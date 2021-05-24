What if the next delivery that comes to your door isn’t an Amazon purchase that your partner is going to balk at, but a fun surprise for the two of you to enjoy together? Subscription boxes for couples are a great way to shake things up, introduce you to new foods and drinks, and even help set the mood for a romantic night in.

With subscription boxes, the possibilities are endless. Explore new cocktail recipes in your own kitchen, enjoy the fun of an escape room-style mystery from your living room, or make crafts together. (Just try not to laugh too hard at your partner’s painting skills, OK?) There are also subscription box options that encourage you to get out and explore the world with your partner.

Some of these subscription boxes are admittedly a bit pricey, but remember, this is an investment in your relationship and time spent together. Just like you might splurge on a fancy hotel suite from time to time to spice things up, refresh, and renew, a fun surprise delivered right to your door every month or so (or even just once) can have a similar effect.

If you’re bored of the typical dinner-and-a-movie routine or are just looking for more at-home date night ideas, these boxes have you covered.

1 For When You Can’t Go Out Monthly Subscription Date Night In Box $42 see on date night in box The Date Night In Box lets you skip the babysitter, but have just as much fun with your partner past bedtime as you would if you went out. (Maybe even more since you don’t have to Uber anywhere.) Each themed box includes everything you need for date night — games, activities, and even treats to enjoy. Past themes include a roaring ‘20s game box, a make-your-own pizza kit, and a throwback dance party.

2 For Wine Lovers Monthly Wine Club Signature Mix The Wine Party Co. $99 $110 see on the wine party co. If you and your partner love to try new things and also enjoy a good bottle of vino, a subscription to The Wine Party Co. may be exactly what you need. Choose from different subscription styles that fit your preferences — organic and all-natural, hand-crafted wines from small winemakers, and options like reds-only or all-rosé boxes.

3 For Making Memories Monthly Disposable Camera Subscription Snap-It $10 $13 see on snap-it This budget-friendly subscription box option is just perfect for adventurous couples who want to capture every fun moment together and who also love a good retro photoshoot. Each month, Snap-It sends you a disposable camera to help prompt you to make memories together that you can look back on for years to come. Choose from subscriptions that include photo development, or just drop the camera off at the drugstore if you want to save a few bucks.

4 For When You Want A Cocktail Month to Month Subscription Shaker & Spoon $50 see on shaker & Spoon Explore new spirits and craft cocktails without heading to your local bar when you have a subscription to Shaker & Spoon. Each box comes curated with everything you and your partner need to sip and taste delicious drinks at home. Past box themes have featured tropical rums, gins paired with citrus, and adventurous ryes to try.

5 For An Escape Room Experience Monthly Mystery Membership Hunt A Killer $30 see on hunt a killer For couples who love a good murder mystery, you can experience the chills and thrills of an escape room at home with a subscription box from Hunt A Killer. Choose from a mystery-themed box that lets you play detective together or a horror movie-themed box that puts you right in the middle of the action.

6 For Crafty Couples Monthly Craft Crate Subscription Adults & Crafts $30 see on adults & crafts I am admittedly not crafty, but my husband loves making art (and he’s amazing at it) and every time we tackle a new craft project together, we have so much fun. You and your partner can make a variety of arts and crafts projects with a subscription to Adults & Crafts. Each crate includes supplies and materials to make home goods like a wine caddy, a cement planter, or coasters that you can enjoy together.

7 For Fun In The Bedroom Monthly Couples Box Mystery Pleasure Box $60 see on mystery pleasure box Looking to spice things up between the sheets? Mystery Pleasure Box promises no sample sizes and your box will contain sex toys, lotions, and accessories totaling approximately $100 in value. You can choose from different gender combos with the couple’s box option so that the contents of your box will come tailored to your relationship. There are also male and female solo boxes if you want to go that route as well.

8 For When You Want To Laugh Monthly Date Night Subscription Crated With Love $40 see on crated with love Developed by marriage and family therapists, a Crated With Love Subscription aims to help couples focus on connecting in a fun way — specifically by laughing together. Each themed box features different activities, prompts, and questions to explore together. From a box that lets you both look back and laugh about your awkward teenage years to one where you pretend to be stranded on a dangerous island, each box is full of surprises curated to encourage a night of silliness together.

9 For Connecting In The Kitchen Month-To-Month Baking Kit The Innocent Baker $55 see on the innocent baker Delivered monthly to your door, each box from The Innocent Baker includes pre-measured ingredients (except perishable items like eggs and milk), instructions, and a kitchen tool to help you create gourmet baked desserts like eclairs and macaroons at home. One of the most fun ways to connect as a couple is to get messy in the kitchen, so break out the mixer and don’t be afraid to lick the spatula.

10 For When You Want A Customized Date Night Monthly Date Box Subscription Happily $40 see on happily When you sign up for Happily, couples fill out a questionnaire and set preferences about the types of date night boxes they do and don’t want to receive. Activities range from making homemade ice cream to having an indoor campout, and each kit includes everything you and your partner need to have a fun night in, tailored to your specific likes and dislikes. To save a few bucks, couples can also opt for a digital date subscription for about $8 per month.

11 For A Romantic Meal Italian Food Basket Delivery Of The Month Eattiamo $79 see on eattiamo Enjoy all of the romance and deliciousness of an authentic Italian meal right in your own kitchen. With a monthly subscription to Eattiamo, you and your partner can enjoy artisan Italian products for meal-making bundled and shipped straight to your door.