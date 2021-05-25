You'll Love The Way You Feel & Look In These Postpartum Swimsuits

Shimmying yourself into a swimsuit can be all the more challenging when you’re trying to get one that works with your postpartum body. But once you have said swimsuit on, you may find that it’s not meeting your newborn momma needs like those two-pieces of the past did. That’s when having a plethora of postpartum swimsuit options that are stylish and functional can make you feel beach-ready.

But before you break out your old bikini, it’s important to assess what you’ll need from your swimsuit. Does it offer easy access to your breasts if you’re nursing, or is it a swimsuit that is soft on your C-section incision? “Lots of lactating parents like a top that’s super stretchy which can be easily pulled down or to the side or a bandeau with no straps for easy access,” Jada Shapiro, a doula and founder of boober tells Romper. “If you gave birth by cesarean and like a 2-piece, you’ll likely prefer a higher waisted suit which doesn’t sit directly on your incision to avoid any irritation to the scar.” And, as Shapiro points out, covering your scar if it’s still healing is also important to minimize sun exposure.

You might also want a swimsuit that offers tummy control without feeling too constricting. “If you are feeling a little mushy and soft in the belly (and aren’t we all after having a baby) and you want a little extra support, you might like bathing suits with layered fabric or some ruching to give a little extra hold,” says Shapiro. But most of all, your swimsuit should be something functional, makes you feel beautiful, and is kind to your post-baby body.

So try on these postpartum swimsuits which will make wearing one, well, a day at the beach (or lake, shore, or pool).

A Postpartum Bathing Suit That You Can Belt Shani One Piece Swimsuit Andrea Iyamah Available in sizes XS - XXXL $175 see on Andrea iyamah Sometimes you want to have a little bling in your bathing suit. The Shani One Piece Swimsuit comes with a belted waist that can make your postpartum curves look pretty amazing. The swimsuit, which comes in sizes up to XXXL, has a deep U-shape design in back, and offers stretch where you need it.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Has Tummy Control And Nursing Access B2prity Women One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes S - XXL $19.99 $29.99 see on amazon A postpartum swimsuit that offers tummy control and lets you nurse, too? Sign. Us. Up. The halter neck is adjustable and can be tied two different ways. The plunging V neck line means that you’ll be able to nurse without struggling with straps. The ruching design on the torso gives this simple suit some added visual interest.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Offers Complete Coverage GabiFresh Cup Sized Chiffon Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit Swimsuits For All Available in sizes 10 D/DD - 26 G/H $68 $130 see on swimsuits for all Just because you’re sitting at the shore doesn’t mean you want to show it all off. If you’re looking for something more discreet, then the GabiFresh Cup Sized Chiffon Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit can let you feel covered up without feeling conspicuous. You can seek out a size that fits your girls comfortably, and the swimsuit offers some tummy control, too. Simply choose your band/cup size and you’ll ensure no peek-a-boo moments at the beach.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Comes With Boyshorts Holipick Women Tankini Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes XS - 22 Plus $35.99 see on amazon With over 10,000 ratings on Amazon, the Holipick Women Tankini Swimsuit might be your pick to wear at the pool. The two-piece swimsuit comes with a tiered ruffle tankini top and boyshort bottoms. In addition to being high-waisted, the boyshorts also offer tummy control — and unlike other swimsuits, you won’t have to worry about them riding up your rump.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Is Stylish Apex One Piece Jade Swim Available in sizes XS - XL $198 see on jade swim If you’re looking to nurse while sitting on the sand, this stylish swimsuit from Jade Swim is it. The Apex One Piece suit is lined and has a one shoulder strap for a cool look. And if you’re taller than 5’6, it’s recommended sizing up so you get the fit that’s just right for you.

A One-Piece Nursing Postpartum Swimsuit (With Ruffles) Nursing & Maternity One Piece Wrap Swimsuit Kindred Bravely Available in sizes S - XXL $69.99 see on kindred bravely Ruffles are just one aspect of this fun Nursing & Maternity One Piece Wrap Swimsuit from Kindred Bravely. An inner layer with a crossover cut means you can nurse without flashing everyone at the shore. You can adjust the straps so that they don’t dig, and the removable pads means that your tender breasts will be comfortable — and not cramped.

A Postpartum Nursing Cover Up Latched Mama Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Cover Up Latched Mama Available in sizes XS - 3X $64 see on latched mama After some time splashing with your little sweetie, you might want to sink into the sand. But when Baby wants to nurse, you can throw on the Latched Mama Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Cover Up. Its breathable fabric and moisture-wicking design help to keep both you and your baby feeling fresh during a feeding.

A Postpartum Swimsuit For Your Nine Months And Beyond The Zanzibar Bikini Hatch Available in sizes XS - XL $198 see on hatch There’s nothing like getting a lot of mileage out of your maternity clothes. And The Zanzibar Bikini from Hatch can take you from pregnancy to postpartum easily, thanks to a high waisted bikini bottom. It can even help if you have a C-section, since your incision won’t be exposed to the sun. You can also nurse in this swimsuit, too.

A Postpartum Swimsuit With Extra Belly Room One Piece Maternity Swim Suit Motherhood Available in sizes XS - L $78.40 $98 see on motherhood Who says that you have to stop wearing your maternity bathing suit once Baby comes? This One Piece Maternity Swim Suit from Motherhood is meant for pregnancy, but can easily extend into your fourth trimester, too. With its halter top front, you can breastfeed while still having some extra room for your postpartum body.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Can Be Pulled Down For Nursing Royal Blue Off Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit PinkBlush Available in sizes XS - XL $26 $43 see on pinkblush Listen, no one has time to struggle with straps when they have a screaming (and hungry) baby. Your boobs will be out in no time flat with the Royal Blue Off Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit from PinkBlush. It has a cinched, off-shoulder neckline with ruffle trim that can be pulled up (or down). Padded cups keep your boobs in place, along with the under-the-bust elastic detailing. The suit is also double-lined, so you won’t have to worry if you have an accidental leaking.

A Black-Owned Postpartum Swimsuit Point Guard Halter Swimsuit Nakimuli Available in sizes S - 3X $120 see on nakimuli When you need to get to your girls quickly, this Point Guard Halter Swimsuit can help. It has a halter silhouette, and is made from a poly/spandex fabric that will stretch with you. And when your newborn wants to nurse, sit under an umbrella and move the fabric aside for easy breastfeeding.

A Postpartum Swimsuit That Does Double Duty New Mom Nursing & Tummy Control Swimsuit Seraphine Available in sizes XS - XL $59 see on seraphine It looks like a one-piece bathing suit, but the New Mom Nursing & Tummy Control Swimsuit from Seraphine does so much more. For starters, it allows nursing access, thanks to drop-down clips. It also has built-in bust support, and it has gentle tummy control that will protect your belly without feeling binding.

A Budget-Friendly Postpartum Swimsuit Charmo Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit Walmart Available in sizes S - 2XL $16.99 $28.99 see on Walmart Tummy control is just one of the features of the Charmo Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit. The criss-cross front can be opened to breastfeed, while the padded cups can help prevent a leak from showing. The built-in supportive bra can help keep everything right where it should be.