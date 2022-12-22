Born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, Capricorns are known for being responsible, driven, highly organized, and hardworking. This tendency toward organization and planning means that Capricorn Instagram captions to celebrate the sign are likely on a Cap’s radar (and put up against a pros-and-cons list) long before they ever post one.

This zodiac sign’s symbol is the mythological sea-goat, which may speak to their ability to navigate obstacles in both worldly and emotional situations. Famous Capricorns include Michelle Obama and Dolly Parton, which is particularly fitting since those born under this star sign are often thought of as dynamic leaders and visionaries. They value tradition, but aren’t afraid to shake things up when necessary.

Whether you want to celebrate your birthday with a fun post or just let the world know that you’re ready for everything Capricorn season has to offer this year, these Capricorn Instagram captions are as perfect as your color-coordinated day planner.

Capricorn birthday Instagram captions

Another year older, another year wiser.

Practical gifts are my love language.

I can do everything on my own… except celebrate my birthday. That’s up to everyone else.

Taking my birthday off because I deserve it. (Don’t I?)

New year, same me.

Real talk — I can finish this birthday cake all by myself.

Perfection on the day of my birth is not too much to ask.

Celebrating me, myself, and I.

Time to celebrate me.

Why yes, I did bake my own birthday cake completely from scratch.

Just like every other day, my birthday is scheduled right down to the minute.

If you don’t wish me “Happy Birthday,” I will stay up all night to figure out why.

Making the most of this birthday, per usual.

Having the most structured birthday ever.

Courtesy of Old Navy

Capricorn season Instagram captions

I’m the most Capricorn-y Capricorn to ever Capricorn.

The GOAT — in more ways than one.

Getting sh*t done this Capricorn season.

Always giving 100%.

Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. I’m a Capricorn.

Celebrating my homebody tendencies this Capricorn season.

Working hard, playing harder.

Capricorn: Your best bet to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Loving love, but not taking any crap.

Taking over the world this Capricorn season.

If you need me, I’ll be reading to my plants.

Keep it real or keep it moving.

Always think twice before interrupting a Capricorn.

Looking forward to doing all the work and not asking for any help this Capricorn season.

In true Capricorn fashion, I’ll guard my heart, but spill my soul.

Quotes about Capricorns

“I very seldom compromise. I am a Capricorn.” — Carolina Herrera

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” — Dolly Parton

“Goats are fierce, independent, at the beck of no man. Everyone, even the king, respects the goat.” — P.J. Peterhouse

“Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed.” — Michelle Obama

“I’m a typical Capricorn. I’m hardworking, loyal, sometimes stubborn, and I don’t believe in astrology.” — Jonah Peretti

“Never underestimate the power of a Capricorn for self-preservation.” — Linda Goodman

“Capricorn: A night owl, she is usually serious, alone dreamer of great dreams. What ultimately makes her so fascinating and distinguished is her inborn courage, ambition, persistence, and capacity to make her fantasies real.” — Judith Bennett

“I don’t think I ever take huge risks, though I’m not scared to do so.” — Kevin Costner

“Everything has a solution, and Capricorn knows where to find one.” — Unknown

“I’m a Capricorn and I’m mad loyal — mad loyal! — and I will always look for the good in people.” — Jeannie Mai

“Although Capricorns appear to be excessively serious, in reality, they’re actually not.” — Rahul Panchal

“Capricorns always have a clear objective.” — Unknown

“Capricorn is the sign of success.” — Mecca Woods

“A Capricorn’s confidence is usually misunderstood as arrogance.” — Unknown

“If you love a Capricorn, take care to tell Capricorn how you feel on a regular basis; this sign fears rejection and will open up slowly if not encouraged. If you are expressive, you will find Capricorn surprisingly passionate.” — K.C. Jones

“Even at their most open, Capricorns will be pretty hard to fathom.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk

“I’m not that much of a serious person. I’m a Capricorn. I just get on with it.” — FKA Twigs

“Capricorns are intelligent and have great capacity for abstraction.” — Unknown

This Capricorn season, when you want to celebrate yourself and all of the glorious traits that make the people born under your star sign unique, you can draw inspiration from these Capricorn Instagram captions.