From Classic To Unique, These Are The Best Witch Costumes For All Ages

As far as Halloween costumes go, it doesn’t get much more classic than a witch. Because of this, however, there are a lot of designs out there, so finding the best witch costumes for toddlers, kids, and adults means sorting through the many options. The silver lining to it being such a popular costume, though, is that whether you want something spooky, playful, or reminiscent of Victorian days, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Witch Halloween costumes have always been popular, but this is especially true this year because Etsy has seen a 44% increase in searches for witch costumes and items, and searches for witch outfits (particularly “cottagecore” witch outfits) on Pinterest are 11 times higher than they were last year. So, suffice to say, if you’re on the hunt for a witchy look this year, you’re not alone.

Honestly, this is great news for anyone who has no desire (or no time) to get super crafty, because some of the best witch costumes can be store-bought and come with everything you need to complete the look. If you’re someone who likes their costume to be a little more unique, though, you’re not out of luck because there are also so many amazing separate pieces that you can purchase to combine and create a total one-of-a-kind look. No matter which direction you want to go, here are some options to help you create the witchy Halloween look of your dreams.

1 A Colorful Toddler Witch Costume amscan Spell Caster Witch Halloween Costume Amazon Standard size (3T - 4T) $42.95 $45.01 SEE ON AMAZON Who says a witch has to wear all black? This toddler costume comes with a dress, a hat, and a pair of tights that are full of blue, green, and purple colors (with a little black mixed in for good measure). Not only is there plenty of color on this costume, but the dress features stars, the tights have cute stripes, and the hat has an attached blue bow. This particular dress comes in one standard size, 3T-4T, but one shopper said they bought it for their two-year-old and it fit well, with space to grow, so it’s definitely not limited to only three and four year olds.

2 A Kid’s Coven Costume Kids Coven Witch Costume Spirit Halloween Available in sizes S - XL $34.99 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN For kids who want a witch costume that looks a little less traditional, this hooded dress is perfect. The black dress features iridescent stars and moons, a purple corset-like neckline, bell sleeves, and a hi-lo hem and the costume also comes with a choker for a little extra gothic flare. The dress slides on over the head, so you don’t have to worry about velcro coming undone and it will look great paired with some black leggings if it happens to be chilly on Halloween night. Don’t forget a pair of black boots and a broom to complete the look, too.

3 A Witchy Hat 4everstore, Witch Hat Black Tall Hat Etsy $23.95 SEE ON ETSY If you already have a dress to use for a witch costume but are in search of the perfect witch hat, then look no further. This handmade hat has a velvet texture, a black tulle scarf tied around it, and an attached skull (that makes it extra spooky). Shoppers rave about how beautiful it is in person and the quality, too. One person wrote, “Gorgeous details on this witch hat. So reasonably priced. Incredibly fast shipping across the country. Much appreciated!” and another said, “Super cute! Looks even better in person.”

4 A Fancy Witch Gown Kids Emerald Enchantress Costume - The Signature Collection Spirit Halloween Available in sizes S-L $59.99 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN You don’t have to sacrifice glam in order to dress up as a witch for Halloween, just look at this gorgeous costume. The floor-length dress features layers of green, purple, and black fabrics with sparkle details, a faux belt, and a collar with a green ribbon laced through. There’s also an iridescent spiderweb cape attached to the dress that’s lightweight and definitely adds some dazzle to the dress. Finally, this costume also includes the velvet fingerless gloves well as the witch hat with a curved top and spider web details. The dress buttons along the back, is made from polyester, and needs to be spot cleaned (but, thankfully, the dark colors will hide spills and stains).

5 A Salem Witch Costume Fun Costumes Women's Salem Witch Costume Adult Witch Outfit Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $59.99 SEE ON AMAZON The witches of Salem are by far the most famous and this costume is perfect for adults who want to replicate their looks. It comes with five separate pieces including a white shirt with lace details and black accents, a black tiered skirt, a witch hat with a faux buckle, a belt, and a black velvet cape. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with this outfit, especially if you’re looking for a costume that doesn’t require you to buy a bunch of extra accessories. All you need to finish the look are some black boots and you’ll be ready to put a hex on all of the people of Salem.

6 A Glow-In-The-Dark Witch Toddler Glow-in-the-Dark Witch Halloween Costume Pottery Barn Kids Available in sizes 2T to 4-6Y $89 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This toddler witch costume is not just adorable, it also glows in the dark. The two-piece set includes a dress and a witch hat that both feature a white web design that pops against the black fabrics. It does more than just pop, though, because after it’s been exposed to light, it glows green in the dark for a little extra fun and spook. Aside from the glow-in-the-dark aspect of the costume, it’s also beautiful and incredibly well made so it’s definitely something your kids will want to play dress-up with long after Halloween has passed and all of the candy’s been eaten.

7 A Spooky Witch Costume Cool Witch Costume for Women HalloweenCostumes.com Available in sizes XS - M $84.99 SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM You’ll need a pair of black pants to go with this witch costume, but it’s totally worth the separate cost because it’s such a unique look. The set comes with a jacket, the cape (which doubles as an open-front skirt), a belt, a hat, and hat ties. The pieces are made with a mixture of tulle and velour polyester and are designed to be easy to put on and take off and to stay in place when they’re on. In addition to a pair of black pants, you may also want some black boots, gothic-style jewelry, and a spooky broom to really tie this whole look together.

8 A Purple Kid’s Witch Costume ByZari, Witch outfit Etsy Available in sizes 4-5Y to 8-10Y $49 SEE ON ETSY How cute is this kid's witch costume? It’s handmade and features a floor-length dress with black lining and a sheer top layer that’s covered in purple moons and stars as well as bell sleeves. Additionally, the costume includes the satin purple belt and the black witch hat, so there is nothing extra you have to buy to complete the outfit. Shoppers seem to love the dress, too. One reviewer said, “The dress and hat were perfect. My daughter loved it,” and another wrote, “My daughter loves her witch costume. It’s exactly what she was looking for. Fast shipping, too! Thank you!!”

9 An Adult Witch Dress CesarandSoares, Halloween Long Sleeve Round Collar Ladies Dress Halloween Witch Costume Etsy Available in several colors and in sizes S - XXL $72.39 SEE ON ETSY If you’re hoping to create a totally unique costume with various pieces from different places, this dress is perfect. It has a floor-length hem, long flowy sleeves, a round neckline with gathering, and a belt that wraps around your waist (to create a corset-like look). What’s really cool about this dress is that you can opt to stick with classic black or switch things up a bit and choose one of the other color options including green, burgundy, navy blue, purple, or even white (an all-white witch would definitely be unique). Even better, this dress is definitely something that can be repurposed for future costumes, like a vampire, with different accessories.

10 A Light-Up Witch Costume Kids' Light-Up Sparkle Witch Deluxe Costume Party City Available in sizes 3-4T, S, M, and L $36.99 SEE ON PARTY CITY This kid's witch costume is so much fun with the different shades of pink and a skirt that actually lights up. The costume set includes the pink dress with sequinned trim and an attached cap-sleeved jacket, the witch hat that features pink and purple details, and the sparkly star wand (perfect for casting spells). Finally, laced throughout the skirt are little twinkle lights that are powered by a hidden battery. It’s absolutely adorable. In fact, one shopper wrote, “My daughter wanted to be a ‘happy nice witch.’ This was perfect! She loves the wand in place of a broom!”

Finding the best witch costumes for toddlers, kids, and adults really isn’t difficult. In fact, what is difficult is deciding which of all of the amazing options is the right one for you or your kids. It’s a hard task, but maybe there’s a spell you can cast to help.