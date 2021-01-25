13 Comfy Postpartum Underwear Options To Help You Recover After A C-Section

Never has a pair of panties been as important as the pair that you’ll put on after having a C-section. Not only do you have to factor in everything your body has gone through during those nine months to get you ready for labor and delivery, but now you have an incision (and a significant one at that) to take into consideration, too. So if you’re looking for postpartum underwear to wear after a C-section, you'll want it to help you feel like yourself — and keep your incision safe as well.
But before you pick out any ol’ underwear, you’ll really need to think about what your body needs right now. Chances are, it won’t resemble any undies you’ve ever worn before, says Jada Shapiro, a postpartum doula and founder of boober. “People who have given birth by cesarean want to give additional thought to the postpartum underwear they choose, since their scar needs extra protection from chafing and rubbing while it heals,” she tells Romper in an email. “High-waisted underwear will be more comfortable for most people since they won’t irritate the scar.” And skip the bikini-cut panties for now, since the waistband can fall right on your incision area. Another factor to consider is vaginal bleeding, which occurs even if you don’t deliver vaginally, so make sure that your undies can handle the extra flow.
Until the time when you can rock your regular underwear (and that day will come sooner than you think), these postpartum panties can offer support, and, dare we say, they're kinda stylish, too.
Your body has been through so, so much after a C-section. Give it the TLC it so desperately deserves by picking out postpartum underwear that cater specifically to your incision. That way, you can be comfortable and safe while wearing undies that will allow you to heal properly...and might even be pretty, too.