These Printable Teacher Appreciation Week Cards Are So Meaningful

The 2020/2021 school year is nearly over. Hallelujah! It’s been a gauntlet of virtual learning, hybrid attendance, and a heck of a lot of parent hand-holding. But the real heroes are the teachers who have navigated this educational obstacle course and they deserve a teacher appreciation card for all of their hard work.

Since March of last year, teachers across the country (and world for that matter) have had to reinvent learning strategies to reach their students at home. From getting a crash course in Zoom to figuring out ways to manage classroom behavior in a virtual space, it’s been a nonstop, all hands on deck race to maintain standards and ensure that in the midst of a global pandemic, no child was left behind. With only a few months of the school year left and many schools now back in-person, teachers are running the final laps of this marathon to finish strong even amidst the many challenges and set-backs this year has brought.

So tell them thanks. After what will hopefully be the only school year of its kind ever (pretty please), they deserve a big old card that says “We appreciate all you’ve done for our children this year.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Heartfelt Teacher Appreciation Cards

If there was ever a year to really share your feelings and appreciation with a teacher this is it. So don’t shy away from sentimental greeting cards. What those have to say might just be what your child’s teacher needs to hear.

Funny Teacher Appreciation Cards

Who couldn’t use a laugh after this school year? Teachers certainly could. So consider a silly or punny card to say thanks.

Printable Cards for Teachers

We’ve learned a lot about the power of the internet this past year and how it can keep us connected, so it only makes sense that it play a role in saying thanks as well. With printable greeting cards, you can purchase a designer’s layout online, then print it at home.

Free Digital Teacher Appreciation Cards

With social distancing measures still strictly in place, some schools aren’t allowing or limiting outside objects from entering campus which could hinder greeting card distribution. In that case, consider a digital card. You can share the same sentiment as a paper card, but send it via email.

Pop-Up Teacher Appreciation Cards

If you feel like this year demands a little bit more showy appreciation card, a pop-up card is a bold alternative. Coming in a variety of shapes and sizes and displaying things like pop-up words or bouquets, a teacher can display them on their desk long after they received them.

Novelty Teacher Thank You Cards

Dazzle your favorite teacher with a card that does a little something extra. From confetti-laced cards to audio greetings, these options add a little something special to your sentiments.

Whether you’re going big with a novelty card or are looking for a classic printed notecard, you have plenty of choices and, as of now, plenty of time. So pick one soon and share your thanks with a teacher who deserves to hear every word of kindness.