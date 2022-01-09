Toddlers love to move, and as they become more coordinated, a scooter can be a fun way for them to get around. For a safe and fun ride that will last, the best toddler scooters are easy to steer and stop, have three stable wheels and a wide base for easy balance, and can be adjusted to grow with your child. You’ll also want to look for scooters with a lean-to-steer mechanism, which can help build your toddler’s confidence and coordination before they’re ready to hand steer (which is involved in activities like riding a bike). The lean-to-steer mechanism is fairly self explanatory — your child will lean in the direction they wish to turn — and teaches skills they can utilize when skiing or skateboard while providing a smoother scooter ride. When it comes to stopping, look for a rear brake that can be easily initiated by your little one or a parent running behind.

Beyond steering and stopping, you’ll also want to look for an adjustable scooter that your child can continue to use as they learn and grow. Some scooters feature a removable ride-on seat so your child can sit and push with their feet or be pushed by an adult until they’re ready to balance on a standing scooter. If you simply want a standard standing scooter, keep an eye out for adjustable handlebars that can be set for your toddler’s appropriate height as it changes.

When it comes to safety, there are a few considerations and features to keep in mind. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), your child should always wear protective gear when riding their scooter — specifically helmets (an appropriately fitted toddler helmet is one of the best ways to help protect against serious head injuries), but helmet elbow, wrist, and knee pads can also be nice to have. Before you buy a scooter, always check the manufacturer’s age and weight guidelines to ensure that the scooter is appropriate for your little one. The AAP also recommends that children under the age of 16 shouldn’t operate or ride motorized or e-scooters, which is why you won’t see any e-scooters on this list.

Whether your child’s ready to sit and push or balance on their own, these safe, secure, and highly rated scooters on Amazon are the perfect outdoor toys for your toddler to practice new types of mobility.

1. A Fan-Favorite Scooter With A Removable Seat

Recommended age: 1-5 years (up to 44 pounds) with the seat, 2 - 12 years (up to 110 pounds) as a standing scooter

This three-wheeled scooter comes with some bells and whistles that make it a fun ride for any toddler — just ask the 13,000-plus Amazon reviewers who have given it an overall rating of 4.5 stars on the site. There are more than 10 color options, the wheels glow and light up when scooting (no batteries required), and some models even play music. The scooter has an adjustable seat for when your little one is learning how to scoot, but the seat can be removed when they’re ready to stand and balance. The handlebar is also adjustable between four different height settings. With lean-to steering and a rear brake, the scooter should be easy to use. And since the aluminum alloy scooter weighs only 7 pounds, one reviewer raved that it’s “light enough for my toddler to handle.” When your little one isn’t using the scooter, it can be folded up for easy storage.

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought this for my 3 year old's birthday, but my 2 year loves it too! They fight over it constantly, so I'm buying a second one for him. The adjustable handle bar and seat option make it perfect for any toddler to learn how to ride. It also folds easily, so we can take it to the park or to Grammy's house. The colors are vibrant and the wheels light up. The kids don't have to turn the handle bar to steer, they merely have to lean or tilt it in the direction they want to go, which makes it easier for them to control in my opinion. It also has an extra wide deck and a wide break to add to their safety and ease of use. I definitely recommend this scooter!”

2. A Budget-Friendly Stand-Up Scooter For Less Than $50

Recommended age: 3 - 6 years (up to 100 pounds)

Available in pink or blue, the Swagtron K5 is a no frills scooter at a great price point. It features lean-to-steer ability and a rear brake, and since its body is made out of plastic and aluminum alloy, it only weighs around 5 pounds. The scooter is considered a three-wheel scooter because it has two wheels in front and one in back, but the back wheel is actually two wheels balanced on a single axle, which the brand suggests should offer extra support for easier balance. The handlebar is adjustable with three height settings, and the wheels even light up when they’re moving. More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers have awarded this scooter an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars. According to multiple parents and grandparents on the site, the easy-to-ride scooter has been great for building confidence in their children, with one reporting that their grandson “thinks he's a speedster when riding,” and one writing that it made their young son think “he’s the Tony Hawk of scooters.”

Helpful Amazon review: “Nice and sturdy scooter. Good design and balance for a starter like my toddler. He enjoys it a lot! It has a unique way of turning. i.e. you have to tilt the handle either ways instead of actually turning it. So, no locking when turning. Lights in the wheels which light up when riding are cool.”

3. A Highly Rated Scooter With A Continuously Adjustable Handlebar

Recommended age: 2 - 5 years (up to 110 pounds)

Micro Kickboard’s Swiss engineering and design have garnered this three-wheeled scooter more than 4,000 reviews and an impressive 4.9-star rating overall. It features lean-to-steer, a rear wheel brake, eight vibrant color options, and a handlebar that’s continuously adjustable between 19.3 and 26.8 inches so it can continue to fit your child as they grow. The brand promises that the foot deck is extra grippy for little feet and made of flexible fiberglass to help absorb impact from bumps. The scooter is super lightweight, too, coming in at just under 4 pounds. Overall, reviewers love the scooter’s quality and durability, with one calling it “stable, sturdy, and easy to assemble” and even raving, “this scooter actually helps toddlers to learn how to ride a scooter in no time.” The scooter comes with a 2-year warranty and all parts are replaceable, so it should be able to handle whatever your toddler throws at it.

Helpful Amazon review: “I was sold on these scooters when I first saw my nieces riding them a few years ago. They’re built solid and ride smooth as silk. When it was time to pick one up for my 2 year old daughter, I placed my order and never looked back. It took her literally minutes to master it and in no time she was zipping along. These may seem a little on the pricier side in comparison to others on the market, but you get what you pay for. Impressive materials and superb build quality. Don’t second guess your children’s safety to poorly designed scooter with subpar parts. The Micro is undoubtedly the best mini scooter around - period.”

4. A 3-In-1 Scooter For Young Toddlers

Recommended age: 1+ with the seat, 18 - 24 months with the O-bar, 2 - 5 years with the T-bar (up to 110 pounds)

When your young toddlers want to move with the big kids, this 4.2-pound three-wheeled scooter is a great option. There are three stages: the first features a ride-on seat with two seat heights for sitting and scooting; the next is a standing scooter with an O-shaped handlebar (the brand claims that this is ergonomically designed for tiny hands); and finally, you can replace the handlebar with a traditional T-shaped bar to transform the whole thing into a standard kick scooter. The handlebar is continuously adjustable for your child’s exact height, the steering is lean-to-steer, and the brake is on the rear wheel. There’s silicone on the reinforced fiberglass foot deck for extra grip, too. The scooter parts are replaceable if anything needs to be swapped out. Plus, the scooter folds up when you’re on the go. With so much adjustability, one reviewer raved, “I love that it can grow with him over the next four or five years!” Even so, you might get some peace of mind from knowing this scooter also comes with a 2-year warranty.

Helpful Amazon review: “Such a great scooter. We have the standard Micro mini kick for my older son and love it, and this 3 in 1 allows my 1 year old to scoot along with his big brother. Currently, he loves sitting on the seat and pushing himself around, and it is awesome that it will grow with him into a standing scooter as he gets bigger. We look forward to many more years of fun with the scooter.”

5. A Stand-Up Scooter That Could Replace Your Stroller

Recommended age: 1 - 3 years with the pedals, 2 - 4 years for sit and scoot, 3 - 14 years as a standing scooter (up to 110 pounds)

When you want a scooter to grow with your toddler, but would prefer a different type of shape, consider this three-wheeled scooter. Your toddler can sit on the adjustable seat like it’s a tricycle and place their feet on the pedals so you can push them if they’re not ready to scoot themselves, or if they get tired. Some reviewers reported that the walking bike even replaced their stroller! With the seat minus use of the pedals, the scooter can become a bike that your little one can use to sit and scoot on their own. Finally, the three-in-one toy transforms into the traditional standing scooter with lean-to-steering, a rear wheel brake, and an adjustable handlebar with four settings ranging from 24.4 to 30.3 inches in height. The scooter is made from aluminum alloy and plastic, but it’s wrapped in rubber so it’s softer to the touch. Luminous strips light up the wheels when they move quickly, making it as fun as it is versatile. One thing to note: This is the heaviest scooter on the list, weighing just over 11 pounds with all its parts.

Helpful Amazon review: “Great for our 22 month old! Perfect size toddler seat. Sturdy and comfortable for him to ride while being pushed. Great transition item for kids learning to ride and scooter.”