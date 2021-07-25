Ready to get your little one their first set of wheels? The best toddler bikes are appropriate for both your toddler’s size and skill level — whether they need a steady tricycle, a balance bike to work on their stability, or a pedal option suitable for more advanced riders. Follow the manufacturer’s listed recommendations to help you select the most appropriate size for your child (these can include a suggested age, weight, height, and inseam). And ideally you should also choose a bike with an adjustable seat to allow your tot to enjoy their ride for the longest amount of time possible since it can grow with them. For extra versatility, look for adjustable handlebars, too.

When it comes to toddler bikes, there are three main categories to choose from. Tricycles (aka trikes) are the most stable option, with three wheels that help to keep the bike in an upright position. Your toddler needs to pedal to propel the bike forward, though there are also options that come with an (often removable) parent push handle, allowing you to assist your toddler when needed. Balance bikes allow your child to work on their stability since they don’t have any pedals — your toddler will absolutely love to glide around the neighborhood once they master these. Many parents choose a balance bike for their tot’s first set of wheels since they’re quite lightweight and allow them to hone some of the key skills needed to ride a more traditional bike. The final option for toddlers is a pedal bike, which come in a range of sizes with wheel diameters of 12 to 20 inches or so and often have removable training wheels for support. Pedal bikes can also boast some extra features like a bell or kickstand, which may be of interest to your child.

These eight toddler bikes will have your little one riding in style — they’ll seriously be the coolest kid on the block. But don’t forget a toddler helmet and a kid’s water bottle, too!

1. A Highly Rated Balance Bike

Recommended ages: 18 months to 5 years

With a whopping 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon, among 7,000 and growing reviews, it’s clear that both parents and kids love this balance bike from Strider. Parents on the site indicate that they’re especially pleased with the longevity they get with this pick; both the seat and handlebars adjust in height (no tools required) to accommodate kids ages 18 months to 5 years (or a 12- to 20-inch inseam). The balance bike features 12-inch wheels, a padded seat, and even built-in footrests. Despite its steel frame, this pick weighs just 6.7 pounds, so it’s plenty lightweight.

Choose from a range of fun color options, including green, silver, yellow, or purple. The max rider weight for this pick is 60 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We got this three months ago for our daughter, who was 2 1/2 years old. She wanted to ride it right away! She just walked for a couple weeks straddling it. Then she started trying to balance and go faster. Now she’s so fast I have to jog to keep up! Her balance is great. I am looking forward to seeing when she’ll be ready for a peddle bike. She seems much more comfortable [than] kids I see using training wheels on a peddle bike.”

2. A Writer-Approved Tricycle That Grows With Your Child

Recommended ages: 12 months to 5 years

For a bike that’ll grow with your child, look no further than this pick from Radio Flyer, which my daughter owns and loves. The tricycle converts between four different stages — including a toddler trike (for ages 12 to 18 months), a steering trike (for ages 18 to 24 months), a learn-to-ride trike (for ages 2 to 3 years), and a classic trike (for ages 4 to 5 years) — to accommodate your child’s evolving skillset. Parents on Amazon are wild about this pick, and it’s also a favorite in my household; my daughter spends tons of time riding it around our neighborhood!

This pick comes with a variety of removable accessories, including an adjustable UV protection canopy, a wrap around tray, a headrest, a seat belt, and a foot rest. Also included is a parent push handle that’s height adjustable, so you can comfortably maneuver it regardless of how tall you are.

Radio Flyer sells a similar version of this tricycle in red, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I can't say enough glowing stuff about this trike. It simply rocks! The baby girl loves it. I mean it truly makes her happy. And that makes me happy. [...] It will adapt with her as she learns to ride it. She is just under 2 yrs old now, and she will get a lot of joy out of this trike for the next few years.”

3. A Fan-Favorite Pedal Bike With Removable Training Wheels

Recommended ages: 2 to 4 years

If you’d like to get your toddler a pedal bike, this one from RoyalBaby has seriously astounding reviews on Amazon — it boasts a 4.6-star rating overall, after more than 10,000 reviews — with tons of parents commenting that its all-steel frame is sturdy and stable. The bike features a 12-inch wheel size (though there are also 14-, 16-, 18-, and 20-inch options available, based on your child’s measurements), plus both front and rear brakes for safety. The seat adjusts in height to accommodate your growing child, and the training wheels are removable for when your babe is ready to ride on their own. The built-in water bottle holder is a useful addition to this pick.

Choose from a range of bright color options for your child. The version of the bike with 12-inch wheels weighs just over 20 pounds. A maximum weight capacity isn’t provided.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This bike is really good quality, sturdy build, great tires, heavy duty training wheels. The water bottle and bell were a hit with my 4yo. The assembly was super easy, came with all the tools and took about 20 minutes! The 14" was perfect for my 38" tall 4yo, with room to grow.”

4. A Classic Tricycle For $50

Recommended ages: 2.5 to 5 years

This Radio Flyer tricycle has a nostalgic vibe, but your child will love riding the classic tricycle. The tricycle features a steel construction with ultra-quiet plastic wheels that’ll provide a smooth ride. And your toddler will certainly enjoy toting around all of their favorite things in the covered storage container in the back. The adult hand grip makes this tricycle simple to carry or transport as needed, and since it only weighs 10 pounds, it’ll certainly be easy to do so. The adjustable seat means that this pick will grow with your little one, so you’ll definitely get the most bang for your buck.

This tricycle is available in either red or pink, and there’s also a bundle with a bike and helmet available. The weight capacity for this pick is 49 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love the retro-look of this classic trike. It has a couple of updates such as the molded seat and the storage container which make it even better. It is very easy to assemble and is quite sturdy. It maneuvers well and does not tip over easily like those heavy plastic trikes. Handle bars come with grips that are comfy and really help little hands hold on. Definitely a thumbs up. Price is good, quality is good. Entertainment is good.”

5. A Balance Bike That’s Under $50

Recommended ages: 2 to 5 years

Don’t let the low price of this balance bike from smarTrike fool you into thinking this isn’t a quality pick; Amazon reviewers confirm that this bike is well made, boasting a sturdy metal frame and puncture-proof wheels. The balance bike is super lightweight — at just 6.2 pounds — and it has an adjustable seat and handlebars to grow with your child. Another unique feature of this pick is that the frame actually flips (providing two different stages for riding), so your child can utilize it for even longer.

Choose from red or blue color options. The maximum weight that this pick can hold is 44 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Got this for my 3 year old bc it looked like she would be able to use it for a while and grow with it. It's perfect! She wants to ride like her big sisters and I hope she gets the benefits of learning to balance without training Wheels. It was super easy to assemble.”

6. A Balance Bike That Converts Into A Pedal Bike

Recommended ages: 2 to 5 years

This green toddler bike from Little Tikes is super unique in that it’s designed to convert from a balance bike to a pedal bike with ease; the pedals fold in and out to change between these two different riding styles. An adjustable seat and handlebars allow you to get even longer use out of this pick, since it can accommodate your child’s growth. The convertible bike features 12-inch wheels, a sturdy steel frame, and durable EVA-foam tires that won’t ever go flat. Though the convertibility makes this 13-pound bike great for the long haul, it does have a maximum rider weight limit of 50 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Got this for my grandson and it is a joy to watch how much fun he has with it. It was a great value for the money and well made. We are enjoying it very much.”

7. A Super Cool Retro Tricycle

Recommended ages: 2 to 4 years

With its low center of gravity, wood rear deck with a burnt-in logo, and scalloped chrome fenders, it doesn’t get much cooler then this retro roadster tricycle from Schwinn. The trike is made from steel with rubber tires, and it boasts an adjustable sculpted seat that moves forwards and backwards to five positions, making it ideal for growing legs or different family members. Fun features like flowing fabric handlebar tassels and a classic bell add even more flair.

Choose from a range of fun color options, including orange, teal, red, or black. The trike weighs around 20 pounds, and the manufacturer doesn’t provide a suggested maximum rider weight. If you’d prefer, you can also purchase a version that comes with a push handle.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This trike is so much better than the standard tricycle you see at toy stores. What makes it better? The center of gravity is great making it less likely to tip over on a sharp turn. Having a backrest makes it much more comfortable for longer distance riding. Another positive is adjusting the seating, which allows you to move the seat front to back for longer leg kiddos. This is a 5 star all the way and heavily recommend it.”

8. An Ultra-Lightweight Balance Bike For Younger Toddlers

Recommended ages: 10 to 36 months

This balance bike from XIAPIA is the perfect option for really young riders, since it’s light as a feather at an easily maneuverable 4-ish pounds, and it features the cutest Dalmatian design. The bike will teach your child a variety of useful skills, including stability (since it has no pedals) and how to propel forward using their feet. The balance bike is made from carbon steel with a soft, EVA foam seat for comfort, and the fully-enclosed wheels won’t likely hurt your child’s feet. The only downside? The seat or handlebars are not adjustable, so the bike won’t grow with your child as well as some of the other picks on this list do.

If dogs aren’t your toddler’s favorite, this pick comes in other super cute options including a bee, cow, and panda. XIAPIA doesn’t recommend a maximum rider weight limit.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Only regret is not buying this sooner! Got it for my sons 2nd birthday and he has used it every single day since. He loves his bike and rides it everywhere. It’s super sturdy, very durable and adorable.”