Even if your room isn’t so spacious, you can still make room for a cozy spot to spend time with your baby. The best nursery chairs for small spaces will be compact enough to fit in your desired location while still offering a comfortable, supportive place to sit. This means that before you shop, you’ll want to ensure you know how much space you’re working with so you can take a peek at sizing specs to ensure your chair will fit. And since you’ll likely be spending a lot of time in this chair, you’ll want to pick one that has a supportive shape with cushioning in spots like the arms, back, and seat. Make sure that the fabric is easy to clean, too (some picks are even water-repellent or stain-resistant) — Amazon reviews can provide helpful insight on this.

It’s also important to consider the type of movement and any additional features you’d like from your nursery chair. Rocking chairs move in an arc motion, while gliders will move more fluidly back and forth. Some gliders even swivel, allowing you to quickly turn in all directions. If you’d like somewhere to prop up your feet, look for a chair with a coordinating ottoman (some even have hidden storage in them) or one that reclines with a built-in footrest — just make sure that you have the space for it! Extras like side pockets will allow you to keep essentials within reach, and a lumbar pillow can provide a little more support if you need it.

While ensuring that the chair fits and functions in your nursery is top priority, you should also consider aesthetics when picking out a chair. Luckily, with a range of color and style options ranging from mid-century modern designs to traditional-looking options or unique rounded-back picks, you’ll surely find one that vibes with the rest of the room’s decor — nursery rugs, crib mobiles, and all.

Parents on Amazon adore these seven nursery chairs. And since they’re all compact in size, they’re the perfect options for a small space.

1. A Fan-Favorite Glider & Ottoman For Under $200

With a price tag that’s under $200, you might not expect this glider and ottoman set from Storkcraft to be as beloved by parents as it is — but the set is backed by a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 12,000 and growing reviews, with tons of parents indicating that it’s comfortable, high quality, and well sized for smaller nurseries. The glider features padding on the arms, back, and seat. It also boasts convenient storage pockets on the sides to keep essentials within reach. The padded ottoman also glides, though if you don’t have space for it you could always just utilize the glider on its own (though you can’t purchase the chair separately). Both pieces in the set feature polyester upholstery that can be spot cleaned (the cushions are removable for even easier cleaning), and the bases are made from solid wood.

Choose from a wide range of color and pattern options to match your nursery’s decor. The maximum weight recommendation for this pick is 250 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Chair was easy to assemble. Perfectly sized for my small nursery. Cushions are firm, but very comfortable. A quality chair for an incredible price!”

Chair dimensions: 21.5 x 25.5 x 38.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Ottoman dimensions: 19 x 14.5 x 21.19 inches (width x depth x height)

2. A Rocking & Gliding Chair That Reclines & Swivels

Rock, glide, swivel, recline — this nursery chair from Evolur does it all. The chair is made from a durable and easy-to-clean polyester fabric with foam filling for amazing comfort. The smooth-gliding metal base, side storage pockets, and comfortable footrest (when used in the recline position) are other features that you’ll love. The chair is modern and sleek, with a small footprint for compact spaces, especially when you aren’t reclining.

Choose from a variety of color options like gray, light blue, lilac, and shell. The weight capacity of this pick is 250 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is exactly what you need if you’re looking for a compact nursery rocker/glider. No issues with putting the foot rest down. Material is great and assembly took minutes. Not sure why anyone would rate this under 5 stars. Amazing chair!!”

Chair dimensions (upright): 31 x 32 x 39 inches (width x depth x height)

Chair length (reclined): 60 inches

3. A Mid-Century Modern Rocking Chair With An Ottoman

With its mid-century modern vibes, this nursery chair from BELLEZE will look seriously stylish in your home. But the plusses don’t end there — this pick also rocks back and forth smoothly and is super comfortable to sit in thanks to its thick cushioned seat, high back, and padded armrests. The chair’s sturdy wooden frame can support up to 300 pounds, with the ottoman supporting up to 240. Because of the faux leather cover, the chair is easy to wipe clean when messes inevitably happen, though you can also opt for the chair with fabric upholstery instead if you prefer. If you don’t have the space or need for the coordinating ottoman, you can also purchase the chair on its own.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Gave this to a relative for her nursery, she loves the rocker. Very comfortable, absolutely quiet when rocking, and great back support. She loves the higher back. Perfect for a small room and has a nice seat width for larger adults. Very pleased with this purchase.”

Chair dimensions: 27.56 x 33.07 x 41.33 inches (width x depth x height)

Ottoman dimensions: 19.29 x 16.93 x 16.33 inches (width x depth x height)

4. A Highly Rated Glider With A Rounded Back

Reviewers on Amazon are wild about this glider from babyletto since it has a petite size without an ottoman or recline feature to worry about, so it’ll work in even the tightest of spaces. Plus, the chair features a rounded back and velvet fabric (don’t worry — it can be spot cleaned!), both of which are majorly swoon-worthy. The chair glides and swivels smoothly on the metal base, and can support up to 300 pounds in weight.

Choose from a variety of color options like black or blush pink, and from other fabric options like boucle or microsuede, too, in case velvet doesn’t vibe well in your babe’s space. This pick is also GREENGUARD gold certified, meaning it has been found to have low chemical emissions.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This color and quality is exactly what I was looking for and I could not be any more happy with it! It has a sturdy metal base that effortlessly glides quietly and smoothly plus swivels 360 degrees. It really gives you a full glide motion without feeling wobbling, plus no squeaking or creaking! [...] It fits perfectly in the corner of our son's nursery and does not overwhelm the small room like other big gliders would do. It is sleek, stylish and modern yet has a warm and comforting feel.”

Chair dimensions: 29.75 x 29.75 x 33.5 inches (width x depth x height)

5. A Rocking Chair That’s Exceptionally Easy To Clean

Between spit ups, blow outs, and food spills, it makes sense that you’d want a nursery chair that’s easy to clean. And this pick from Delta Children is certainly the best when it comes to easy cleaning, since messes will bead up on the unique fabric until you’re able to wipe them away. The rocking chair features thick padding on the seat cushion and armrests for plush comfort, and the sturdy wooden base can support up to 225 pounds. It’s also fairly compact compared to other similar options, which is why Amazon reviewers have mentioned that it’s “great for a small space.” Choose from three color options — Linen, Mist, or Sisal.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This chair is lovely as it is comfortable and functional. It is perfect in our nursery. It has just enough but not too much rock to it. The material is great and definitely will be easy to clean, it was really simple and quick to put together.”

Chair dimensions: 30.75 x 34.75 x 34.75 inches (width x depth x height)

6. A Glider With Extra Lumbar Support & A Coordinating Storage Ottoman

With extras like a supportive lumbar pillow and a handy storage ottoman included, it’s clear that there is a lot to love about this nursery chair from Carter's by DaVinci. And it doesn’t stop there — this pick boasts a soft polyester blend fabric that’s both water-repellent and stain-resistant for easy cleaning, plus a metal base that glides and swivels smoothly. This pick is GREENGUARD gold certified, and the chair has a maximum weight restriction of 300 pounds. If you don’t have space for the ottoman, the chair isn’t sold separately — but you can certainly opt to place it in a different room or in storage. Choose from a few color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The material is softer and smoother than I had expected! [...] It was a perfect fit for our tiny nursery!”

Chair dimensions: 25 x 32 x 37.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Ottoman dimensions: 19.5 x 21 x 16 inches (width x depth x height)

7. A Traditional Rocking Chair For Small Spaces

Gliders and nontraditional rockers can be comfortable, modern picks for a contemporary nursery — but there’s just something special about a more traditional rocking chair like this one from ACME. While some Amazon reviewers felt they needed to add a small pillow for additional back support, the general consensus among reviewers is that the chair “feels very comfortable and very solid,” and that it rocks smoothly. That helps explain the knockout 4.5-star rating overall. The solid wooden rocker features padding covered by spot-cleanable fabric on the seat and back. The chair comes in two color options — one that’s white and beige, and one with cherry-stained wood and ornately patterned yellow fabric.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this rocker! I bought this for my daughter and son in law, who just had their first baby. It looks beautiful in the nursery!”