a mom and two kids wearing matching swimsuits
Hanna Andersson

18 Matching Swimsuits For The Whole Family, From Babies To Adults

Your squad is going to make a serious splash.

by Kinsey Gidick

Summer is here and you know what that means? Swim season. Whether your family is hitting the beach or plans to park it poolside, chances are your swim gear needs an update. You could race around department stores searching for just the right suits and trunks for each member of your crew or you could amp up your splash-ready looks by choosing matching swimsuits for the whole family.

More and more retailers are offering swimsuit sets (kind of like the matching family pajama craze) which means you’ll have no problem picking the pattern of your choice. Plus, designers have gotten wise to the fact that not everyone has the same swimwear wants and needs. Rash guards are great when you have little ones getting their first surf lessons, but others might appreciate ruffled two-pieces instead. And while some people prefer baggy trunks, the Euro look, with a shorter, snugger fit, is just right for many looking to dive in on the regular this season.

So take your pick. And enjoy the perks of buying beachwear in bulk that some apparel companies are selling super marked down for family sets. Apparently it pays to purchase a pack of similar swimwear this summer.

1

A Lemony Family Swim Set

Matching Lemon Family Swimwear
Hanna Andersson

Lemonade is such a quintessential part of summer you’ll want to outfit your entire family in lemons. And you can with Hanna Andersson’s family swimsuit set. There are rashguard suits for kids ($26.40), adult trunks ($44.80) and kids swimsuits ($33.60). (Women’s one-piece suits are currently sold out.)

2

A Two Of A Kind Trunk Set

Matching Swim Trunks
Amazon

Dad might want in on the matching looks too and you can find adult (sizes medium to XL for $29.99) and child (6 months to 7 years for $19.99) trunks at Stivali in fun patterns like this flamingo set.

3

Watermelon Pool Gear

Watermelon Family Swim Set
Hanna Andersson

Who doesn’t love taking a bite of juicy watermelon in July? Wear your favorite fruit on your kids’ tankini ($38.40), or trunks ($27.60), or suit ($25.20) with this family matching set from Hanna Andersson. (Adult sizes available too.)

4

Daddy & Me Matching Trunks

Ocean Blue Citrus Set
Tom & Teddy

Tom and Teddy is entirely committed to matching beachwear and there are dozens of patterns so pop and tot can find a style they agree on. Perhaps an Ocean Blue Citrus set? Adult trunks are $94.95, while the kid pair will cost you $59.95.

5

A Stripey Family Swimwear Look

Cherry Stripe Family Swimsuit Set
Hanna Anderson

Want to complement your kids’ darling cherry stripe ruffle tankini ($32.40) and trunks ($27.60)? Hanna Andersson makes adult trunks ($44.80) and adult suits ($44.80) to match.

6

Lilly Pulitzer Mommy and Me Looks

Brenta Tankini Top
Lilly Pulitzer

Sizes 0 - 16

Mommy and me outfits don’t just include dresses. Lilly Pulitzer has added matching swimsuits to its line of colorful floral clothing options. So you can rock their Isle lattice one-piece ($138), while your child wears the same print in a rash guard set ($88).

7

A Striped Set for Mom and Kids

Spring Regatta Rashguard Set
Cabana Life

Sizes 4 - 14

Cabana Life brand is dedicated to fun in the sun and that extends to matching swimsuit sets. For instance, the adult Spring Regatta Banded Bikini ($54) has a matching kids’ long-sleeve rashguard set ($64) seen here.

8

Unique Family Swim Sets

Lara High Rise Legging
Motte50

Sizes XS - XL

Sometimes you don’t want to settle for the typical two piece and that’s where Motte50 comes in. This swimwear brand sells adult swim leggings ($78) and rash guards ($68). Naturally, there are kid versions to match ($36).

9

Made For Two Madras Euro Shorts

Kid's Euro Swim Shorties - "Madras Mania"
SwimZip

Sizes 6 months - 6 years

Whether the men in your life are interested in Euro cut madras trunks or matching rash guard shirts, Swim Zip offers all kinds of swim gear sets for the family, like Kids Euro Swim Shorties in Madras Mania ($19.99).

10

Plus-Size Family Disney Swim Prints

lainosswimwear Disney Print Family Swim Set
Etsy

Going to Disney this summer and want to show your next level love of the theme park? Then hit up Etsy vendor lainoswimwear for an entire family set of mouse-eared suits in sizes up to 4XL priced from $45.90 to $69.90.

11

Suits For All Seasons

Midnight Dash Family Suit Set
Albion Fit

Albion swimwear brand takes a pattern, then spins it into a variety of cuts so the whole family can find a matching design they like. That might mean an off-the-shoulder one-piece for mom ($128), trunks for dad ($64), and an ruffled two-piece for baby ($64).

12

Family Swimwear For A Steal

Coconut Print Family Matching Swimsuits
PatPat

Super discount retailer PatPat can get your entire family outfitted for summer, and in matching duds, no less, for under $40. And they have dozens of sets to choose from, whether you’re looking for stripey attire or coconut looks. Swimsuits start as low as $4.99 for children and adults.

13

Good Vibes Only Family Look

IFFEI Family Swimwear
Amazon

IFFEI, sold on Amazon, is another family swimwear outfitter that lets you dress up your whole family on a budget. Just select the sizes you need which range from small to XL in adults and two years to age nine in children and you’re all set for pieces that cost between $16.99 and $22.99.

14

Plus-size Queen & Princess Set

Queen & Princess Matching Swim Set
SwimSuitFor

Pull on your crown and embrace your inner royalty with this matching Queen and Princess swimsuit set. Available in 2XL for adults ($28) and 1T to 7T ($24.99) for kids, it’ll get you noticed at the beach this summer.

15

Aloha Set Of Trunks

HAWEE Family Matching Swimwear
Walmart

Walmart has gotten in on the matching swimwear looks and adults sizes medium to 2XL ($23.99) can score these Hawee shorts to match their kiddo in sizes 2t to 12Y ($19.99).

16

Plus Size Athletic Family Swimwear

Plus Moderate Ultraback One Piece
Speedo

Sizes 20 - 24

Maybe your family takes its watersports a bit more seriously than simply lounging poolside. For that there’s Speedo and better yet, the favorite brand of Olympic athletes makes plus-size options as well. So you can do laps in a comfortable one-piece ($88) while your child wears the matching look ($69) in the lane beside you.

17

Maternity-Friendly Family Swim Set

lainoswimwear Tropic Green Family Swim Set
Etsy

Baby on the way? Ok, so you can’t outfit it in a matching suit yet. But your bump shouldn’t prevent you from getting in on the fun either. This family swim set from lainoswimwear runs to adult size XXXL in prices from $49.95 for kids suits and trunks to $66.90 for adults.

18

A Patriotic Family Swim Set That Comes in Plus-Sizes

Flag Red & Blue Patriotic Matching Family Swimsuits
Sydney So Sweet

Ready to let freedom ring this Fourth of July? Get your entire family in the spirit with this red, white, blue family swim set screaming “We’re proud to be Americans.” Adult swimsuits go from size small to XXXL ($21.97), adult trunks ($18.97) from S to XXXL and children’s trunks and suits ($14.97) from 12 months to 8 years.