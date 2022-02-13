At what other period can you hear characters say “I burn for you” and have it sound entirely normal other than in Regency England? In the show Bridgerton, eight very close siblings navigate high society with the oldest brothers and sisters vying for love, and as you can imagine, many a swoon-worthy quote follows. These Bridgerton quotes about love summarize all the drama and passion one feels when they’ve fallen head over heels, oftentimes with a forbidden party.

The Netflix show is based on the book series of the same name written by Julia Quinn. The story takes place at the beginning of high society’s social “season” in 1813 London. Or, as Screen Rant described it, “the Regency equivalent of semi-speed dating.” During this period of balls and formal events, the goal for the women is to find a respectable suitor, preferably landed gentry. The men need to find a respectable wife. But that’s trickier than you might think, and it leads to all kinds of flowery Bridgerton quotes about love.

Sure, you might not be able to get away with texting your crush any Bridgerton line, but if you know that they’re a fan of the show, your message will pack a big punch. Here are a few great Bridgerton love quotes for you to enjoy, be it in your own mind or shared with the object of your affection.

1 “You are wise, or perhaps unusually lucky, to understand friendship to be the best possible foundation a marriage can have.” — Queen Charlotte Netflix When Simon confesses that his love for Daphne is built on friendship, Queen Charlotte applauds the couple. She sees that a love built merely on lust is often not enough and that what Simon and Daphne have could be far greater.

2 "You deserve nothing less. You deserve everything your heart desires." — Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings The dashing Duke Simon Basset wants Daphne, but their love is threatened by outside forces, including the fact that Simon claims he can’t have children. Still, he proclaims that he only wants the best for her.

3 "Anything that gets me your attention is a good thing, I rather think." — Benedict Bridgerton Benedict is the artsy brother who is seemingly more attune to his feelings. And a bit more cheeky too. This is how he greets a nightgown-clad Genevieve Delacroix upon their first meeting.

4 "I thought about coming with you tonight. I envisioned myself on your arm, dancing the night away. But my imagination was the furthest I could allow myself to go." — Siena Rosso, opera singer The opera singer Siena Rosso knows a thing or two about hidden love. She had a secret affair with Anthony Bridgerton, but as we learn, the romance is doomed. When Anthony’s mother confronts him about the affair, he ends it, leaving Siena to lick her wounds.

5 “I know you must think me a fool but my heart pays no heed to mere logic.” — Colin Bridgerton, third eldest Bridgerton sibling If there was ever a condition to muddle the brain, it’s love. And that’s what Colin is feeling when he tries to explain himself to his sister Daphne when his brief love affair with cousin Marina Thompson ends.

6 "It is you I cannot sacrifice." — Daphne Bridgerton, Duchess of Hastings Daphne wants Simon. So much so she tells him she burns for him. But Daphne doesn’t want him to get sacrificed if the romance fails.

7 "You were not a fool. You merely believed yourself in love. One should never apologize for that. One finds oneself in such an incredible position, and, well, one should declare it, assuredly, fervently, loudly." — Penelope Featherington, alias Lady Whistledown Netflix It’s been said that love makes fools out of all of us. But is anyone really a fool for following their heart? Penelope Featherington doesn’t think so … or does she?

8 “We should tempt scandal more often." — Colin Bridgerton, third eldest Bridgerton sibling This is a quote from Colin said when the family regathers for a party, but it speaks to the larger scope of the show, that a mix of romance and drama is worth indulging in every now again, kind of like a little taste of scandal can be worth it too.

9 “The lady is quite the treasure. Do try not to bungle it up.” — Lady Danbury, Simon’s mentor Lady Danbury acts like Simon’s second mother and often doles out advice. In this case, it’s the age old words so many need to hear when it comes to matters of the heart: don’t mess it up!

10 “I burn for you.” — Daphne Bridgerton, Duchess of Hastings Is it getting hot in here? For Daphne it certainly was. Even if her romance with Simon began as a casual friendly ruse, she must admit that she feels much more strongly for him.

11 "You have the love of all your family, and the honor of your actions." — Anthony Bridgerton, Viscount Let’s not forget the importance of familial love. Even that powerful emotion makes it into Bridgerton quotes about love. Here, Anthony reassures his brother that regardless of the trials and tribulations romances might bring him, he’ll always have the love and support of his family.

12 "He loved me. All the time he loved me." — Marina Thompson, cousin of the Featheringtons A distant cousin of the Featheringtons, Marina Thompson is sent to live with them in order for her to enter society. But when she discovers she’s pregnant with the baby of a man she’d met back home who has since left for war, all goes upside down. Upon learning that he might be dead, she’s distraught and says this fateful Bridgerton quote about love.

13 "We chose to love each other every single day." — Violet Bridgerton, Dowager Viscountess Daphne’s father may have long since passed away, but in her quest to navigate her own romance, her mother reminds her that love isn’t just a feeling, it’s a choice. One that couples have to make every day.

14 "Every scar. Every flaw. Every imperfection. I love you." — Daphne Bridgerton, Duchess of Hastings Netflix True love means loving something for all of their best and worst parts. Daphne says as much to Simon and it’s another classic Bridgerton quotes about love.

Need a little Regency romance to get you all up in your feelings? Very few shows do it better than these Bridgerton quotes about love.