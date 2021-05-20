18 Matching Swimsuits For The Whole Family, From Babies To Adults

Summer is here and you know what that means? Swim season. Whether your family is hitting the beach or plans to park it poolside, chances are your swim gear needs an update. You could race around department stores searching for just the right suits and trunks for each member of your crew or you could amp up your splash-ready looks by choosing matching swimsuits for the whole family.

More and more retailers are offering swimsuit sets (kind of like the matching family pajama craze) which means you’ll have no problem picking the pattern of your choice. Plus, designers have gotten wise to the fact that not everyone has the same swimwear wants and needs. Rash guards are great when you have little ones getting their first surf lessons, but others might appreciate ruffled two-pieces instead. And while some people prefer baggy trunks, the Euro look, with a shorter, snugger fit, is just right for many looking to dive in on the regular this season.

So take your pick. And enjoy the perks of buying beachwear in bulk that some apparel companies are selling super marked down for family sets. Apparently it pays to purchase a pack of similar swimwear this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 A Two Of A Kind Trunk Set Matching Swim Trunks Amazon see on amazon Dad might want in on the matching looks too and you can find adult (sizes medium to XL for $29.99) and child (6 months to 7 years for $19.99) trunks at Stivali in fun patterns like this flamingo set.

3 Watermelon Pool Gear Watermelon Family Swim Set Hanna Andersson see on hanna anderson Who doesn’t love taking a bite of juicy watermelon in July? Wear your favorite fruit on your kids’ tankini ($38.40), or trunks ($27.60), or suit ($25.20) with this family matching set from Hanna Andersson. (Adult sizes available too.)

4 Daddy & Me Matching Trunks Ocean Blue Citrus Set Tom & Teddy see on tom & teddy Tom and Teddy is entirely committed to matching beachwear and there are dozens of patterns so pop and tot can find a style they agree on. Perhaps an Ocean Blue Citrus set? Adult trunks are $94.95, while the kid pair will cost you $59.95.

6 Lilly Pulitzer Mommy and Me Looks Brenta Tankini Top Lilly Pulitzer Sizes 0 - 16 $108 see on lilly pulitzer Mommy and me outfits don’t just include dresses. Lilly Pulitzer has added matching swimsuits to its line of colorful floral clothing options. So you can rock their Isle lattice one-piece ($138), while your child wears the same print in a rash guard set ($88).

9 Made For Two Madras Euro Shorts Kid's Euro Swim Shorties - "Madras Mania" SwimZip Sizes 6 months - 6 years $19.99 see on swimzip Whether the men in your life are interested in Euro cut madras trunks or matching rash guard shirts, Swim Zip offers all kinds of swim gear sets for the family, like Kids Euro Swim Shorties in Madras Mania ($19.99).

10 Plus-Size Family Disney Swim Prints lainosswimwear Disney Print Family Swim Set Etsy see on etsy Going to Disney this summer and want to show your next level love of the theme park? Then hit up Etsy vendor lainoswimwear for an entire family set of mouse-eared suits in sizes up to 4XL priced from $45.90 to $69.90.

12 Family Swimwear For A Steal Coconut Print Family Matching Swimsuits PatPat see on patpat Super discount retailer PatPat can get your entire family outfitted for summer, and in matching duds, no less, for under $40. And they have dozens of sets to choose from, whether you’re looking for stripey attire or coconut looks. Swimsuits start as low as $4.99 for children and adults.

13 Good Vibes Only Family Look IFFEI Family Swimwear Amazon see on amazon IFFEI, sold on Amazon, is another family swimwear outfitter that lets you dress up your whole family on a budget. Just select the sizes you need which range from small to XL in adults and two years to age nine in children and you’re all set for pieces that cost between $16.99 and $22.99.

14 Plus-size Queen & Princess Set Queen & Princess Matching Swim Set SwimSuitFor see on swimsuitfor Pull on your crown and embrace your inner royalty with this matching Queen and Princess swimsuit set. Available in 2XL for adults ($28) and 1T to 7T ($24.99) for kids, it’ll get you noticed at the beach this summer.

15 Aloha Set Of Trunks HAWEE Family Matching Swimwear Walmart see on walmart Walmart has gotten in on the matching swimwear looks and adults sizes medium to 2XL ($23.99) can score these Hawee shorts to match their kiddo in sizes 2t to 12Y ($19.99).

16 Plus Size Athletic Family Swimwear Plus Moderate Ultraback One Piece Speedo Sizes 20 - 24 $88 see on speedo Maybe your family takes its watersports a bit more seriously than simply lounging poolside. For that there’s Speedo and better yet, the favorite brand of Olympic athletes makes plus-size options as well. So you can do laps in a comfortable one-piece ($88) while your child wears the matching look ($69) in the lane beside you.

17 Maternity-Friendly Family Swim Set lainoswimwear Tropic Green Family Swim Set Etsy see on etsy Baby on the way? Ok, so you can’t outfit it in a matching suit yet. But your bump shouldn’t prevent you from getting in on the fun either. This family swim set from lainoswimwear runs to adult size XXXL in prices from $49.95 for kids suits and trunks to $66.90 for adults.