After having a baby, cozy clothes are pretty much a necessity. The best postpartum pajamas and loungewear are non-restrictive and are made from fabrics that’ll feel amazing on the skin — choose from soft cotton, ultra-breathable rayon, moisture-wicking synthetics like polyester, or luxurious bamboo viscose. The postpartum clothing items that you go with should also be easy to clean (ideally in the washing machine) because spit happens! Finally, consider the styles of clothing that you’d most like to wear as well, and seek them out accordingly. With robes, nightgowns, pants, multi-piece sets, and more to pick from, you’ll surely find plenty of pieces you love.

Beyond that, it’s also important to make sure you’re choosing clothing that’s functional for this transitional time. Look for pieces with an adjustable waistband (via a drawstring or even an elasticized band with button extenders) or a wide waistband that’s stretchy to accommodate changes in your body. You can never go wrong with clothing with pockets in general, but they’re particularly helpful in the postpartum period when your hands always seem to be full! For a little extra support, consider a pick with a built-in bra. If you plan on breastfeeding your baby, select nightgowns or pajamas that allow for easy access for nursing — this includes picks with clip-down flaps or fabric that can be pulled down or to the side as needed. Some clothing items are designed to be worn during both pregnancy and the postpartum period, so be on the lookout for those if you’re hoping to get a little more wear time out of your pieces.

As with all loungewear, postpartum loungewear features a range of aesthetic details that may pique your interest. Choose from a range of color and print options, as well as design details like pretty lace or curved hems. If you’re someone that always seems to be chilly, opt for picks with long sleeves or pants. And if you’d prefer something breezy and cooler, choose short-sleeved or sleeveless picks, or even flowy gowns.

These 11 picks are the best of the best pajamas and other loungewear pieces and sets for the postpartum period — and Amazon reviewers indicate they practically live in them post-baby.

1. A Writer-Approved Robe

When I had my second child, I wore this robe from Molliya non-stop in the hospital and at home while I recovered — it’s the perfect combination of comfortable and cute, with a nice embroidered detail that reads “mama.” This pick is made mostly from rayon with a touch of spandex, so it’s really cool and breathable, which was especially great for me because I had my son in the summer. The robe features three-quarter length sleeves, a tie closure, and small side pockets, and it hits around the knee. If you’re nursing, this pick can easily be opened up or pulled to the side for access.

Choose from a variety of solid color options and a few striped styles, with either embroidery or lace details. This pick fits true to size. And it’s super easy to maintain, too — I washed it many times in the washing machine with no issues.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought this for my hospital bag for when my son was born. Thought it was really cute with “mama” on it. Very stretchy and comfortable and even fit when I was still pregnant and still fits normally 3 months postpartum.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. A Nursing Nightgown With A Built-In Bra

The built-in shelf bra in this nightgown from Kindred Bravely offers great support — and those who are breastfeeding will love that they can stick nursing pads inside of it, too! And speaking of, this pick has snaps down the front for easy feeding access. Made from luxuriously soft bamboo (with some spandex for stretch, too), the ribbed nightgown has long sleeves, a curved hem that hits right above the knee, and two pockets.

Choose from four color options: navy, black, plum, and sand. Reviewers indicate they clean this pick in the washing machine and that it holds up well.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this nursing nightgown! It's super cute and comfy! Love the quality of the material and how easy it is to breastfeed in. And the fact that it has pockets large enough to hold my phone is a huge plus! I'd wear it everyday if I could.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3. A 2-Piece Lounge Set With Short Sleeves

With a solid 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon, after 1,600-plus reviews, it’s safe to say that this pajama set is adored on the site, and it’s easy to see why. For one, both the short-sleeved top and shorts are made from amazingly smooth and soft bamboo with a touch of spandex for stretch. Another perk is that the five buttons down the front of the top are functional, allowing you to easily nurse as needed. Other notable design details of this pick include a notched collar, stylish contrast piping, and a chest pocket. The elasticized waistband and functional drawstring on the shorts allow for true adjustability — a necessity as your body changes after having a baby.

Choose from a variety of fun patterns and solids, too. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Very comfortable and true to size! Bought for postpartum/breastfeeding. Just what I was looking for!”

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

4. A Long-Sleeve Pajama Set With A Nursing Panel

You’ll love cuddling up with your little one while wearing these ultra-comfortable pajamas from Kindred Bravely. The pajamas are made from a polyester blend that reviewers on Amazon confirm feels buttery soft, and they feature an extra-wide elastic waistband that’s perfect for the postpartum period. Long sleeves will help you to stay warm, and a convenient nursing panel pulls up to allow for easy access... no messing with buttons, snaps, or clips required!

Choose from five beautiful color options, including rosewood, sage, and slate blue. These pajamas are machine washable. This pick is more fitted than some of the other loungewear pieces on this list, so Kindred Bravely recommends sizing up if you prefer looser clothing.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are the most comfortable pajamas I have ever worn. They are so soft. I got my first pair and loved them so much, I immediately ordered another… I’m 2 months postpartum, on my maternity leave and almost never leave the house so I am LIVING in these pajamas. [...] They keep me warm, I feel cute enough, but most importantly comfortable when nursing my babe.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Pair Of Wide-Leg Lounge Pants

Want to get the most bang for your buck? These lounge pants from Alina Mae can transition from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond, making them a great investment. So how is that possible, you ask? Well it’s because these pants feature a wide, extra-stretchy waistband that sits below the bump during pregnancy and then can be worn at your waist post-baby. The lightweight lounge pants are confirmed by Amazon reviewers to be soft and stretchy (the exact material is not listed, though it is machine washable) with a wide leg and a loose fit overall. The pants come in your choice of a bunch of solid colors and fun prints.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “PERFECT! These are exactly what I was searching for. They can be used during pregnancy, postpartum or just as regular pants outside of pregnancy. The fabric is superb, very soft and comfortable, the length is perfect.”

Available sizes: 0-2 — 16-18

6. A Nightgown With A Clip-Down Top

If you prefer clothing that unclips for nursing sessions, this clip-down nightgown from Motherhood Maternity is calling your name. Beyond being incredibly practical, this pick is also really pretty with dainty lace detailing at the neckline and a small polka-dot pattern. The top is fitted to give you a bit of support, and the bottom of the knee-length nightgown is nice and flowy for comfort. Made from a soft jersey knit fabric, reviewers on Amazon indicate this pick washes well — a must during the postpartum period! Motherhood Maternity makes this gown in a number of prints, but as of the time of publication, this black polka dot print is one of the only in stock on Amazon.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “8 weeks postpartum and I LIVE in these. Comfy for sleep. Cute with leggings. Super soft fabric. Easy clips. Holding up well. I have to wash them A LOT since I have a baby drooling and spitting up on me all the time. These were life savers after my c-section. Couldn’t have the pressure of pants or even pj bottoms on my incision for the first month.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

7. A Long-Sleeved Nightshirt

This nightshirt from Amazon Essentials will become your new go-to clothing item during the postpartum period and beyond. But don’t just take my word for it — this pick has rave reviews on Amazon, with comments like “ridiculously comfy” and “a staple in my pajama routine” to back it up. Made from a lightweight jersey knit material, this nightshirt is wildly stretchy and soft. It features long sleeves, a button-front closure (it’s great for nursing access), and a chest pocket. This pick hits above the knee, right about mid-calf.

Choose from a range of solid color options, including caramel, washed navy, coral pink, and lilac. According to Amazon reviewers, this pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “You need this (in all the colors) if you’re about to have a baby!!!! Great for the hospital and when you come home for nursing/pumping. I literally live in mine and I am three weeks postpartum!!!!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

8. A Lightweight Robe In 15 Colors & Prints

This knee-length robe is lightweight (but not see-through, don’t worry!) to keep you nice and cool as you care for your little one. Made from a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex, the robe features a loose fit, long sleeves, and a tie front that allows for quick access for feeding sessions. Small side pockets are useful for stashing a few essentials — think a pacifier, small burp cloth, or baby mittens.

This pick is machine washable, and it comes in a range of 15 solid colors (like dark green, wine red, and sky blue) and patterns (like leopard, floral, and plaid).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Very pleased. Wanted something to live in for the first couple weeks after baby comes. Robes are great because easy access to breast feed, easy to put on and go to the bathroom in and stay clothed enough.”

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

9. A Coordinating Robe & Nightgown Set

Amazon reviewers adore this coordinating set — they give it a knockout 4.6-star rating overall, after 1,000-plus reviews on the site, indicating that it’s a high-quality pick with a budget-friendly price. The first piece in the set is a long-sleeved robe that is just past knee length. Dual tie closures ensure it stays shut — one is on the outside at the natural waist, while the other is hidden on the inside. The included nightgown features a criss-cross front that you can pull to the side for feeding sessions. And it has dainty lace detailing, too. The nightgown is knee length with an elasticized waist and adjustable spaghetti straps. Both pieces in the set are made from remarkably soft bamboo-derived viscose with some spandex for stretch.

Choose from a variety of solid color options. These loungewear pieces are both machine washable — just be sure to hang them to dry.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “​​Soft and good quality fabric, design is simple yet flattering while still being practical for nursing when the time comes. [...] Good for maternity and postpartum when you just wanna be comfy and soft. Will be buying more.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

10. A 2-Piece Nursing Lounge Set For Warm Weather

If it’s hot outside or you’re someone that always feels warm, you absolutely need this loungewear set in your life. The two-piece set comes with a tank top, which is nursing friendly since you can just pull it to the side for access, plus stylish striped shorts. The shorts have an elastic waistband with button extenders for total adjustability, so they’re sure to be comfy no matter where you are in your postpartum journey. Made from polyester, rayon, and spandex, this pick is stretchy (aka incredibly comfy), too. It comes in a range of color options, including some with solid-colored shorts, all of which can be machine-washed as needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “So comfy, go-to pjs during pregnancy and postpartum. Very easy to nurse in middle of night. Works great with wide shouldered sleeping nursing bras.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11. A 5-Piece Coordinating Set For Parent & Baby

A price tag of less than $100 makes this five-piece set from Everly Grey a steal — and Amazon reviewers confirm the quality is totally there! For the parent, this pick comes with a nursing tank top (it can be pulled to the side for feedings), elastic-waist pants, and a robe with three-quarter length sleeves and a tie to keep it shut. For baby, you’ll love the gown and coordinating hat combo — it’s too cute! All of these clothing essentials would be great to wear in the hospital as well as at home during recovery. Each piece is made from a medium-weight rayon material, and reviewers indicate they hold up well in the wash, though they recommend washing the items on a delicate cycle.

Choose from a wide range of pattern options, including florals, stripes, stars, and more, as well as a few solid-colored picks.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This product exceeded my expectations! The fabric is high quality and very comfortable. It is perfect for use in the hospital postpartum as well as at home for nursing and/or lounging. The matching newborn gown is adorable!”