner Inflatable Healthy Pets $34.99 $45.99 see on HealthyPets If portability and ease of use are important qualities to you when it comes to purchasing a kiddie pool for your dog, the Mariner Inflatable Pool is a great option to consider. It’s one of the only inflatable options on the market made from PVC material durable enough to withstand your pet’s paws, but that can still be deflated and folded down to an easily transportable 4 pounds.

5 Scratch-Resistant Trixie Portable Splash Pool Chewy $29.57 $56.99 see on chewy Made from scratch-resistant polyvinyl plastic, the Trixie portable dog splash pool is perfect for pups to splash and lounge in all summer long. Available in small, medium, and large sizes to accommodate dogs of all sizes, the pool features self-standing sides that can be folded for easy storage, a wide mouth drain cap for easy drainage, and a non-slip bottom.

6 Small & Heavy-Duty Paw Pool Dog Pools $186.93 see on dogpools.shop How adorable is this paw-shaped wading pool for dogs? Made from extremely durable truckbed liner material, even the rowdiest pups (and ones prone to chewing) won’t be able to tear it up. This is one of the smaller pools on the list with sides only 6 inches high, but it’s wide enough for a larger dog to wade in with plenty of room for smaller dogs to play. Thanks to its hard sides and heavy-duty construction, this pool is a great investment for pet parents who don’t plan to transport their dog’s pool anywhere.