When decorating your little one’s nursery, you definitely shouldn’t neglect the lighting. The best lamps for nurseries will add soft light and ambience to the space — you’ll want to avoid harsh, overly bright lighting (specifically picks with exposed bulbs or halogens) that could cause discomfort in your baby’s sensitive eyes and instead go with lamps featuring a shade or diffused light. The ideal lamp for your child’s nursery will also match the overall style of the room, and will come in a size and style that works for the space: Choose from standalone floor lamps, smaller table lamps, hanging pendant lamps, or even night lights (some are meant to be placed on a surface, others are plugged directly into an outlet). Lastly, be sure the lamp you choose has features you find useful such as dimmable brightness, touch controls, and more.

Lamps are available in a variety of colors and designs, so consider what will vibe best in your baby’s room and choose one accordingly. For nurseries with a theme (like wild animals, outer space, or florals) look for an adorable lamp that coordinates with it. If your little one’s room doesn’t have a specific theme per se, opt for a pick that matches the overall style of the room (rugs, furniture, and all), whether that be modern, rustic, or something else.

Also, consider the lamp features that’d be most useful in your little one’s space. Many parents prefer a dimmable lamp or one with different brightness settings so you can keep the light super dim during middle-of-the-night diaper changes and make the lamp brighter overall for daytime activities. Some touch lamps can be turned on and off with a quick tap, and other lamps have a floor switch to control it with your foot — both styles are super convenient when your hands are full carrying your little one! Other features to consider are lamps with built-in storage (these are great for small spaces), picks with USB charging ports to power devices, and options that can be set to turn on and off automatically based on the time of day. Also, some lamps have other functionalities, such as doubling as a sound or white noise machine.

These 10 lamps are all ideal picks for nurseries — with a range of types, styles, and features to choose from, you’ll surely find the best match for your space.

1. A Writer-Approved Floral Table Lamp

I’ve had this sweet table lamp in my daughter’s flower-themed room since she was born, and let’s just say I still totally love it! First off, the lamp is absolutely adorable, featuring multi-dimensional pink rosettes on the shade and large white faux pearls on the base with silver accents. But beyond being adorable, the lamp also functions really well — the light it casts is soft, it’s easy to turn and off using the switch near the bulb, and it’s the perfect height for a table lamp, too. It comes with a 60-watt bulb.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Purchased for my daughter's nursery. It is well made, beautiful and even came with a bulb. We have gotten many compliments on it.”

Size: 10.5 x 10.5 x 15 inches (length x width x height)

2. A Highly Rated Floor Lamp With Shelves

With an impressive 23,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, this floor lamp from Simple Designs is clearly popular on the site in general — and it’s a particular favorite for nurseries since it emits soft, warm light that isn’t overly harsh for your sweet babe. Plus, this pick boasts three shelves that are perfect for storing decor items or essentials as needed. Made from medium density fiberboard (MDF), the lamp features clean, modern lines, and comes in a range of color options to match your little one’s room, including black, white, navy, or pink. The shade on this pick is made from linen, and the light is turned on and off with a pull chain that’s at the base of the bulb.

The lamp works with a 100-watt standard bulb, which isn’t included. If interested, Simple Designs also sells this lamp in sets with other coordinating items, like an end table or storage shelf.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We bought this lamp for our little one's nursery. We wanted another source of light in the room, but didn't want to waste space as the room is tiny. Love the multifunction of this item. It was perfect for our needs! Easy to assemble and sturdy. Lights up the room and gives us a little extra storage in a tight space. High quality for the price!!”

Size: ‎10.2 x 10.2 x 62.75 inches (length x width x height)

3. A Fan-Favorite Smart Night Light That Doubles As A Sound Machine

The Hatch Baby Rest is the crème de la crème of night lights. Using the device’s convenient app on your phone, you can adjust both the color (select from basically any shade imaginable) and brightness level of this pick (ranging from barely visible to bright enough to light up the whole room). Plus, it also functions as a sound machine — choose from different sounds, including white noise, lullabies, and more. There’s even a wide volume range and it can double as a time-to-rise machine, which is particularly useful for older children. If you aren’t convinced yet, take the word of Amazon reviewers: This device is an overwhelming favorite on the site, boasting a 4.8-star rating overall, after 29,000-plus reviews.

If you don’t feel like using your phone to control this pick, it can also be turned on and off directly by tapping the silver ring at the top of the device (and further controls are located on the bottom) — which is super convenient for middle-of-the-night diaper changes! You can even set different programs (such as turning the light on or off at a certain time) as desired. It’s also worth noting that this pick is quite compact in size, so it won’t take up much space in your little one’s room. Also, no light bulb is required.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We love our Hatch Baby Rest! It is so easy to use and program with the app, can set our favorite color and background sound. We have also set it to run overnight while the baby sleeps and it shuts off in the morning. I love that you can change the color of the lamp and choose different sounds. It truly helps our baby sleep at night and calm down if he is still wide awake. We got this as a gift from our baby registry, and so glad we did! Highly recommend! We will continue to use this and program it as our baby gets older for bedtimes, nap times, and background noise.”

Size: ‎4 x 4 x 6.25 inches (length x width x height)

4. An Animal-Themed Table Lamp

Featuring a giraffe, tiger, monkey, and more, this animal-covered table lamp is wild(ly cute)! The pick also boasts an incredible 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon, with commenters indicating they love this table lamp for both its sturdy wooden base and playful nature overall. The painted canvas shade features a colorful outdoor scene that’ll be a serious eye-catcher in your little one’s nursery. This pick is easy to turn on and off using the push switch that’s located at the bottom of the light bulb. The bulb isn’t included, but this lamp takes a standard 40-watt bulb.

The brand also sells a table lamp in a transportation theme, should that be a better match for your child’s nursery — it’s equally adorable!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought this for my sons safari nursery. Since I’ve picked his theme I’ve ordered COUNTLESS items however this one I am completely and utterly obsessed with. It’s going on his dresser so it’s the the perfect size. I love the colors I love the design I love everything about this product. I’d give it 10 stars if I could”

Size: 10 x 15.5 x 15.5 inches (length x width x height)

5. A Small Wooden Table Lamp

Tight on space? This table lamp is small in size, but big on style with its modern-meets-rustic vibe. Features of this pick include a wooden tripod base and a linen shade that softens the light that’s cast from the bulb — choose from natural linen, white, or gray color options based on what matches the space best! The switch to turn this pick on and off is located on the power cord (about 7 inches down), so it’s easy to reach. The lamp takes a standard-sized E26 bulb with a maximum of 60 watts; it’s not included, but you can grab some bulbs here.

If you need a couple of these lamps, check out the two-pack, which will actually save you a bit of money per lamp. The brand also sells a version of this lamp with a leaf-patterned shade and a version with an animal-themed shade.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great little lamp for our sons nursery. Product is exactly as described. The on/off switch is conveniently located and the shade fits the lamp base perfectly. It is a very small table lamp, but the exact size we needed and can’t beat the price!”

Size: ‎7.2 x 7.2 x 13.4 inches (length x width x height)

6. A Dimmable Floor Lamp With A Convenient Floor Switch

This floor lamp boasts a variety of features that are particularly useful for nurseries. For one, it has a built-in dimmer that’ll allow you to adjust the light from zero to 100% brightness as desired. And when your hands are full (which, let’s be honest, is practically always the case when you have a baby), it’s easy to step on the floor switch located on the cord for simple on and off. Practicality aside, this pick is super stylish overall — it has mid-century modern style thanks to its ultra-sleek lines, and you can choose from a gold or silver finish. The base is petite in size, and it’s actually weighted to help ensure it won’t topple over, even when little hands pull on it. This pick’s linen shade paired with the included 8-watt LED light bulb means the light it emits will be nice and soft overall.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought this lamp [for] my daughter's nursery due to the dimmable feature and so far, it has been an excellent purchase! Not only does it dim a wide range of light, but the button to turn it on and off has been amazing! Worth the purchase for anyone with a child!”

Size: 10 x 10 x 64 inches (length x width x height)

7. An Automatic Rainbow Night Light For Just $10

This rainbow night light may be small — it’s less than 3 inches tall — but it’ll certainly bring some fun and functionality to your little one’s room. Featuring a brightly colored rainbow with a whimsical cartoon cloud, the night light is the cutest. And despite its small statue, the LED bulb (which, FYI, will never need to be replaced) puts out a surprisingly nice, soothing glow. This pick plugs directly into an outlet for power, and it has a smart self-adjusting light sensor — the night light will turn on at dusk and then automatically shut off at dawn for your convenience.

One final thing to note: There are four versions of this night light, and you aren’t able to choose which version you receive. However, the different versions are practically the same, with slightly different color arrangements on the rainbow.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “So far, the nightlight has been great. It was playful colors and it provides just enough light to see what's around the room. The light sensor is very helpful, no need to second guess if you've forgotten to turn on/off the nightlight.”

Size: 3.9 x 3.4 x 2.9 inches (length x width x height)

8. A Touch Table Lamp With 2 USB Ports & Different Brightness Settings

When it comes to functionality, it’s hard to beat this touch lamp. The table lamp can easily be turned on using just a quick tap of your finger — perfect for when you have your hands full with a baby. Also, the lamp can be set to three different brightness settings (low, medium, and high) as needed. And for your added convenience, this pick boasts two USB charging ports to power devices like your phone, tablet, and more. Features aside, this pick is also super stylish with its tall, rectangular shade (in your choice of blue-green or pink), and overall sleek and minimalist vibes. This pick comes with an LED light bulb, so the box includes everything you’ll need to light up the nursery.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This light is perfect for a nursery or child’s bedroom. We just redid my daughter’s room and purchased her this light and it’s perfect! It can be very bright, but also be very dim to get her ready for bed. And the best feature is that you can touch it to turn it on and off.”

Size: ‎5.63 x 5.59 x 10.67 inches (length x width x height)

9. A Plug-In Pendant Lamp For Just $20

Don’t have the floor or table space for a lamp, but need extra lighting? This hanging pendant lamp from Globe Electric is the ideal solution — simply plug it in to a nearby outlet, and use the provided swag hooks to hang it from the ceiling (the cord is 15 feet long, allowing for plenty of reach). Amazon reviewers are pleased with the amount of brightness this pick adds to nurseries and other rooms in their homes, and the low price point doesn’t hurt either. This pick features a frosted white plastic shade with brushed steel accents, so it’ll vibe well with most decor styles and themes, though it’s also available in a dark bronze option if that works better in your space. Another plus of this pick is that it can be dimmed using a compatible dimmer switch. Pair with a 60-watt standard bulb (sold separately).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Really happy with this light. The cord is long enough to hang it from my 10 foot ceilings. It is very bright and emits plenty of light to fully light my little one's nursery. Easy to install too. Overall great quality for the price.”

Size: 11 x 11 x 8.5 inches (length x width x height)

10. A Space-Themed Table Lamp

Three, two, one.... blast off! This out-of-this-world table lamp will surely be a hit in your babe’s space-inspired room, since it features a cute rocket ship base and navy fabric shade with miniature star cutouts. And when it comes to quality, it’s hard to beat this pick; the base is actually made of heavy-duty ceramic! This lamp turns on and off with the switch that’s located near the bulb (you can buy a 60-watt standard bulb separately), and Amazon reviewers confirm the light is bright, but not harsh.

If your child has a sports-themed room, you’re in luck — the same brand also makes a lamp featuring a basketball, football, and baseball.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This lamp fits perfectly with my son's space themed nursery. [...] So cute and definitely worth the money.”