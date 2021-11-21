Constricting clothing is a major hassle while breastfeeding, which is why the best nursing nightgowns aren’t too confining strike the perfect balance between comfortable and convenient, providing easy access for late-night feeding sessions. Top-rated nightgowns are made from cozy fabrics you’ll enjoy sleeping in, like ultra-soft cotton or bamboo, lightweight modal or rayon, or quick-drying polyester. These fabrics are often combined with spandex for stretch — perfect for transitioning from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond.

Ensuring that you can easily breastfeed in your nightgown is a top priority, and there are several different accessibility options to consider. Certain picks feature a neckline or multiple layers that can be pulled down or to the side for nursing — some people opt out of this style, though, because they don’t like messing with the fabric. Other picks have buttons or snaps that can be opened and closed as needed, but these styles tend to be more time-consuming to use. Clip-down styles can be operated with just one hand — though some people don’t like messing with clips in the dark. Picks with zippers are super simple to use, but this style is much harder to come by. Different types of options will appeal to different people, so pick the one that works for you.

Just like regular nightgowns, nursing nightgowns can boast a variety of design features, so think about the styles that make you the most comfortable. Choose from different gown lengths (knee-length is most common) and sleeve lengths, including cooler spaghetti straps or short sleeves, or warmer long sleeves. Some picks have color blocking, lace accents, or built-in cups for style and/or support. And some come with a coordinating maternity robe, if that appeals. If you plan on wearing your gown at the hospital during labor, choose one that provides easy access for nurses, midwives, or doctors.

These 13 nursing nightgowns are touted by reviewers on Amazon as the best of the best — and since they're all $50 or less, so you may want to scoop up a few options so you always have a clean one on hand.

1 A Writer-Approved Nursing Nightgown Ekouaer Nursing Nightgown Amazon $25 See On Amazon After trying out many nursing nightgowns, I can definitively say that this pick from Ekouaer is one of my favorites — the all-lace sleeves are quite unique, adding a pretty and dainty touch. Plus, the nightgown is very nursing-friendly: Just pull the V-neck to the side for easy access. This pick is made from a combination of rayon and spandex, so it’s lightweight with a bit of stretch. It hits right around the knee. Choose from a variety of solid color options — I own the gray one! This pick runs true to size. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this gown! Really cutest [lacy] sleeves, a perfect length, and over all really comfortable. The soft stretchy material is comfortable and perfect for lounging at home or dressing it up for a small event. Perfect for nursing as well!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Romantic Nursing Nightgown With A Lace Bodice Kindred Bravely Lucille Nursing Nightgown Amazon $43 See On Amazon This nursing nightgown from Kindred Bravely is a true standout since it features a lace bodice that’s soft, pretty, and romantic. The nightgown is made from a combination of spandex and modal, so it’s lightweight to help you stay cool throughout the night. Thin spaghetti straps and the above-the-knee length also prevent overheating. Other design features include a racerback cut and empire waistline. The nightgown boasts clip-down access for breastfeeding. Choose from three lovely color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This really is an incredible nightgown! It is so beautiful and extremely well designed. The fabric is so soft and the lace top is delicate yet strong. Breastfeeding has left me with an extremely large chest, but I feel supported without wearing a bra so I’m very comfortable. There also isn’t any irritating elastic digging in to my skin under the bust area like with other nursing nightgowns I own. I highly recommend this nightgown.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Fan-Favorite Nursing Nightgown With Zipper Access Ekouaer Nursing Gown Amazon $27 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, this nursing nightgown from Ekouaer is a major hit on the site, and it’s easy to see why people are into it. For one, this nightgown features dual hidden zippers that give you quick and easy access for breastfeeding sessions. And let’s not forget the fact that this pick comes in a wide range of color options (including some two-tone picks), so there’s truly something for everyone. This nightgown hits around the knee, has an asymmetrical hem, and features a round neckline. It’s made from a lightweight combination of rayon and spandex. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This nightgown fits amazing!! I [ordered] many nursing nightgown from Amazon trying to find the perfect one...all got returned except this one. Just ordered my 3rd one of this! You [don’t] see nor feel the zipper and it's very easy to unzip one handed. Everyone in the hospital was asking where I found this nightgown and was super proud to say Amazon and already had 4 friends buy this after I raved about it!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Nursing Nightgown For Less Than $20 POSHGLAM Nursing Nightgown Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a price tag of less than $20, you may think that this nursing nightgown from POSHGLAM is low in quality, but that’s certainly not the case. Made from a combination of rayon and spandex, the short-sleeved nightgown features a knee-length and an elastic empire waist that’s super comfortable. To breastfeed, simply pull apart the two layers of fabric in the front, and you’re good to go. Choose from different-colored options, some of which are color blocked. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this nursing nightgown! I’m currently expecting my 3rd baby. I can wear this while being pregnant (34 weeks along) and I think it will be awesome for middle of the night feedings. I was never a fan of having to unbutton something in the middle of the night so I’m excited to try this style. It seems very convenient. I also really appreciate the fact that it is modest and goes down to my knees. Super comfy material and a great price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Highly Rated Nursing Nightgown With Built-In Cups Motherhood Maternity Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a stellar 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon — among 2,400 and growing reviews — this nursing nightgown from Motherhood Maternity is clearly worth scooping up. This pick is made from a combination of polyester, rayon, and spandex, so it’s quick-drying and lightweight for your comfort. The built-in cups provide a little extra support. And the clip-down access allows you to nurse with ease. This pick boasts spaghetti straps, lace trim, and a knee length. Choose from a couple of adorable pattern options, including polka dots and hearts. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Very supportive and very comfortable built-in bra. Extremely soft material throughout. Excellent quality, highly recommend. You will not be disappointed. My husband even complimented me, remarking how cute it is. Also very comfortable as you toss and turn at night. I plan to order another.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

6 A 3-Pack Of Nursing Nightgowns For $50 ​​iloveSIA Breastfeeding Nightgown (3-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Three nursing nightgowns for just $50? You can’t beat the price of this pick from iloveSIA. And the good thing is that reviewers on Amazon indicate that the quality is totally there, too — giving this pick a knockout 4.6-star rating overall after more than 1,000 reviews. The nursing nightgowns are made from polyester and spandex, so they’re majorly durable and simple to clean — a must, since milk leaks happen! The clip-down style provides easy access for nursing. This pick features spaghetti straps, a knee length, and removable padding in the bust. Choose from three different color combinations. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought the 3 pack with 3 different colors and these are literally all I wear 24/7 for the last 2 months. Postpartum, I did not even want to think about wearing pants or shorts! The material is thick enough to be warm when it's a bit chilly, but light enough that I wore them the whole month of August. It's also thick enough that nursing pads don't look lumpy underneath (I removed the cup pads that come in the dress). I am 5'7" and they hit at the perfect knee length. LOVE the adjustable straps in front because I'm constantly adjusting for comfort based on how full I am. Also, these have spoiled me on not having to wear a separate bra. The straps inside do not lay awkwardly on the breast, they go around the outside like they should. Also, these wipe off baby spit up/leaked milk/diaper accidents very easily, don't stain, wash well, and don't wrinkle! These are amazing!! BUY THEM and you won't be disappointed!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 An Oversize Nursing Nightshirt IN’VOLAND Sleepshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The notched collar, piping, and roomy fit are all features to love about this nightshirt from IN’VOLAND. And while this pick isn’t technically a true nursing nightgown, many Amazon reviewers wore it while breastfeeding and claim that it’s super easy to do so in it since you can unbutton the front for access. Made from a combination of bamboo and cotton, this short-sleeved nightgown is amazingly soft and breathable. Choose from a variety of solid-colored options and a few fun prints, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Purchased this to use after labor & delivery. It was my favorite and most used item! Super soft and comfortable, and perfect for nursing. I will be purchasing another!” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

8 A Long-Sleeved Nursing Nightgown Ekouaer Nursing Nightgown Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you tend to be chilly during the night, this pick from Ekouaer boasts long sleeves to help you stay a bit warmer. Made from 95% rayon and 5% polyester, this knee-length nursing nightgown features a V-neckline that you’ll simply need to pull to the side in order to feed your baby. Choose from a variety of color options and a few floral patterns as well. Each pick features lace detailing that adds just a touch of interest. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I absolutely love this nightgown! I wore it for the first time 2 days after having my son while in the hospital. [...] I love how soft it is and the long sleeves are amazing. I like the length it is not too short and goes to my knees.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Nursing Nightgown & Robe Set Latuza Nursing Nightgown and Robe Set Amazon $43 See On Amazon This set from Latuza includes both a nursing nightgown and a robe that you can wear together or independently — it’s totally up to you! Each piece is made from buttery soft bamboo material that’s mixed with a bit of spandex to give this pick some stretch. The nursing nightgown can be pulled down in front for access for breastfeeding. It features adjustable spaghetti straps and a lace neckline. The knee-length robe has long sleeves, an adjustable belt closure, and even a tie inside to ensure the robe stays closed. Choose from a variety of solid color options like wine, teal, and pink. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Loved having this night gown and robe in the hospital after having my baby girl. So soft and comfortable and easy to nurse her in. The color is so pretty too!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

10 A Striped Nursing Nightgown Made from 100% Cotton Ekouaer Short Sleeve Nursing Nightgown Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this nursing nightgown from Ekouaer will feel incredibly soft on the skin — you’ll basically want to live in it round the clock. And Amazon reviewers? Well they certainly adore this pick, too; hence, the 4.4-star rating overall they give it on the site, among 1,300 and growing reviews. The nursing nightgown has a couple of buttons in front so that you can gain access for nursing. It features short sleeves, and it hits right above the knees. This pick comes in a variety of cute striped color options and even two floral prints, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This was all I wanted to wear at the hospital after giving birth and even at home while breast feeding. The material is super soft, comfortable, machine washable and extremely easy to unbutton and access for breast feeding sessions too. Even if not pregnant, I would totally wear this as a nightgown to bed - seriously super comfy and loose fitting!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Short-Sleeved Nursing Nightgown You Can Wear As A Dress Savi Mom The Original Nursing/Breastfeeding Nightgown Amazon $28 See On Amazon This nightgown from Savi Mom is practical, stylish, and comfy. Heck, many Amazon reviewers even commented that they wear this pick as a dress during the day, too, because it’s just that good. Made from a blend of cotton and rayon, this nursing nightgown is wildly soft and comfortably lightweight. The dual side openings make for easy access during nursing sessions. Other design features include a round neckline, short sleeves, and a flowy fit. Choose from a variety of solid color options, including black, burgundy, and jade. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Soft, comfortable and exactly what I needed after giving birth. It was nice to wear at the hospital and around the house. It was perfect for nursing. I bought 2 because I liked it so much.” Available sizes: 1X — 2X

12 A Longer Nursing Nightgown Ekouaer Maternity Nursing Nightgown Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pick from Ekouaer features a longer length than all of the rest of the picks on this list — it’ll hit well below your knees. Made from a combination of rayon and spandex, the henley-style material is cut with short sleeves and a wide V-neck that can be pulled down for breastfeeding, though this pick also has buttons in case you prefer to gain access that way. Choose from six solid color options like navy, wine red, and black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Super soft!! Love the feel of this nightgown. It’s not too heavy or too light. The length hits me about the lower calf and I’m 5’4”. It has easy access for nursing but still feels like I can wear it around family without being over exposed.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large